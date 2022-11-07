Read full article on original website
Related
Triad’s three largest school districts see shakeup on school boards
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad voters elected a shake-up on our three largest school boards Tuesday. Across Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Alamance-Burlington School System, there are 12 new board members. Let's take a closer look at each one. Alamance-Burlington School System. Three new members were elected to...
Full election results in North Carolina: It was a grand old party for sure
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The election totals won’t be final for a couple of weeks. Late-arriving mail ballots can be counted until 5 p.m. Monday, and then local county and state election boards must certify all the results. But you don’t need a computer or calculator to realize that this was a huge election to […]
cpapracticeadvisor.com
N. Carolina County Elects College Student as Tax Collector
Voters in Haywood County, North Carolina, went to the polls on Tuesday, where among options for U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and various state offices, they also had options for more local and county positions. The voters have spoken, and have elected a 21 year-old senior at the University of...
Mount Airy News
Incumbents, Republicans do well in Surry County
There were a number of races on the Surry County ballot Tuesday that featured candidates running unopposed, were not strictly local, or they were judicial contests and other races not attracting as much attention as higher profile run-offs. In Pilot Mountain, Mayor Evan Cockerham as well as commissioners Donna M....
wunc.org
New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties
Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
Mount Airy News
Secretive Project Cobra awaits Mount Airy vote
Project Cobra is the code name for a potential private investment of $1,969,710 for the consolidation of a warehouse and distribution center located in Surry County that both the city of Mount Airy and the county have been contemplating making incentive offers to. The board of county commissioners Monday voted...
theappalachianonline.com
2022 Election: local unofficial results
All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
A GCS middle school gave parents access to any student's grade, address, and student ID
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's time for parents to start receiving a report card for their students. Monday evening, the parents at Mendenhall Middle School in Greensboro got an email with a link attached that stated:. "Your child’s report card is now available for viewing and downloading. Please use...
Mountain Xpress
WNC general elections 2022 live coverage
(10:40 p.m.) Election events are now wrapping up across WNC, but Buncombe County Election Services is reminding voters that the process of certifying results has just begun. Some votes are also yet to be counted, including mailed ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and ballots from military and overseas voters.
ocracokeobserver.com
Purple North Carolina turns red
Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
Election Night 2022 | Covering the vote in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday is North Carolina's General Election Day. Voters will decide who goes to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the North Carolina State Senate, and State House of Representatives. We're giving you extended coverage Tuesday through 11 p.m. on our website, YouTube, and WFMY+ -...
Greensboro polling place will not get extra time after short delay; 3 other North Carolina polls allotted extra hour
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A polling place in Guilford County will close at 7:30 p.m. as scheduled despite a later start to the day on Tuesday. The North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to evaluate five polls where doors open past the 6:30 a.m. start time. […]
WLOS.com
AG Stein files brief asking court to allow lawsuit against HCA to move forward
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is voicing support for a lawsuit against HCA. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Stein filed a brief asking the district court to allow the lawsuit to move forward. The antitrust suit was filed by local municipalities that included Asheville and...
Mountain Xpress
Five takeaways from Buncombe’s 2022 general election
Regardless of political affiliation, Buncombe County residents can feel good about one result from this year’s midterms: The county’s voter turnout of almost 57% substantially exceeded the statewide rate of 50.5%. While less than the high-water mark of 60.4% set in the 2018 midterms, the rate of democratic participation was still strong compared to that of previous years.
WFAE.org
Midterm election results in North Carolina and beyond, and what they mean for you
We take a look at election results in Mecklenburg County, in North Carolina, and around the nation. Election Day has come and gone with significant races in North Carolina up and down the ballot. We examine what voters said with their votes, the issues that tipped the scales and the...
bpr.org
Asheville Mayor Manheimer wins reelection, Buncombe voters pass bond measures
Esther Manheimer was elected to her third term as the mayor of Asheville Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results from the state Board of Elections. First elected mayor in 2013, Manheimer defeated Kim Roney, a progressive independent serving her first term on the Asheville City Council. This was the...
North Carolina Republicans take supermajority in state Senate, fall short in of ‘super’ status in state House
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republicans in the North Carolina House didn’t quite make it to the supermajority that they wanted on Election Day — but they did in the Senate. With about 98% of statewide precincts reporting, the GOP appears to have gained two seats needed in the Senate but to have fallen one […]
Ted Budd defeats Cheri Beasley for one of NC’s seats in US Senate
In the highest-profile race on North Carolina ballots, Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is facing Democratic former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for a six-year term in the U.S. Senate.
WLOS.com
Incumbent Esther Manheimer defeats councilmember Kim Roney for Asheville mayor
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a term fraught with clashes over homelessness, job vacancies and police funding, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer has been reelected. Unofficial results with 40 of 40 precincts reporting have Manheimer (20,790 votes) defeating challenger city councilmember Kim Roney (17,677). Buncombe County Democrats gathered Tuesday night...
