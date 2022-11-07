Michelle Gass, CEO of department store chain Kohl’s, is stepping down from her role early next month and will become the president of denim giant Levi Strauss & Co. Levi’s said in a release that Gass will start on Jan. 2 and the board of directors has put in motion a succession plan for her to succeed Chip Bergh, president and CEO in the next 18 months. She is expected to join the board of directors on that date. Kohl’s said in a separate release that Gass plans to step down on Dec. 2, and Tom Kingsbury will serve as interim CEO.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO