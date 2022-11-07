ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

invezz.com

Upstart shares just tanked 25%: find out why

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) tanked more than 25% in extended trading on Tuesday after the AI lending platform reported a disappointing third quarter and issued weak guidance for the future. Upstart Holdings Q3 financial highlights. Lost $56.2 million that translates to 69 cents per share. That compares to $27.8...
invezz.com

Is Roblox stock a ‘buy’ after losing 20% on Q3 earnings?

Roblox reports a wider than expected loss for its fiscal third quarter. Two analysts took a dovish note reacting to the earnings report. Roblox stock is now down nearly 70% versus the start of the year. Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is down nearly 20% on Wednesday after the online gaming...
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
Markets Insider

A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
Entrepreneur

1 Internet Stock to Buy Instead of Amazon This Fall

Amid rampant market volatility, tech giant Amazon (AMZN) has lost more than 20% over the past month. Moreover, analysts are pessimistic about its EPS growth. However, quality internet stock Yelp (YELP) outperformed AMZN in the past month and has reported record revenue in its latest quarter. Therefore, instead of AMZN, investors could consider buying YELP this fall. Let’s find out….
invezz.com

Rivian shares are up in after-hours on a ‘positive earnings report’

Rivian reports a narrower than expected loss for its third quarter. Truist analyst discussed the earnings report on Yahoo Finance Live. Rivian shares also jumped on reiterated full-year production guidance. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) is trading up in extended hours after the EV company reported a narrower than expected...
invezz.com

Hammerson share price spiked after earnings: still a buy?

Hammerson's stock price has been in a strong bullish trend. It has jumped to the highest level since September 30th. Hammerson’s occupancy rate has jumped to over 92%. Hammerson (LON: HMSO) share price surged on Tuesday after the company published strong financial results. It jumped to a high of 24.86p, which was the highest point since August 22nd. At its highest level, this price was about 47% above the lowest level on September 30.
invezz.com

Should you buy the Dow Jones index after the huge October gain?

Dow Jones posted the best October performance ever, gaining 14% on the month. Outsized monthly gains bigger than 10% are followed by more gains in the next 3, 6, or 12 months. The Dow Jones index returned 14% in October; the best October return ever. The performance is even more impressive, considering that the Federal Reserve runs a tightening monetary policy and plans to tighten financial conditions even further.
invezz.com

Pro explains how to position your portfolio for midterm elections

Amanda Agati says midterm elections could be a positive for markets. She still recommends that investors stick to a defensive portfolio. The benchmark S&P 500 index is up more than 1.0% this morning. S&P 500 is still lingering about 20% down versus the start of the year but the midterm...
