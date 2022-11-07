Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox47.com
Badger State Trail bridge in Monroe torn down after suspected arson
MONROE, Wis. — A bridge on the Badger State Trail in Monroe had to be torn down Thursday morning after a fire that local authorities are investigating as arson. Dispatchers in Green County received a 911 call at 2:25 a.m. Thursday from someone reporting a fire at the bridge, which passes over Round Grove Road. By the time Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crews from the Monroe Rural Fire Department, Juda Fire Department and Monticello Fire Department got to the scene, the bridge was engulfed in flames.
Interstate 39/90 outside of Milton reopens following crash
MILTON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90 has reopened at County Highway M following a crash that temporarily blocked part of the interstate. The crash was reported just after 6:15 p.m. All lanes were cleared by roughly 7:40 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Rock County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved. It does not appear anyone was injured....
Wisconsin State Patrol trooper hospitalized in head-on crash; two arrested
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin State trooper was hospitalized Thursday after a woman crashed head-on into the trooper’s cruiser during a stolen vehicle chase. Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 8:35 a.m. when a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a Toyota Camry on Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive; law enforcement said the vehicle...
Monona PD: Retail theft suspects crash into squad car, lead officers on pursuit
MONONA, Wis. — Police are searching for two suspects who they said crashed into a Monona police officer’s squad car before leading officers on a pursuit through multiple cities Thursday afternoon. In a news release, the Monona Police Department said its officers were called to the Kohl’s department store in the 2500 block of West Broadway shortly before 3:40 p.m....
nbc15.com
WSP cruiser struck head-on in Dane Co. chase, sheriff’s office says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested Thursday morning after a Dane Co. chase that included a head-on collision with a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser, the Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began around 8:30 a.m. when one of its deputies tried pulling over...
Task force arrests man on warrants from 2020 shots fired incident in Sun Prairie
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. marshals and Madison police officers arrested a 21-year-old man Wednesday on multiple active warrants, including for attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shots fired incident in Sun Prairie nearly two years ago. In a news release Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service said its Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and city police officers arrested...
Teens arrested after crashing stolen car on Beltline, running from scene
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested two teens who they said crashed a stolen vehicle on the Beltline and ran away. Crews were called to a crash on the Beltline near Midvale Blvd. just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a stolen vehicle struck another vehicle, lost control, and then stopped. No injuries were reported. Police said multiple people got...
Madison police looking for motorcyclist who eluded officers downtown
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for a motorcyclist who they said evaded officers this summer. Police said the motorcyclist was seen speeding downtown in July and had failed to attach a license plate to the bike. Officers tried multiple times to stop the motorcyclist to no avail. Anyone with information on the motorcyclist is urged to contact Madison...
2 displaced in Fitchburg apartment fire
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Two people and a dog were displaced following an apartment fire in Fitchburg Tuesday morning, officials said. The fire broke out inside an apartment in the 2000 block of Pike Drive around 7:30 a.m. Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher said responding firefighters were quickly able to manage the fire and keep it from spreading. The fire was...
Fire at Kipp Corp. building put out by sprinkler system
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a Kipp Corporation building was put out by the automatic sprinkler system, officials said Tuesday. Crews were sent to the building in the 100 block of South Fair Oaks Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. Monday. A nearby EMS crew that was responding to an unrelated call noticed steam and smoke coming from the area....
nbc15.com
Attempted homicide suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fugitive wanted for attempted homicide was arrested Wednesday on the Madison’s east side by U.S. Marshals and Madison Police Department officers. The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force stated Thursday that the 21-year-old suspect had active warrants out for his arrest for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, contempt of court, disobeying a lawful order and a felony parole violation.
nbc15.com
Crash on US 12/14 cleared
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on U.S. 12 near Whitney Way on Monday afternoon that closed one right lane is now cleared. The crash was called in at 3:04 p.m. The number of vehicles in the crash has not been confirmed but is believed to be two or three, according to Dane County Dispatch.
nbc15.com
Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
Two men steal car from teen near Pope Farm Park
VERONA, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a teen had his car stolen from him Monday. Officials said the teen was returning to his car after walking at Pope Farm Park when two men, wearing bandanas over their faces, approached him. The teen reported the suspects demanded his keys and valuables. No gun was seen,...
Four arrested in Rock County for selling narcotics, prisoner charged
MILTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Four people were arrested in Wisconsin for intent to deliver narcotics, and one prisoner already in jail received new charges. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Elm Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Department. Four people were arrested as […]
nbc15.com
Suspect, 60, arrested after pair of Madison armed robberies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second time was the charm for Madison Police Department officers trying to track down the suspect in a pair of armed robberies Sunday night. According to the MPD report, officers began searching for the man around 9 p.m. after the Rocky’s Liquor store, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., was robbed. A K9 unit was brought in, and searchers followed a trail that lead them into a residential neighborhood – but not to the suspect.
nbc15.com
Madison man sentenced for illegally having firearm while facing 11 felony charges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old Madison man was sentenced to federal prison time Thursday for stealing a firearm while facing almost a dozen felony charges in Dane County. Ka’Toine Richardson will serve four years for receiving a handgun while facing state felony charges, according to the U.S. District Court...
MyStateline.com
Fatal Rock County car crash leaves three people dead, three hurt
Three people are dead and three others are recovering from injuries following a car crash in Rock County Saturday night. Fatal Rock County car crash leaves three people dead, …. Three people are dead and three others are recovering from injuries following a car crash in Rock County Saturday night.
nbc15.com
Madison Police warn of grandparent scam using ‘courier’ to collect cash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are reporting an uptick in scams targeting elderly victims, most recently where the scammer will send someone to collect the cash. In an incident report Wednesday, the Madison Police Department explained that these scams, sometimes referred to as “grandparent scams,” typically start when the victim receives a call from someone pretending to be their grandchild or a loved one.
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery. Police in Beloit tried to...
Comments / 0