Election Results 2022: Congresswoman Julia Letlow re-elected to Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s Fifth Congressional District race stretches from Monroe all the way down to the nearby Florida parishes. Incumbent Republican Julia Letlow was re-elected Tuesday after facing off against four challenges to keep her spot in Washington D.C. “I’m honored to have the opportunity...
Election Results 2022: Congressman Garret Graves re-elected to Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In the Sixth Congressional District race, incumbent Republican Garret Graves is re-elected after facing a challenge from Republican and Libertarian candidates. To view election results, click here.
State senator seeks more accountability after DCFS secretary resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Secretary Marketa Walters’ resignation Thursday. “Mitchell Robinson, J’ahrei Paul. We will always remember those babies, those names,” said Senator Regina Barrow. She names two young children in East...
Caleb Kleinpeter wins State Senate 17th District race
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three candidates have been vying for a seat in the Louisiana State Senate, and with the resignation of former Senator Rick Ward III, District 17 is up for grabs. The three contenders, Caleb Kleinpeter, Jeremy LaCombe, and Kirk Rousset, aim to serve a district...
Constitutional amendments voted on in Nov. 8 election
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The eight constitutional amendments that were on the ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022 election are listed below. Act 130 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Sections 10.1(B), 10.8(B), 10.11(D), and 14(B) of the Louisiana Constitution. “Do you...
Secretary of La. Dept. of Children and Family Services resigns; third-party reviewing agency practices
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Secretary Marketa Walters’ resignation Thursday. He said a third-party organization will be conducting a review of the agency and providing recommendations to improve policies and practices. Read Gov. Edwards’ announcement...
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds Kenneth Gleason murder conviction
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated the murder conviction of a man that took his own life while appealing that conviction. In April of 2021, Gleason was found guilty of first-degree murder after being linked to a series of shootings that left two Black men dead, Donald Smart and Bruce Cofield.
School readiness tax credit benefits children, businesses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Businesses can receive a dollar-for-dollar 100% refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 for donations to Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies. Volunteers of America’s Partnerships in Child Care program is the resource and referral agency for the Greater Baton Rouge, Acadiana, and southwest...
WATCH: Officials on tutoring vouchers to help Louisiana children learn how to read
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials presented a new program Wednesday aimed at helping Louisiana children learn how to read amid the state’s literacy crisis. Families will be given $1,000 tutoring vouchers in the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program, according to the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE). Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will be eligible for the program.
Nicole ‘very near’ hurricane strength, NHC says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole was near hurricane strength as it moved toward the Bahamas Tuesday night, the National Hurricane Center said. At around 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nicole was located about 150 miles northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 325 east of West Palm Beach. The...
DCFS alerting residents about upcoming deadline for Child Tax Credit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of you may have received a text alert from the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services about the Child Tax Credit. LADCFS Alert: You may qualify for up to $3,600 per child in Child Tax Credits, plus additional cash from missed stimulus payments.
Tuesday Night Forecast: Not as hot and humid Wednesday through Friday; Much colder this weekend
Tonight: Mainly clear with overnight temperatures in the low and mid 60s. Patchy fog will be possible. Wednesday – Friday: As Nicole gets closer and closer to Florida, winds will pick up and usher in cooler and drier air from the northeast. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s and mornings will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday.
