Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Matador (MTDR) Shares Dip 3.3% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
MTDR - Free Report) shares have declined 3.3% despite reporting strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 25. The downward price movement can be attributed to the company’s rising expenses. The upstream energy company reported adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 per share....
Zacks.com
Middleby (MIDD) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Jump 22% Y/Y
MIDD - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 26 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.18 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36. The bottom line increased 13.5% year over year on higher sales. Net sales of $992.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,021.3...
Zacks.com
Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Rises 10.7% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
ORCC - Free Report) shares have jumped 10.7% since it reported strong third-quarter results on Nov 2, 2022. The results were supported by growth in the portfolio, increased interest rates and higher dividend income. However, the positives were partially offset by higher costs. It reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share...
Zacks.com
Beyond Meat (BYND) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
BYND - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.60 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.09. This compares to loss of $0.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 View Up
IPAR - Free Report) delivered impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Quarterly earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management raised its 2022 guidance. Results in Detail. Inter Parfums’ third-quarter earnings came in at $1.30 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus...
Zacks.com
Roper (ROP) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Improves 2022 Outlook
ROP - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding $1.08 from non-recurring items) of $3.95 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67. However, on a year-over-year basis, earnings declined 6.1%. Roper’s net revenues of $1,350.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,328 million. The top line increased...
Zacks.com
Ligand (LGND) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lags Sales, Ups '22 Outlook
LGND - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding the impact of gross profit for Captisol sales related to COVID-19) of 41 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (including the...
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate Delta Apparel (DLA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
DLA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
IMRX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.49 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.48. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
PG&E Corp. (PCG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
PCG - Free Report) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 29 cents for the third quarter of 2022 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents by 20.8%. The bottom line also increased 20.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The year-over-year improvement in adjusted earnings can be attributed...
Zacks.com
Daseke (DSKE) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
DSKE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -43.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMPS - Free Report) closed at $8.06, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.95%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 22.81% over...
Zacks.com
Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
BOXL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
Zacks.com
Primerica (PRI) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
PRI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
SANG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Pediatrix (MD) Down 19% Since Q3 Earnings & Revenue Miss
MD - Free Report) have declined 19.3% since reporting dismal third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3. The quarterly results took a hit from reflected operational headwinds in billing and collections coupled with mild challenges in volumes and payor mix. The 2022 outlook for adjusted EBITDA was also trimmed down by management.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons to Hold DexCom (DXCM) Stock in Your Portfolio
DXCM - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A robust third-quarter 2022 performance, along with a series of favorable coverage decisions, is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and reimbursement risks persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank...
Zacks.com
Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Rises on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat
RL - Free Report) jumped more than 4% before the trading session on Nov 10, following the impressive second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results have gained from brand strength, solid demand, and expansion across all channels and regions. The company also announced the next phase of its Next Great Chapter: Accelerate plan.
Zacks.com
SPS Commerce (SPSC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
SPS Commerce (. SPSC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
SERA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.35 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.40. This compares to loss of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Comments / 0