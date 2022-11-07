Williams: Auburn T Troxell out for season with knee injury

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn right tackle Austin Troxell is out for the season with a knee injury.

Interim coach Carnell Williams said Troxell was scheduled to have surgery on Monday for an injury sustained in Saturday’s overtime loss to Mississippi State. The sixth-year senior played in 40 games in his Auburn career.

“I have a very soft spot for guys who get injured because my career was full of them,” said Williams, a former Auburn and NFL running back. “I feel for that young man because he has given a lot to this program.

“Man, he’s an Auburn man through and through. I’m proud of that young man. I personally hurt for him. I know how he feels, but that young man, he’s going to be OK.”

Brenden Coffey is listed as the starter at right tackle for Saturday night’s game against Texas A&M.

___

