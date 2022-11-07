ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

‘Now I am the bad guy in that building’: Tierney returns to Cortland, now as grad assistant with Oswego State men’s hockey

OSWEGO — When Connor Tierney used to play for the SUNY Cortland men’s hockey team, he always entered the rink and walked to the left, onto the Red Dragons’ bench. But when Oswego State heads to Cortland Friday night, Tierney — now a graduate assistant on the Lakers’ coaching staff — will have to walk to the right, as part of the opposing team.
CORTLAND, NY
Laker women’s hockey to meet Mustangs in pair of games

OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team hit the win column for the first time this season with its 4-1 triumph at SUNY Canton on Saturday. Head coach Mark Digby praised the team’s energy, saying the Lakers played “with a lot of jump and a lot of jazz.”
OSWEGO, NY
Three Oswego State men’s soccer players earn recognition

CORTLAND — The SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) has recognized three Oswego State men’s soccer athletes for their accomplishments during the 2022 season. Graduate student Caleb Munski and junior Kyle Gehnrich both earned second-team all-conference honors, while senior Kieran Gilroy was named to the third team.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego State men’s hockey team ‘just getting started’ heading into Friday’s conference game at Cortland

OSWEGO — Head coach Ed Gosek is already starting to notice chemistry with the Oswego State men’s hockey team this year. Last season, Gosek said it took until after Thanksgiving for the team to start to “get some semblance of chemistry.” Most teams in Division III hockey were in a similar boat. The Lakers had 21 new players they were trying to manage, compared to just seven newcomers this year.
OSWEGO, NY
With core group returning, plus talented newcomers, Lakers excited about start of 2022-23 basketball season

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team is ready to hit the court once again after a historic 2021-22 season. The Lakers will open up their 2022-23 season on the road at Eastern Connecticut State for a non-league tournament. Their first matchup will be today against a familiar opponent in Hobart College. Oswego State played the Statesmen last year in the Max Ziel Tournament, notching a 63-48 victory.
OSWEGO, NY
Bowman adds productivity, depth to Oswego State roster

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team has brought in junior transfer student Cartier Bowman from The College of Saint Rose in a move that will bolster the squad this season. Bowman, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound junior, shot just over 56% from the field and averaged 7.3 points...
OSWEGO, NY
Youngs unofficial winner over Moses in Madison County judge race – Oneida Dispatch

WAMPSVILLE, NY — According to unofficial vote totals Rhonda Youngs has won the election to become Madison County’s first-ever woman judge. Youngs was a write-in candidate over the county’s sole candidate, Bradley J. Moses, who had been running on the county’s Republican and Conservative lines. There were no candidates running on the Democrat party line.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands

We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
UTICA, NY
Edward J. Farfaglia – November 6, 2022

Edward J. Farfaglia, 69; of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family. Ed was born in Fulton, NY; to the late Silvio and Angela (Tomarchio) Farfaglia. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Ed retired from National Grid after 32 years as a serviceman. He...
FULTON, NY
Local athletes sign national letters of intent

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
SYRACUSE, NY
OFD Chief Randy Griffin announces retirement

OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department’s chief is retiring. OFD Chief Randy Griffin, the 11th chief in the department’s history, announced his retirement Thursday after more than 30 years of experience in fire service and public safety.
OSWEGO, NY
Williams declares victory in 22nd Congressional District race

Republican Brandon Williams declared victory over Democrat Francis Conole early Wednesday in the race for central New York's 22nd Congressional District. Williams spoke to a crowd of about 50 supporters just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, saying he was told he had enough votes to win. "The indication we have is...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

