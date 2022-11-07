ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons still tied for NFC South lead even with limitations

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LISUM_0j2BBJ8k00

ATLANTA (AP) — Nine games have revealed the Atlanta Falcons to be a team with limitations on defense and in their passing game.

That doesn’t mean they can’t compete in the woeful NFC South.

Second-year coach Arthur Smith has leaned on a steady running game that was strengthened by the return of starter Cordarrelle Patterson in Sunday’s last-second 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham had the last giveaway on a bizarre two-fumble play that helped set the stage for the Chargers’ winning field goal as time expired.

Despite the loss, the Falcons (4-5) are tied with Tampa Bay atop the NFC South. Atlanta plays at last-place Carolina on Thursday night.

The Falcons ran for 201 yards, but quarterback Marcus Mariota passed for only 129 yards with no touchdowns.

When Mariota provides dual-threat contributions as another running threat in a win, he looks like a good fit in Smith’s offense. When the Falcons lose, the coach faces more questions about giving rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder an opportunity to add a spark to the passing game.

Smith on Monday continued to stand behind Mariota. There are reasons for Smith to remain committed to the run-first philosophy. By holding the ball, the Falcons are protecting their defense.

Despite the modest passing numbers, the Falcons are the top-scoring team in the division.

WHAT’S WORKING

Why pass when the Falcons averaged 5.7 yards per carry against the Chargers? Atlanta rode the league’s fifth-ranked running attack to an early 10-0 lead and led 17-14 through three quarters.

Smith has added weekly tweaks to keep the running game from looking too predictable. The Falcons have rushed for 200 yards in three games, their most since finishing 2008 with three.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Atlanta’s longest pass play was for 24 yards to running back Tyler Allgeier. Mariota couldn’t complete deep passes to the team’s last two first-round picks, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London. Pitts and London combined for 50 yards with only five catches on 14 targets.

Mariota accepted responsibility for the inability to make completions downfield.

“I’ve got to do a better job of giving our guys opportunities to make plays,” Mariota said. “I thought our guys were winning on the back end. Just didn’t make some of the throws.”

STOCK UP

Even with Patterson starting and scoring two touchdowns in his return after missing four games, Allgeier was the leader of the running game. The rookie set a career high with 99 yards rushing on 10 carries, including a 44-yarder.

With Caleb Huntley a third option at running back, the depth at the position creates a pleasant dilemma.

It may be notable that Patterson, a converted wide receiver, lined up out wide and had a catch for 9 yards on the first play of the game. There was no running back behind Mariota in that formation, but a configuration with Patterson as a wide receiver and Allgeier at running back could be a way for the Falcons to have their best 11 players on the field.

STOCK DOWN

The depth chart at left guard has taken hits in back-to-back weeks. Smith said Monday Matt Hennessy will be held out this week after leaving Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Hennessy was a fill-in starter for Elijah Wilkinson, who was placed on injured reserve last week with a knee injury. Another left guard, Jalen Mayfield, already is on IR.

KEY NUMBER

12 — Mariota completed only 12 of 23 passes. The meager completions total has become the norm. He has completed fewer than 15 passes in six of nine games. He passed for 129 yards for his third game under 150 yards this season.

Mariota and the offense will have an opportunity for better production when the Falcons face the Panthers for the second time in less than three weeks Thursday night. Mariota set season highs with 253 yards passing and three touchdowns in a 27-24 overtime win over the Panthers at Atlanta on Oct. 30.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Ryan Clark Not Happy With Jeff Saturday Hire

ESPN's Ryan Clark has some issues with the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and he laid them out on the air Tuesday. Clark started off by congratulating Saturday, his former ESPN colleague, on being picked for the job, adding that the longtime offensive lineman has the "intelligence and character" for the position. From there, he went into his grievances with the move.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat

There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Patience runs thin with 14 teams making the playoffs each season and several recent squads undergoing rapid turnarounds.
ARIZONA STATE
ESPN

Lamar Jackson brings young Ravens fan to tears

Landon Berry, a 10-year-old Baltimore Ravens fan from Mississippi, thought he was at the team hotel in New Orleans to meet his father's friend from work. Landon, who has hypoplastic left heart syndrome, was getting eager sitting in the third-floor meeting room. "When's your friend coming up here?," Landon asked...
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadspin

From Josh McCown to Jeff Saturday — it’s impossible for Black coaches in the NFL

NFL owners are making life easier for Brian Flores’ lawyers. Almost exactly nine months to the day after the Houston Texans were on the verge of hiring Josh McCown — a former player who’d been moonlighting as an assistant high school coach in his free time — Colts owner Jim Irsay shocked the sports world on Monday when he bypassed two former head coaches on his staff to hire Jeff Saturday to take over for the recently fired Frank Reich.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Stefon Diggs for Justin Jefferson trade among NFL's most win-win deals ever: Here's a look at 9 others

Stefon Diggs will face his former team for the first time on Sunday when the Bills host the Vikings in a potential statement game for Minnesota. It's been more than two years since Minnesota traded an unhappy Diggs to Buffalo in the 2020 offseason for a package including a 2020 first-round pick. Saying it was a win-win deal for both sides would be an understatement.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

How to watch Heat vs. Hornets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since March 26 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Charlotte might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at FTX Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy