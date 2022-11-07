ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

‘Do not view it as a ‘win’ for us’: Binance’s CZ says on FTX acquisition

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao(CZ) shared his views regarding the recent FTX debacle with the Binance community, stating FTX going down is not good for the industry as it will welcome tougher regulations around the globe. “Do not view it as a “win for us. User confidence is severely shaken. Regulators...
cryptoslate.com

Crypto exchanges to publish ‘proof-of-reserves’ following FTX’s implosion

Several leading crypto exchanges, including Binance, Huobi, OKX, KuCoin, etc., have revealed intentions to publish their fund reserves to arrest the current contagion fears grappling the crypto market. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao advised that crypto exchanges should do a Merkle-tree proof-of-reserves. According to him, while traditional financial institutions like banks...
cryptoslate.com

Over $360M Bitcoin leave FTX in 2 days, marking 10th largest withdrawal in 2022

FTX recorded a withdrawal of over $360 million worth of Bitcoin(BTC) in two days, with the majority of sell pressure coming from whales. This is reportedly the tenth-biggest BTC withdrawal this year. In addition, Nansen data shows that FTX stablecoin outflows were the highest among exchanges over the past seven days, as reported by Data Nerd. The stablecoin withdrawals recorded $451 million in weekly outflows.
cryptoslate.com

Binance to start proof-of-reserves; CZ proposes all crypto exchanges follow suit

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, recently announced that Binance will start proof-of-reserves to support “full transparency.”. CZ also suggested that all cryptocurrency exchanges do merkle-tree proof-of-reserves. According to the CEO, fractional reserves are suited to traditional banks and not crypto companies. Worth noting that fractional reserves represent only...
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Lawyers Make Troubling Announcement

On Wednesday, Brittney Griner's lawyers announced she's been transferred to a Russian penal colony. According to a report from ESPN, it's a move her legal counsel has "dreaded" since she was convicted on drug chargers. ESPN's T.J. Quinn revealed her lawyers "don't know where she is or where she's heading."
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
cryptoslate.com

Sources say Binance could scrap the deal with FTX

Binance’s market-altering deal to acquire rival FTX might not go through, sources close to the matter told CoinDesk. On Tuesday, Binance announced a non-binding letter of intent to take over FTX but noted that it needed to perform due diligence on the struggling exchange. Less than a day into the process, Binance is strongly leaning against going through with the deal, the person revealed.
cryptoslate.com

SEC’s Gensler says more investor protection is needed after FTX fiasco

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler addressed the ongoing market crisis caused by the FTX fallout during an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Gensler, who has been pushing for increased regulation and targeting various crypto companies for fraud in the U.S., said the space needed better regulation and better enforcement. He...
cryptoslate.com

User funds deposited into FTX can’t be insured

Users with funds on FTX might not be able to return their funds if the exchange’s deal with Binance falls through. According to the exchange’s terms of service agreement, no user funds deposited into the exchange can be insured:. “Neither Digital Assets nor any fiat currency or E-Money...
cryptoslate.com

Research: FTT token active addresses close to 0 for the entirety of 2022

Active addresses transacting with FTX’s FTT token have been close to zero throughout 2022, according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Before Binance announced a potential FTX acquisition, it appears the token has been relatively inactive on-chain. Given that most activity on exchanges happens off-chain and FTT is the...
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase, Kraken down as Bitcoin breaks below June low

Kraken and Coinbase have both been experiencing connectivity issues in the past hour. Just before 19:00 UTC, Kraken announced that it was investigating reports from users who reportedly had difficulty connecting to Kraken both on desktop and mobile. The issue was still being investigated at press time. Coinbase noted a...
cryptoslate.com

Galaxy Digital reports $76.8M exposure to FTX

Galaxy Digital, one of the largest crypto financial services firms on the market, released its financial results for the third quarter of the year. The report revealed that the company has an exposure of approximately $76.8 million in cash and cryptocurrencies to FTX. Out of the $76.8 million, $47.5 million is currently “in the withdrawal process,” the company said in the report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy