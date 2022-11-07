ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors

Palantir’s strong results were foreshadowed by others in the cloud-services industry. The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook and may draw positive comments from analysts. The valuation is high today but falls sharply relative to next year’s consensus. Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is not precisely a “deep-value stock” relative to its...
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy

Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
Business Insider

Meta investors reportedly 'got more disgusted' with Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse plans after he doubled down in the company's earnings

Meta shareholders are becoming frustrated with Mark Zuckerberg's plans, Financial Times reported. Investors expressed their anger in meetings with Meta executives over the past week, per FT. Meta's shares plunged after its quarterly earnings report showed Zuckerberg was doubling down. Many Meta investors aren't happy with Mark Zuckerberg's plans for...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Kohl’s CEO steps down to take president role at Levi Strauss

Michelle Gass, CEO of department store chain Kohl’s, is stepping down from her role early next month and will become the president of denim giant Levi Strauss & Co. Levi’s said in a release that Gass will start on Jan. 2 and the board of directors has put in motion a succession plan for her to succeed Chip Bergh, president and CEO in the next 18 months. She is expected to join the board of directors on that date. Kohl’s said in a separate release that Gass plans to step down on Dec. 2, and Tom Kingsbury will serve as interim CEO.
Fortune

As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right

Patrick Collison, chief executive officer of Stripe Inc., speaks at the Italian Tech Week forum in Turin, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. If you have a Twitter account, you’ve most likely seen the backlash from employees who were among widespread layoffs last week via a robotic-type internal memo. But recent weeks have shown that not all layoffs are created equal. In fact, digital payments provider Stripe on Friday showed there’s a far more humane way to deliver bad news.
cryptoslate.com

Research: Retail begins accumulating Bitcoin while whales continue to sell

Retail investors owning less than 1 BTC are accumulating Bitcoin while whales holding over 10,000 BTC are selling, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Since August, Bitcoin has been in a distribution phase, as shown by the lighter colors on the graph below. The darker colors denote accumulation periods, as seen throughout May, June, and July. The first chart below showcases the Accumulation Trend Score for Bitcoin across all coin holders.
Markets Insider

A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...

