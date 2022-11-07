Read full article on original website
‘Do not view it as a ‘win’ for us’: Binance’s CZ says on FTX acquisition
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao(CZ) shared his views regarding the recent FTX debacle with the Binance community, stating FTX going down is not good for the industry as it will welcome tougher regulations around the globe. “Do not view it as a “win for us. User confidence is severely shaken. Regulators...
Crypto exchanges to publish ‘proof-of-reserves’ following FTX’s implosion
Several leading crypto exchanges, including Binance, Huobi, OKX, KuCoin, etc., have revealed intentions to publish their fund reserves to arrest the current contagion fears grappling the crypto market. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao advised that crypto exchanges should do a Merkle-tree proof-of-reserves. According to him, while traditional financial institutions like banks...
Binance-FTX deal reportedly scrapped without FTX.US on table; legal, compliance teams quit
The Binance-FTX deal appears to be off as a source with knowledge of the matter and text conversations reviewed by Blockworks indicated that Binance won’t acquire FTX unless FTX.US is included. The source claims that Binance won’t consider the deal for FTX’s standalone operations due to the Federal Trade...
Over $360M Bitcoin leave FTX in 2 days, marking 10th largest withdrawal in 2022
FTX recorded a withdrawal of over $360 million worth of Bitcoin(BTC) in two days, with the majority of sell pressure coming from whales. This is reportedly the tenth-biggest BTC withdrawal this year. In addition, Nansen data shows that FTX stablecoin outflows were the highest among exchanges over the past seven days, as reported by Data Nerd. The stablecoin withdrawals recorded $451 million in weekly outflows.
Binance to start proof-of-reserves; CZ proposes all crypto exchanges follow suit
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, recently announced that Binance will start proof-of-reserves to support “full transparency.”. CZ also suggested that all cryptocurrency exchanges do merkle-tree proof-of-reserves. According to the CEO, fractional reserves are suited to traditional banks and not crypto companies. Worth noting that fractional reserves represent only...
Sources say Binance could scrap the deal with FTX
Binance’s market-altering deal to acquire rival FTX might not go through, sources close to the matter told CoinDesk. On Tuesday, Binance announced a non-binding letter of intent to take over FTX but noted that it needed to perform due diligence on the struggling exchange. Less than a day into the process, Binance is strongly leaning against going through with the deal, the person revealed.
Ukraine attacks Russian units in Kherson, saying Moscow didn't request a 'green corridor' for withdrawal
Russia has suffered another self-inflicted blow to morale this week after it announced Wednesday that it will withdraw its troops from a significant part of the southern Kherson region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
SEC’s Gensler says more investor protection is needed after FTX fiasco
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler addressed the ongoing market crisis caused by the FTX fallout during an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Gensler, who has been pushing for increased regulation and targeting various crypto companies for fraud in the U.S., said the space needed better regulation and better enforcement. He...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: FTX seeks bailout to shore up liquidity; 60K BTC withdrawn from exchanges
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 10 includes SBF planning to raise funds to bailout FTX and make users whole, SEC chairman Gary Gensler advocating for more investor protection following FTX collapse, and Sequoia Capital writing off its over $200M investment in FTX as worthless. CryptoSlate Top Stories.
User funds deposited into FTX can’t be insured
Users with funds on FTX might not be able to return their funds if the exchange’s deal with Binance falls through. According to the exchange’s terms of service agreement, no user funds deposited into the exchange can be insured:. “Neither Digital Assets nor any fiat currency or E-Money...
BlockFi halts withdrawals amid FTX crisis, Genesis Trading, Crypto.com emphasize transparency
BlockFi limits its platform activity and pauses client withdrawals amid the FTX crisis. In a Twitter post, BlockFi clarified that this is due to the lack of clarity on the FTX issue. The announcement comes two days after BlockFi COO, Flori Marquez, took to Twitter to share her views regarding the FTX debacle.
Marathon Digital’s BTC production slumps 51% in Q3; Revenue takes further hit from falling BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings’ (NASDAQ:MARA) earnings report for Q3 2022 shows that the company’s production fell 51% to 616 Bitcoins from 1,252 Bitcoins in Q3 2021. The company also recorded $12.7 million in revenue, as opposed to the $51.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Marathon...
Marathon Digital becomes 2nd largest Bitcoin holder among public companies, has not sold any BTC
Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel said on a Nov. 8 earnings call that the company is going through a “transition period” as it looks to grow from 7EH/s to 23EH/s by mid-2023. Marathon increases hashrate. Further, the company has increased its number of Bitcoin miners to 6,000, resulting...
Research: FTT token active addresses close to 0 for the entirety of 2022
Active addresses transacting with FTX’s FTT token have been close to zero throughout 2022, according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Before Binance announced a potential FTX acquisition, it appears the token has been relatively inactive on-chain. Given that most activity on exchanges happens off-chain and FTT is the...
Coinbase, Kraken down as Bitcoin breaks below June low
Kraken and Coinbase have both been experiencing connectivity issues in the past hour. Just before 19:00 UTC, Kraken announced that it was investigating reports from users who reportedly had difficulty connecting to Kraken both on desktop and mobile. The issue was still being investigated at press time. Coinbase noted a...
Galaxy Digital reports $76.8M exposure to FTX
Galaxy Digital, one of the largest crypto financial services firms on the market, released its financial results for the third quarter of the year. The report revealed that the company has an exposure of approximately $76.8 million in cash and cryptocurrencies to FTX. Out of the $76.8 million, $47.5 million is currently “in the withdrawal process,” the company said in the report.
