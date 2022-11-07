Read full article on original website
Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Palantir’s strong results were foreshadowed by others in the cloud-services industry. The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook and may draw positive comments from analysts. The valuation is high today but falls sharply relative to next year’s consensus. Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) is not precisely a “deep-value stock” relative to its...
Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, warns the rest of us about economic recession: ‘Batten down the hatches’
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men, has dire predictions for the US economy in the near future. On Tuesday Mr Bezos retweeted a CNBC clip in which Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon advised business owners to begin preparations for volatile markets in the coming months.
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Amazon just flashed the holiday warning retailers were hoping to avoid
Sales are slowing in North America and internationally — particularly in Europe, where the Ukraine war has driven up energy prices and inflation.
Costco CFO Reveals Inevitable Change to the Retailer's Beloved Membership
It could go into effect as early as January 2023.
Elon Musk fired Twitter execs including CEO Parag Agrawal 'for cause' in a bid to avoid paying out tens of millions in severance, report says
Elon Musk fired top Twitter execs "for cause" to avoid severance payments, The Information reported. He fired CEO Parag Agrawal, and three other executives on Thursday as he completed his takeover. They are in line to receive up to $122 million in payouts, researchers from Equilar told Reuters. Elon Musk...
Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy
Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
While chasing the metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg’s personal fortune has dropped by over $100 billion
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has dropped by over $100 billion since last September. Since the start of 2022, Mark Zuckerberg has lost nearly as much money as Warren Buffett has to his name, as Meta, the company he controls, has invested billions of dollars into an immersive “metaverse.”
Meta investors reportedly 'got more disgusted' with Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse plans after he doubled down in the company's earnings
Meta shareholders are becoming frustrated with Mark Zuckerberg's plans, Financial Times reported. Investors expressed their anger in meetings with Meta executives over the past week, per FT. Meta's shares plunged after its quarterly earnings report showed Zuckerberg was doubling down. Many Meta investors aren't happy with Mark Zuckerberg's plans for...
Kohl’s CEO steps down to take president role at Levi Strauss
Michelle Gass, CEO of department store chain Kohl’s, is stepping down from her role early next month and will become the president of denim giant Levi Strauss & Co. Levi’s said in a release that Gass will start on Jan. 2 and the board of directors has put in motion a succession plan for her to succeed Chip Bergh, president and CEO in the next 18 months. She is expected to join the board of directors on that date. Kohl’s said in a separate release that Gass plans to step down on Dec. 2, and Tom Kingsbury will serve as interim CEO.
Mark Zuckerberg, a crypto CEO, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos top list of billionaires who have seen their net worths drop the most this year
The world's 10 richest people collectively lost almost a quarter of a trillion dollars year-to-date. Tech CEOs investing in the metaverse and cryptocurrency are ranked as the biggest losers. These billionaires have seen their net worth drop the most, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 1. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg: -$87.3...
Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can’t dump him: it’s called ‘management entrenchment’
“I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here,” tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg told the 11,000 staff he sacked this week. The retrenchment of about 13% of the workforce at Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, comes as Zuckerberg’s ambitions for a “metaverse” tank.
As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right
Patrick Collison, chief executive officer of Stripe Inc., speaks at the Italian Tech Week forum in Turin, Italy, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. If you have a Twitter account, you’ve most likely seen the backlash from employees who were among widespread layoffs last week via a robotic-type internal memo. But recent weeks have shown that not all layoffs are created equal. In fact, digital payments provider Stripe on Friday showed there’s a far more humane way to deliver bad news.
Tech investor says Elon Musk's decision to 'cut deep' in Twitter layoffs could set a new standard for Silicon Valley
Tech investor David Friedberg said Twitter's layoffs could encourage other companies to follow suit. Elon Musk laid off about 50% of Twitter's staff, while other tech companies have had more conservative cuts. However, Twitter has since asked some laid-off staff to return to the company. Some of Elon Musk's closest...
Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Wanted $6 Billion From Wall Street & Silicon Valley Billionaires
The recent acquisition deal made with CZ’s Binance was not Sam Bankman-Fried’s first choice. SBF was reportedly looking for Silicon Valley and Wall Street billionaires to bail out FTX. FTX was reportedly seeking more than $1 billion, although that figure increased later. This took place a few hours...
Research: Retail begins accumulating Bitcoin while whales continue to sell
Retail investors owning less than 1 BTC are accumulating Bitcoin while whales holding over 10,000 BTC are selling, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Since August, Bitcoin has been in a distribution phase, as shown by the lighter colors on the graph below. The darker colors denote accumulation periods, as seen throughout May, June, and July. The first chart below showcases the Accumulation Trend Score for Bitcoin across all coin holders.
A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.
Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
