Surry County, NC

cpapracticeadvisor.com

N. Carolina County Elects College Student as Tax Collector

Voters in Haywood County, North Carolina, went to the polls on Tuesday, where among options for U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and various state offices, they also had options for more local and county positions. The voters have spoken, and have elected a 21 year-old senior at the University of...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Incumbents, Republicans do well in Surry County

There were a number of races on the Surry County ballot Tuesday that featured candidates running unopposed, were not strictly local, or they were judicial contests and other races not attracting as much attention as higher profile run-offs. In Pilot Mountain, Mayor Evan Cockerham as well as commissioners Donna M....
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties

Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
MACON COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Secretive Project Cobra awaits Mount Airy vote

Project Cobra is the code name for a potential private investment of $1,969,710 for the consolidation of a warehouse and distribution center located in Surry County that both the city of Mount Airy and the county have been contemplating making incentive offers to. The board of county commissioners Monday voted...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
theappalachianonline.com

2022 Election: local unofficial results

All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC general elections 2022 live coverage

(10:40 p.m.) Election events are now wrapping up across WNC, but Buncombe County Election Services is reminding voters that the process of certifying results has just begun. Some votes are also yet to be counted, including mailed ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and ballots from military and overseas voters.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ocracokeobserver.com

Purple North Carolina turns red

Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mountain Xpress

Five takeaways from Buncombe’s 2022 general election

Regardless of political affiliation, Buncombe County residents can feel good about one result from this year’s midterms: The county’s voter turnout of almost 57% substantially exceeded the statewide rate of 50.5%. While less than the high-water mark of 60.4% set in the 2018 midterms, the rate of democratic participation was still strong compared to that of previous years.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Incumbent Esther Manheimer defeats councilmember Kim Roney for Asheville mayor

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a term fraught with clashes over homelessness, job vacancies and police funding, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer has been reelected. Unofficial results with 40 of 40 precincts reporting have Manheimer (20,790 votes) defeating challenger city councilmember Kim Roney (17,677). Buncombe County Democrats gathered Tuesday night...
ASHEVILLE, NC

