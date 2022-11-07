ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
fox47.com

Wisconsin's polls have closed. What comes next?

November 8, 2022 — MADISON, Wis. — Now that polls have closed in Wisconsin, election officials around the state have turned their focus to counting each and every vote. Even when every vote has been counted, election officials will still have more work to do, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Megan Wolfe said during a Tuesday night media briefing.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Poll watchers to get engaged on Election Day

MADISON, Wis. – As Wisconsin’s highest offices come up for grabs Tuesday, with many races too tight to call, election leaders said the number of observers expected at the polls is up. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, anyone can sign up to be a poll watcher, even...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Public comment period opens on draft of Wisconsin DNR's updated wolf management plan

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is opening up a public comment period for proposed updates to its wolf management plan. The comment period, which opened Thursday and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, gives the public to weigh in on early versions of the DNR’s plans. This is the first time since 2007 the wolf management plan is being updated.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Van Orden, Pfaff reflect on close Third Congressional District race

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Derrick Van Orden won an unexpectedly close race for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, defeating Democrat Brad Pfaff by 4%. The GOP did not see the red wave they anticipated. Nevertheless, Republicans did claim victory in races scattered throughout the country. Van Orden’s race win was one of them– but it was a harder fight than expected.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Tim Michels, Tony Evers vote as campaign wraps up

MADISON, Wis. — The two men running for governor in Wisconsin joined voters at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots. Republican Tim Michels waited in line at Chenequa Village Hall in Hartland just after 8 a.m. Afterward, he told voters that, if he wins, the first thing he’ll do is put an ‘Open for Business’ sign at the Illinois-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Evers focuses on abortion, education following re-election victory

MADISON, Wis. — Fresh off a win in his re-election bid, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday focused on abortion and education as his main priorities for his second term. During a visit to O’Keeffe Middle School in Madison Wednesday afternoon, Evers said he would continue pursuing a lawsuit Attorney General Josh Kaul filed earlier this year in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision curtailing abortion rights.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Bryan Steil wins race for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rep. Bryan Steil is headed back to Washington, D.C., to represent Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race in Steil’s favor just before 11:30 p.m. Steil won with 55% over Democratic challenger Ann Roe at 44% and Charles Barman at 0.8% as of 11:30 p.m.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy