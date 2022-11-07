ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Morning Shakes Up Leadership

By Jennifer Bringle
Off-price home goods retailer Tuesday Morning announced significant changes to its executive leadership team this week.

According to an announcement on the company’s website, Tuesday Morning ’s top three executives “decided to retire.” Andrew T. Berger takes on the role of CEO while also serving on the retailer’s board, replacing Fred Hand. Bill Baumann, the retailer’s current chief information and marketing officer moves into the chief operating officer role, replacing Mark Katz. Katz also served as interim chief financial officer, which Berger will take on in the interim along with serving on the company’s board. Baumann will assume the responsibilities of Paul Metcalf, principal and chief merchant, in the interim.

The changes come less than two months after Tuesday Morning entered an agreement to secure $32 million in convertible debt financing from a special purpose vehicle formed by Retail Ecommerce Ventures. The agreement allowed Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV)—which owns brands such as Pier 1, Linens ’n Things, Stein Mart , Modell’s Sporting Goods, and Ayon Capital, LLC—to take control of the Tuesday Morning brand. REV co-founders Tai Lopez and Alex Mehr assumed the lead of the retailer’s board, reshaping its executive leadership.

REV, which is known for taking on troubled physical retail brands such as Radioshack, converting them to leaner, e-commerce operations, picked up Tuesday Morning at a time when it was rumored to be near bankruptcy.

In late September, Tuesday Morning an 8 percent decline in comp store sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Net sales also dropped by just over 8 percent, from $177 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 to $162 million this year. At the time, Katz blamed supply chain and transportation costs for the dip.

Berger brings more than 25 years of investment analysis and management that includes guiding turnarounds for companies across a number of sectors. He has been a director of Tuesday Morning since September and serves as director and executive chair of Autoscope Technologies Corporation, which he served as CEO of until taking on the Tuesday Morning role.

“I look forward to leading Tuesday Morning as we capitalize on our strategic growth initiatives, unlock tremendous long-term opportunity in the home goods and décor category, and pursue a path towards long-term profitable growth,” Berger said. “I want to thank Marc and Paul for their essential service to Tuesday Morning, and I am delighted to welcome Bill as the next chief operating officer. His deep knowledge of the company and its business will be invaluable as we focus on our strategic growth initiatives and continue to drive deeper connections and engagement with our customers.”

Hand, Baumann and Metcalf will serve as consultants during the transition, through June 2023.

United Nations Eco Conferences Prompt Fashion-Industry Action

Steps towards a more sustainable fashion industry have been taken at the COP27 (United Nations Climate Change Conference) currently taking place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt and in anticipation of the COP 15 (United Nations Biodiversity Conference) that will happen in Montreal on Dec. 7-19. The first involves a new collaboration by the United Nations environmental agency and a nonprofit dedicated to improving the fashion industry. The second sees arguably the world’s most famous zipper manufacturer, YKK, being even more transparent about its sustainability efforts. At COP27 this week Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) announced a...
Sourcing Journal

Organic Cotton Fraud Gets Textile Exchange Fired Up

Textile Exchange has released a new report addressing the root causes of integrity issues across the organic cotton sector. “We believe that integrity is critically important to the organic cotton supply chain, but equally, we recognize that there are difficulties upholding this principle,” the report said. “Challenges in integrity are neither new nor unique to organic cotton, and they often evolve.” “Strengthening Integrity in Organic Cotton” aims to provide more guidance on ways the industry can act to improve the integrity, recommending that brands and supply chain partners proactively adopt an integrity system that tackles fraud by building compliance through standards and...
Sourcing Journal

Steve Madden: ‘Most’ Wholesalers Cut Fall Orders

Steve Madden saw revenue jump 5.3 percent on a year-over-year basis to $556.6 million in its third quarter with net income reaching $61.3 million. In a Nutshell: For fiscal 2022, the footwear company now expects revenue will increase 12.5 percent to 13.5 percent from last year’s total, down from the prior expectation of 13 percent to 16 percent. Steve Madden now expects diluted earnings per share (EPS) will be in the range of $2.77 to $2.79, and forecasts adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.77 to $2.82. The company initially expected diluted EPS would be in the range of...
