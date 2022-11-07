Jamesville-DeWitt shocks top-seeded Fulton in the Section III Class A volleyball finals

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Two Lakers earn SUNYAC women’s soccer recognition
OSWEGO — Two members of the Oswego State women’s soccer team have received all-conference recognition from the SUNY Athletic Conference. Graisa Madden, a graduate student from Baldwinsville, was named to the all-conference second team as a midfielder.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘Now I am the bad guy in that building’: Tierney returns to Cortland, now as grad assistant with Oswego State men’s hockey
OSWEGO — When Connor Tierney used to play for the SUNY Cortland men’s hockey team, he always entered the rink and walked to the left, onto the Red Dragons’ bench. But when Oswego State heads to Cortland Friday night, Tierney — now a graduate assistant on the Lakers’ coaching staff — will have to walk to the right, as part of the opposing team.
Colgate scored 100, beat Syracuse last year. Things look a little different in Hamilton these days
Hamilton, N.Y. – Colgate’s basketball players are under no illusions about Tuesday’s 7 p.m. basketball game in the JMA Wireless Dome. Last year, the Raiders beat Syracuse for the first time since the 1961-62 season. Colgate put 100 points on the board in a 100-85 win over the Orange.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Laker women’s hockey to meet Mustangs in pair of games
OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team hit the win column for the first time this season with its 4-1 triumph at SUNY Canton on Saturday. Head coach Mark Digby praised the team’s energy, saying the Lakers played “with a lot of jump and a lot of jazz.”
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Three Oswego State men’s soccer players earn recognition
CORTLAND — The SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) has recognized three Oswego State men’s soccer athletes for their accomplishments during the 2022 season. Graduate student Caleb Munski and junior Kyle Gehnrich both earned second-team all-conference honors, while senior Kieran Gilroy was named to the third team.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego State men’s hockey team ‘just getting started’ heading into Friday’s conference game at Cortland
OSWEGO — Head coach Ed Gosek is already starting to notice chemistry with the Oswego State men’s hockey team this year. Last season, Gosek said it took until after Thanksgiving for the team to start to “get some semblance of chemistry.” Most teams in Division III hockey were in a similar boat. The Lakers had 21 new players they were trying to manage, compared to just seven newcomers this year.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
With core group returning, plus talented newcomers, Lakers excited about start of 2022-23 basketball season
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team is ready to hit the court once again after a historic 2021-22 season. The Lakers will open up their 2022-23 season on the road at Eastern Connecticut State for a non-league tournament. Their first matchup will be today against a familiar opponent in Hobart College. Oswego State played the Statesmen last year in the Max Ziel Tournament, notching a 63-48 victory.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Bowman adds productivity, depth to Oswego State roster
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team has brought in junior transfer student Cartier Bowman from The College of Saint Rose in a move that will bolster the squad this season. Bowman, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound junior, shot just over 56% from the field and averaged 7.3 points...
CNY school district quietly appoints interim leader while superintendent away with no explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – The Sandy Creek School District’s middle/high school principal has been appointed “temporary acting superintendent” while the school’s top leader is “temporarily absent.”. Kevin Seymour was appointed and will serve until Sandy Creek Superintendent Kyle Faulkner “is able to return or...
What are the reasons behind Jim Boeheim’s return to man-to-man defense? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – We kept Mike’s Mailbox running all through the offseason, but nothing gets the email machine humming like actual games. Syracuse played its regular-season opener on Monday, beating Lehigh 90-72 at the JMA Wireless Dome, and the Mailbox immediately got hit with questions from readers.
localsyr.com
Parkrose Estates holds grand re-opening
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘It’s not like home, it is home.’. The Parkrose Estates Retired Community in Liverpool held its grand re-opening on Wednesday, November 9. The re-opening is being celebrated after over 90 people living at the estate had to evacuate due to a major water pipe burst back in January 2022.
Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands
We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Youngs unofficial winner over Moses in Madison County judge race – Oneida Dispatch
WAMPSVILLE, NY — According to unofficial vote totals Rhonda Youngs has won the election to become Madison County’s first-ever woman judge. Youngs was a write-in candidate over the county’s sole candidate, Bradley J. Moses, who had been running on the county’s Republican and Conservative lines. There were no candidates running on the Democrat party line.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Marie J. Korta
Marie J. Korta, 73, of The Villages, Florida, and a former resident of Liverpool, NY, died Sunday Nov. 6, 2022, in the Generation Senior Living, FL, after a long illness. Marie was born in Fulton the daughter of Josephine Francesconi of Fulton, and the late John Francesconi. Marie received her masters degree in education, and was a teacher in the Liverpool School District until her retirement in June 2005. She loved teaching and helping form the young minds she taught. Marie was a member of the Nassau Humane Society. Here, she walked dogs daily, gave the shelter dogs baths, and did videos to help facilitate adoption. Every dog there was treated like Marie’s baby. She was a great mother, daughter, sister, and wife and put everyone else before herself. Marie is survived by her loving family; husband Gilbert Korta of The Villages, their son Alex (Teresa) Korta of North Syracuse, and granddaughter Isabella Korta. She is also survived by her brother John Francesconi, and sister Lisa Francesconi. Calling hours will be conducted Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. The Funeral Service will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane Association of Central New York, 4915 W. Taft Road, Liverpool, NY 13088.
Local athletes sign national letters of intent
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
Here’s Francis Conole’s best hope for a longshot comeback in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole is relying on a very difficult path to come from behind against Brandon Williams in the election for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Conole would need to win at least 69% of the remaining votes if every absentee ballot issued...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich
Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich, also known as Hairbag, 64, of Oswego passed away on Nov. 6, 2022 in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Floyd and Mary Lou (Perry) Stanford.
Ithaca developer hopes his Dryden project sprouts
DRYDEN, N.Y.—Local developer G. Lincoln “Linc” Morse is a busy man. He purchased 1920 Slaterville Road and renovated it into the new home of manufacturer Incodema, and has plans approved for turning the former Incodema at 407 Cliff Street into a mixed-use complex focused on leisure and hospitality uses. Now, he’s adding a third plan to his roster of projects.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
10th Mountain Division band concert on Veterans Day canceled
FULTON — Officials announced Tuesday that the annual Veterans Day concert with the 10th Mountain Division Band, originally scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m., has been canceled. A number of Fulton Community Band members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
Comments / 0