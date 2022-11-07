After Tennessee’s 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, Titans running back Derrick Henry shook the hand of every defensive player in his locker room. “I just told them I appreciate them, their efforts, how hard they played keeping us in it,” Henry said. “They played hard and just proud to be their teammate and all the work they put in.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO