Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsay Lohan’s Milk-Bath Nails Give a Subtle Shout-Out to Her Husband
Lindsay Lohan is back on our screens, so you know what that means: more beauty inspiration from the 2000s queen. On Nov. 9, the actor attended the premiere of her new movie "Falling for Christmas," wearing a stunning Valentino dress and a milk-bath manicure with a heartwarming detail to complete the look.
Kim Kardashian's Milk-Bath Nails Shine Against Her Latex Dress
Kim Kardashian is proving that milk-bath nails can complement any of her fashion eras. On Nov. 7, the entrepreneur attended the CFDA Awards wearing a latex dress, and the elegant manicure pulled the look together flawlessly. Kardashian stuck true to the trend's roots: her nails were painted a pale milky...
Kylie Jenner Wows in a Gown With a Completely Sheer Top and Waist-High Slit
For the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City on Monday night, Kylie Jenner proved that the sheer trend has serious staying power. The 25-year-old reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur arrived on the white carpet wearing a one-shouldered gown with a completely see-through top and a form-fitting skirt that featured a waist-high slit. An attached arm sleeve made of the same sheer material rounded out the chic ensemble.
How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Celebrating The Holidays With Ex Tristan Thompson (Exclusive)
With the holidays approaching, Khloe Kardashian, 38, has to decide if she’ll spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with her ex Tristan Thompson, 31. HollywoodLife learned from an EXCLUSIVE KarJenner source that Tristan “has expressed interest” in wanting to ring in the holidays with Khloe, their daughter True, 4, and their 3-month-old son, but according to the insider, “nothing has been set in stone yet.”
Kate Middleton's $40 Knit Sweater Dress Is Perfect For Fall
Kate Middleton visited Colham Manor Children's Centre in Uxbridge, England, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in a look that pulled together all of the must-have trends for fickle fall weather — including a $40 Mango dress. The Princess of Wales, who was on location to discuss maternal mental health, topped the long-sleeved knit midi with a dark-green Hobbs trench that she tied at the waist. When she took off her jacket, she revealed the fitted Mango number, cinched with a crocodile-embossed belt from Polo Ralph Lauren.
Ryan Reynolds Is Hoping His Fourth Baby Is Another Girl: "I'm a Girl Dad"
Ryan Reynolds is preparing for baby number four. It was announced earlier this year that the actor was expecting his fourth child with Blake Lively, and now, Reynolds is sharing his thoughts on the future of his stunt work in light of his growing family. In a Nov. 7 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Reynolds said having another child has finally forced him to consider whether it's time to cut back on some of his stunt work. He also shared whether he's hoping for a boy or girl.
Rihanna Says Her "Favorite Part of the Day" Is Seeing Her Son's "Morning Face": "It's the Cutest"
Rihanna is loving motherhood! The 34-year-old mogul welcomed her first child, a son, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May, and in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she raved about what an "amazing" and "happy" baby he is. "Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a...
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
The Spice Girls Reunite to Sing "Say You'll Be There" at Geri Halliwell's 50th Birthday
The Spice Girls had a mini reunion over the weekend, and an impromptu performance was involved. Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, and Melanie Chisholm partied it up at Geri Halliwell's belated 50th-birthday celebration on Nov. 5 and sang along to their 1996 hit "Say You'll Be There" on the dance floor. In a video captured by David Beckham, four of the five girl-group members — Ginger, Baby, Sporty, and Posh — formed a circle and belted out the lyrics together, swaying to the music and smiling from ear to ear the entire time.
A Timeline of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's 25-Year Marriage
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are never ones to sugar coat things, even when it pertains to personal matters within their relationship and family life. The pair — who has a 23-year age gap — first met in the late '80s. Albeit by 1994, Stallone's bachelor lifestyle drove them to call it quits. Stallone and Flavin eventually rekindled the flame and went on to wed in 1997. They're proud parents to three daughters: Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone, all whom have the same middle name, "Rose."
Rihanna's Favorite Thing About Her Postpartum Body? "My Booty — Because I Got One"
Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic. Rihanna is embracing the many assets of motherhood. The star recently spoke about her newfound appreciation for her booty on the red carpet for her fourth Savage X Fenty runway show, which was designed with her postpartum body in mind, she told InStyle. "I knew a snapback was on the way so I had to make sure the leggings were giving what they're supposed to give," she said.
Jennifer Lopez Explains Decision to Take Ben Affleck's Last Name: "We're Husband and Wife"
Jennifer Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck in a gorgeous ceremony in Riceboro, GA, back in August, and now the 53-year-old is opening up about married life. In her December Vogue cover story, Lopez reacted to the disappointment some people felt when they found out she was taking her husband's last name. "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together," she explained. "We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem."
I'm Proof: The 3D-Nails Trend Is the Perfect Holiday Manicure
Despite following the latest trends in hair and makeup, I typically keep those areas of my beauty routine pretty consistent. The one exception that I love to experiment with is my nails. Gel manicures, DIY manis, Aprés Gel-X tips, press-ons, dip powder, acrylic, BIAB — you name it, I've tried it (and probably loved it). Nail art, in particular, is something I love to switch up often, and fortunately enough for me, there are so many great nail-art trends out there. French tips are my go-to, but during a recent appointment, I got to try the 3D-nails trend for the first time. To put it simply: I'm obsessed.
Who is Alba Baptista? Meet Chris Evans’ rumored girlfriend
Alba Baptista has reportedly stolen Chris Evans’ heart. News broke Thursday that the Portuguese actress, 25, and the Marvel superstar, 41, have been secretly dating “for over a year.” “They are in love, and Chris has never been happier,” a source told People. “His family and friends all adore her.” The rumored couple seemingly confirmed their relationship hours later in Page Six’s exclusive photos of them holding hands while going for an afternoon stroll through Central Park. But who is the brunette beauty who snagged People magazine’s newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive? Scroll down to learn more about the lucky lady. Who is Baptista? Baptista is a...
Camila Mendes Seemingly Confirms She's Dating Rudy Mancuso: "Life Update"
Image Source: Getty / Momodu Mansaray / WireImage; Getty / Jerod Harris / KMG ART, LLC. Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso seemingly went Instagram official in a series of photos shared on Nov. 8. "Life update," Mendes captioned a carousel of images, which includes a snapshot of herself and an unidentified man sharing a poolside kiss.
Everything to Know About Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show
The Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show is officially streaming worldwide on Prime Video, featuring appearances by models Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, and Precious Lee, as well as memorable performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell. Actor Johnny Depp also makes a controversial cameo, which has fans stirring following his highly publicized lawsuit with ex Amber Heard.
Jennifer Aniston Shares Her "Baby-Making" Journey After Years of Speculation
For years, tabloids have played guessing games about potential baby bumps and conspiracies surrounding her divorce, but Jennifer Aniston is finally taking the narrative into her own hands. "The [world] creates narratives that aren't true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I'm coming out of hibernation. I don't have anything to hide," she tells Allure for her cover story.
Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Lindsay Lohan is ready to show off her husband. At a "Falling For Christmas" screening on Nov. 9, the star posed on the red carpet with financier Bader Shammas in New York City. Though Lohan, who's in the midst of a major comeback with her newly minted Netflix partnership, has offered glimpses of their romance on Instagram, the recent appearance marks the pair's first time on a red carpet together. The actor wore a sparkly sheer dress covered in florals, while Shammas kept it simple in a black suit.
Anne Hathaway's Stylist Erin Walsh Shares Her Top Holiday Styling Tips
With the holiday season approaching, invites for seasonal celebrations ahead are bound to start filling up your inbox. As fun as the end-of-the-year festivities may be, navigating what to wear during such a busy time can be an exhausting feat. To make the process less painful, celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, who's responsible for Anne Hathaway's iconic, head-turning looks, is sharing her top styling tips to curating a chic and functional holiday wardrobe with ease.
Model Emily Ratajkowski Makes a Point to Give Her Son Baby Dolls — Here's Why That Matters
Model Emily Ratajkowski takes raising a son very seriously. The 31-year-old mother has spoken before about the responsibility of raising her 1-year-old, Sylvester Apollo Bear, away from the culture of toxic masculinity. "I see [toxic masculinity] in my life, the ways that it limits men, and how depressing their existence...
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0