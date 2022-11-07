Read full article on original website
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Upstart shares just tanked 25%: find out why
Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) tanked more than 25% in extended trading on Tuesday after the AI lending platform reported a disappointing third quarter and issued weak guidance for the future. Upstart Holdings Q3 financial highlights. Lost $56.2 million that translates to 69 cents per share. That compares to $27.8...
Is Roblox stock a ‘buy’ after losing 20% on Q3 earnings?
Roblox reports a wider than expected loss for its fiscal third quarter. Two analysts took a dovish note reacting to the earnings report. Roblox stock is now down nearly 70% versus the start of the year. Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is down nearly 20% on Wednesday after the online gaming...
Little-known Harmonic stock has returned strongly this year. Here is the next level to buy it
Harmonic stock has been bullish for the last 4 months. The stock has been buoyed by increasing demand of its cloud solutions. The stock could slide further to welcome a buy at a lower zone. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) may be one of the most overlooked stocks in the last two...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value
Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
Amazon just flashed the holiday warning retailers were hoping to avoid
Sales are slowing in North America and internationally — particularly in Europe, where the Ukraine war has driven up energy prices and inflation.
Amazon loses $8 billion a year because it treats workers too badly to keep them on the job
According to Engadget, Amazon is losing billions of dollars annually due to staff turnover. The publication claimed that it had gotten internal research papers, presentation decks, and spreadsheets through document leaks.
Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Wanted $6 Billion From Wall Street & Silicon Valley Billionaires
The recent acquisition deal made with CZ’s Binance was not Sam Bankman-Fried’s first choice. SBF was reportedly looking for Silicon Valley and Wall Street billionaires to bail out FTX. FTX was reportedly seeking more than $1 billion, although that figure increased later. This took place a few hours...
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.
A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.
Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
Why tech layoffs are happening all at once — and why the next few weeks could be the worst of them
Industry experts say the next few weeks are critical: Many tech firms will want to trim payroll, and they're likely to do it before the holidays.
1 Internet Stock to Buy Instead of Amazon This Fall
Amid rampant market volatility, tech giant Amazon (AMZN) has lost more than 20% over the past month. Moreover, analysts are pessimistic about its EPS growth. However, quality internet stock Yelp (YELP) outperformed AMZN in the past month and has reported record revenue in its latest quarter. Therefore, instead of AMZN, investors could consider buying YELP this fall. Let’s find out….
Rivian shares are up in after-hours on a ‘positive earnings report’
Rivian reports a narrower than expected loss for its third quarter. Truist analyst discussed the earnings report on Yahoo Finance Live. Rivian shares also jumped on reiterated full-year production guidance. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) is trading up in extended hours after the EV company reported a narrower than expected...
Hammerson share price spiked after earnings: still a buy?
Hammerson's stock price has been in a strong bullish trend. It has jumped to the highest level since September 30th. Hammerson’s occupancy rate has jumped to over 92%. Hammerson (LON: HMSO) share price surged on Tuesday after the company published strong financial results. It jumped to a high of 24.86p, which was the highest point since August 22nd. At its highest level, this price was about 47% above the lowest level on September 30.
Should you buy the Dow Jones index after the huge October gain?
Dow Jones posted the best October performance ever, gaining 14% on the month. Outsized monthly gains bigger than 10% are followed by more gains in the next 3, 6, or 12 months. The Dow Jones index returned 14% in October; the best October return ever. The performance is even more impressive, considering that the Federal Reserve runs a tightening monetary policy and plans to tighten financial conditions even further.
Pro explains how to position your portfolio for midterm elections
Amanda Agati says midterm elections could be a positive for markets. She still recommends that investors stick to a defensive portfolio. The benchmark S&P 500 index is up more than 1.0% this morning. S&P 500 is still lingering about 20% down versus the start of the year but the midterm...
