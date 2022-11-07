Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 ad has leaked online: These are the top deals
Walmart is giving shoppers a sneak peak at the deals ahead of its first “Black Friday Deal for Days 2022” sale. The retail giant has leaked its Black Friday ad online with all the price drops it will release on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET online. In-store deals will start on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. local time.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series. Then, towards the end of the month, it expanded the program to include its flagship phone from 2021, the Galaxy S21 series. With the Galaxy S22 series receiving the stable One UI 5 build in the third week of October, it was only a matter of time before last year's flagship Galaxy S phones received their update as well. Now, reports from Galaxy S21 owners in parts of Europe are trickling in about the stable Android 13 update hitting their phones.
Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We're on a schedule now. Well, at least Samsung is with Android 13: dozens of Galaxy phones across the globe are due to receive One UI 5 in the coming months. News came earlier this morning that Galaxy S21 series devices were getting the bump, but we're now getting word that the S20 and Note 20 phones are in the bag.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
LG's secret OLED TV could be a brilliant Black Friday bargain buy
LG has snuck out an even more affordable version of the amazing LG C2 OLED TV
AOL Corp
7 Best Thanksgiving Deals at Walmart
As you begin to think about your Thanksgiving plans, don't forget that many retailers are already putting products on sale in anticipation of your needs -- for cooking, entertaining, cleaning up or relaxing. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Spending and Savings Tips. Find Out: If Your Credit Score is Under...
Elite Daily
Walmart's Black Friday 2022 Deals For Days Include AirPods, TVs, & More
Get your “add to cart” finger ready, because it’s time for Black Friday shopping. The official holiday your credit card hates is still a few weeks away, but Walmart is getting a head start with its 2022 Deals For Days. ICYDK, Walmart’s Deals for Days in the lead-up to Black Friday is an annual sales event with heaps of seriously discounted products. From $55 off AirPods Pro to a $99 soundbar, you’ll want to keep track of when all the new sales drop.
Samsung DeX: What it is and what you can do
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's easy to forget that today's ordinary smart devices are essentially portable supercomputers. Your smartphone is thousands of times more powerful than the earliest computer model. Still, desktops and laptops have always offered an experience that phones couldn't. Until recently, at least. Samsung DeX has helped Samsung lead the charge for turning smartphones into desktop computers that can do it all.
You cannot avoid Gmail’s new look anymore
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. At the beginning of this year, Google announced a new Gmail layout with deeper Chat, Meet, and Spaces integration. It has been slowly rolling out the redesign in phases to users. Initially, it was available on an opt-in basis before Google pushed it to a small section of users in June on an opt-out basis. Then, in July, Gmail's revamped integrated view was rolled out to all Chat users. So far, you could avoid transitioning to the new look by turning off Chat for your account. This option won't be available from now on, as Google is making the new Gmail layout the "standard experience" for all users.
Google One's VPN isn't just for your phone or tablet anymore
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google seems to be pushing on all cylinders to make a VPN worth using. Once just for its Google Fi subscribers, cloud storage holders with Google One have also been able to flip a switch and conduct their online business more securely. Yet, it was only a VPN worth using if you were on your phone or tablet. The company has been promising the service would make its way to Windows and Mac at some point for months. The good news is that point is finally here and now.
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Leica's second branded smartphone sports a massive 47.2MP 1-inch sensor
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Leica has been around for decades, perhaps best known a household brand when it comes to taking incredible photos. You might even recognize it as the company that occasionally stamps its branding on the camera lens of smartphones from the likes of Xiaomi and Huawei. But as it turns out, the company also sells Leica-branded smartphones, and as you may imagine, they put a strong focus on their camera. The company has now released its second entry, the Leica Leitz Phone 2, and as with its predecessor, it's exclusive to Japan — but that's not keeping camera enthusiasts from salivating anyway.
Google Pixel 6a repair parts and DIY kits surface on iFixit
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Late in June this year, Google partnered with iFixit to offer genuine replacement components for the Pixel 2 through the Pixel 6. These parts could help any DIY enthusiast or small-scale electronics repair business fix broken Pixels without getting a Google technician involved. Now, replacement components for the Pixel 6a are available on iFixit’s website for the very first time.
Samsung Galaxy S23 could go all-in with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has traditionally launched its flagship Galaxy S lineup with both Exynos and Snapdragon chips. The Exynos variant would be sold in Europe and Asia while the Snapdragon model is available in the US and China. However, in recent years, flagship Exynos APs have been notably inferior to Qualcomm's SoC in terms of performance and power efficiency. This significantly impacts real-world use, with Exynos variant users getting a sub-par experience. Following the criticism, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22 saw a wider launch in more markets this year. And with the Samsung Galaxy S23 next year, the company could go all-in on Qualcomm's flagship chips.
millennialmoney.com
How to Make $50 Dollars Fast
We’ve all been there. Whether an unexpected bill pops up, a concert ticket is calling your name, or you just want to cushion your emergency account, sometimes you need to make 50 dollars fast. We’ve listed several solid strategies that can help you get $50 instantly. You can make...
Xiaomi 13 Pro renders reveal a OnePlus-inspired camera bump
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of the best smartphones the company has made, and as the year draws to a close, rumors about the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series are surfacing. Last week, we reported on the possible hardware specifications of what could be the Xiaomi 13 Pro, but now, we have what could be our first look at Xiaomi’s hardware design for the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro models.
Digital Trends
It’s still not cheap, but the best TV just got $600 cheaper
The Best Buy Black Friday Sale has started early, allowing you to get ahead of the crowds and still grab something for your home theater at Black Friday pricing. One of the best Black Friday TV deals is on the LG 65-inch G2 4K OLED Smart TV. While it regularly costs $2,800, Best Buy is offering a Black Friday savings of $600, and a sale price of just $2,200. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are three free months of Apple TV+ and 30 free days of FuboTV.
Here's why the new Xbox Cloud Gaming PWA for Chromebooks is such a huge upgrade
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Over the last two years, I've had the opportunity to test most game streaming services on an assortment of awesome Chromebooks. While many of these streaming services are still growing, I've had the chance to watch as they grow with incremental improvements. This means I'm familiar with the likes of Luna, GeForce, and even Stadia, along with Xbox Cloud Gaming. But Xbox Cloud Gaming has been in beta the entire time it's been available, which never looked great on higher-res screens since it was locked to 720p.
Samsung's latest Good Lock module attempts to one-up WeTransfer
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung Good Lock is an essential app for almost all Galaxy smartphone owners, enabling features that are otherwise not available by default. We've seen the addition of innumerable Good Lock modules over the past few years with the company usually dosing them out following the annual One UI software refresh. Samsung is now making another module available for Good Lock users in the form of DropShip, a file transfer app that can send files to practically any device, including Android phones/tablets or iPhones/iPads, and even your laptop.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0