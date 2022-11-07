Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘Now I am the bad guy in that building’: Tierney returns to Cortland, now as grad assistant with Oswego State men’s hockey
OSWEGO — When Connor Tierney used to play for the SUNY Cortland men’s hockey team, he always entered the rink and walked to the left, onto the Red Dragons’ bench. But when Oswego State heads to Cortland Friday night, Tierney — now a graduate assistant on the Lakers’ coaching staff — will have to walk to the right, as part of the opposing team.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Laker women’s hockey to meet Mustangs in pair of games
OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team hit the win column for the first time this season with its 4-1 triumph at SUNY Canton on Saturday. Head coach Mark Digby praised the team’s energy, saying the Lakers played “with a lot of jump and a lot of jazz.”
Class B football playoff predictions, preview: Indian River vs. Homer
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III championships are this weekend, and the Class B title game features two teams with distinctive rushing attacks. Class B newcomer Indian River gets it done with a stable of running backs, while defending champion Homer relies heavily on its workhorse tailback.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Three Oswego State men’s soccer players earn recognition
CORTLAND — The SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) has recognized three Oswego State men’s soccer athletes for their accomplishments during the 2022 season. Graduate student Caleb Munski and junior Kyle Gehnrich both earned second-team all-conference honors, while senior Kieran Gilroy was named to the third team.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego State men’s hockey team ‘just getting started’ heading into Friday’s conference game at Cortland
OSWEGO — Head coach Ed Gosek is already starting to notice chemistry with the Oswego State men’s hockey team this year. Last season, Gosek said it took until after Thanksgiving for the team to start to “get some semblance of chemistry.” Most teams in Division III hockey were in a similar boat. The Lakers had 21 new players they were trying to manage, compared to just seven newcomers this year.
CNY school district quietly appoints interim leader while superintendent away with no explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – The Sandy Creek School District’s middle/high school principal has been appointed “temporary acting superintendent” while the school’s top leader is “temporarily absent.”. Kevin Seymour was appointed and will serve until Sandy Creek Superintendent Kyle Faulkner “is able to return or...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
With core group returning, plus talented newcomers, Lakers excited about start of 2022-23 basketball season
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team is ready to hit the court once again after a historic 2021-22 season. The Lakers will open up their 2022-23 season on the road at Eastern Connecticut State for a non-league tournament. Their first matchup will be today against a familiar opponent in Hobart College. Oswego State played the Statesmen last year in the Max Ziel Tournament, notching a 63-48 victory.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Bowman adds productivity, depth to Oswego State roster
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team has brought in junior transfer student Cartier Bowman from The College of Saint Rose in a move that will bolster the squad this season. Bowman, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound junior, shot just over 56% from the field and averaged 7.3 points...
Colgate scored 100, beat Syracuse last year. Things look a little different in Hamilton these days
Hamilton, N.Y. – Colgate’s basketball players are under no illusions about Tuesday’s 7 p.m. basketball game in the JMA Wireless Dome. Last year, the Raiders beat Syracuse for the first time since the 1961-62 season. Colgate put 100 points on the board in a 100-85 win over the Orange.
Here’s Francis Conole’s best hope for a longshot comeback in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole is relying on a very difficult path to come from behind against Brandon Williams in the election for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Conole would need to win at least 69% of the remaining votes if every absentee ballot issued...
wxhc.com
Cortland Residents Donate 15-Acres Near Skaneateles Lake to Finger Lakes Land Trust
On Tuesday, November 1st, the Finger Lakes Land Trust had announced it had acquired 15-acres of steep forested land on Glen Haven Rd. in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County. The land was donated by Cortland County residents Karen and Chet Seibert. When asked why Karen and Chet donated...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Youngs unofficial winner over Moses in Madison County judge race – Oneida Dispatch
WAMPSVILLE, NY — According to unofficial vote totals Rhonda Youngs has won the election to become Madison County’s first-ever woman judge. Youngs was a write-in candidate over the county’s sole candidate, Bradley J. Moses, who had been running on the county’s Republican and Conservative lines. There were no candidates running on the Democrat party line.
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
Rachel May keeps her state Senate seat, beating challenger Julie Abbott
Syracuse, N.Y. — Democrat Rachel May won her third term as a state senator Tuesday night after spending months campaigning in a mostly new district. “I’m nervous,” she said as she started the night of waiting with other Democrats at the Hotel Syracuse. By the end, she was dancing.
Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands
We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
iheartoswego.com
Edward J. Farfaglia – November 6, 2022
Edward J. Farfaglia, 69; of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family. Ed was born in Fulton, NY; to the late Silvio and Angela (Tomarchio) Farfaglia. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Ed retired from National Grid after 32 years as a serviceman. He...
Central NY man dies when car crashes into pickup truck; deputies release name
Verona, N.Y. — An Oneida County man died Wednesday after his car crashed into a pickup truck in Verona, deputies said. Federick Rissman, 73, of Verona, was pronounced dead at the scene, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday. Deputies responded to the crash on...
Local athletes sign national letters of intent
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
OFD Chief Randy Griffin announces retirement
OSWEGO — The Oswego City Fire Department’s chief is retiring. OFD Chief Randy Griffin, the 11th chief in the department’s history, announced his retirement Thursday after more than 30 years of experience in fire service and public safety.
wrvo.org
Williams declares victory in 22nd Congressional District race
Republican Brandon Williams declared victory over Democrat Francis Conole early Wednesday in the race for central New York's 22nd Congressional District. Williams spoke to a crowd of about 50 supporters just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, saying he was told he had enough votes to win. "The indication we have is...
