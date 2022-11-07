ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Pittsburgh Steelers release former Alabama linebacker

With the return of outside linebacker T.J. Watt from injured reserve apparently imminent, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived Ryan Anderson on Tuesday. The Steelers signed the former Daphne High School and Alabama standout to their practice squad on Sept. 13 after Watt sustained a pectoral injury in Pittsburgh’s season-opening game. After Anderson played in one game as a practice-squad elevation, the Steelers signed the outside linebacker to their active roster on Oct. 8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
9NEWS

9 Jeff Saturday-like candidates for Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The hiring of Jeff Saturday as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts is so absurdly nonsensical, you’d think owner Jim Irsay traded in his Pink Floyd guitar for another Hollywood script where the no-hoper, ridiculed underdog becomes the miraculous hero by movie’s end. And...
DENVER, CO
AL.com

New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama running back

Running back Derrick Gore joined the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Wednesday after a tryout on Tuesday. The former Alabama ball-carrier had been out of football since the Kansas City Chiefs released him from injured reserve on Aug. 25 with an injury settlement. Gore had joined IR two days earlier with a thumb injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AL.com

Linebacker Reggie Ragland returns to the NFL

Linebacker Reggie Ragland returned to the NFL on Thursday, when the Las Vegas Raiders signed the former Alabama All-American for their practice squad. The Raiders signed Ragland after promoting linebacker Curtis Bolton from the practice squad to the active roster. Bolton moved up when linebacker Blake Martinez decided to retire.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AL.com

NFL Week 10: Derrick Henry carrying 100-yard streak

After Tennessee’s 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, Titans running back Derrick Henry shook the hand of every defensive player in his locker room. “I just told them I appreciate them, their efforts, how hard they played keeping us in it,” Henry said. “They played hard and just proud to be their teammate and all the work they put in.”
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Saivion Smith on the mend after ‘scariest thing of my life’

Former Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith already is thinking about his comeback from “the scariest thing of my life.”. Smith underwent fusion surgery on Tuesday to correct a bulging disc. A defensive back with the Detroit Lions, Smith ran into another obstacle in his football journey on Oct. 9, when...
ALABAMA STATE
