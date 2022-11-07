Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session...
Channel 3000
Cooper veto power still intact as NC GOP gains limited
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans appeared to fall just short of gaining a large enough majority in the state’s General Assembly elections to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes on their own. But, their seat gains eroded further the Democrats’ ability to block bills on abortion and other highly contested legislation in the governor’s final two years in office.
Channel 3000
Kari Lake raises unfounded doubts about election results in Arizona governor race that’s too early to call
Democrat Katie Hobbs is leading Republican Kari Lake in Arizona governor’s race with a little more than half of precincts reporting, and though much could change as ballots are counted, the GOP nominee is already casting doubt about the election results. Lake won the GOP primary after amplifying former...
Channel 3000
Gov. McMaster wins history-making 2nd term in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won a historic reelection bid on Tuesday as he faced voters one last time in his four-decade political career and they gave him a chance to be the longest-serving governor the state has ever had. McMaster, 75, defeated Democrat Joe...
Channel 3000
Republican Kay Ivey wins 2nd full term as Alabama governor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey easily won a second full term Tuesday against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state, after surviving both a health scare and multiple Republican challengers in the primary. Smiling broadly...
Channel 3000
Congressional swing district too early to call in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two Democratic congresswomen won reelection to seats in New Mexico on Tuesday while it was too early to call the winner in the state’s only other district, defended by incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell. Herrell was vying for a second term in the...
Channel 3000
W.Va. voters reject GOP proposals on school, tax control
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia rejected four proposed amendments to the state constitution Tuesday, including two that would have given the Republican-dominated legislature more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes. Other failed amendments would have prohibited the state Supreme Court intervention in the...
Channel 3000
400-member New Hampshire House splits almost evenly
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The stage is set for either unprecedented bipartisanship or major gridlock in New Hampshire, where unofficial election results show an almost even divide in the 400-member House. Republicans appear to have retained control of the chamber, but will have the slimmest majority of either party...
Channel 3000
Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pennsylvania House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting...
Channel 3000
Florida picks up the pieces after Nicole kills at least 4 and leaves ‘unprecedented’ damage to Daytona-area coastline
As Nicole threatens the Carolinas and Virginia on Friday with tornadoes and flooding, Floridians are picking up the pieces after the storm killed at least four people and ripped apart buildings with its dangerous storm surge and powerful winds. In Volusia County, Florida, at least 49 beachfront properties, including hotels...
Channel 3000
Wineke: Evers is an underestimated winner
MADISON, Wis. — If Tuesday’s election showed nothing else, it demonstrated that Gov. Tony Evers is one of the most underestimated politicians in the state. I think the reason is that he looks and acts like a school superintendent. Maybe that’s because he was a school superintendent, serving...
Channel 3000
Thousands of turkeys affected after bird flu hits popular farm
NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A popular Lehigh Valley turkey farm had to destroy thousands of turkeys after the bird flu disease was detected in a flock. David Jaindl of Jaindl Farms in Orefield, Pa. says 14,000 turkeys were affected. According to the USDA, the agency that tracks...
Channel 3000
Study reveals Monterey Bay whales ingest millions of pieces of microplastic every day
MONTEREY, California (KPIX) — A new study reveals startling numbers about how much ocean plastic is being consumed by the world’s largest creatures. Stanford researchers have determined that Blue Whales in Monterey Bay are ingesting up to 10 million pieces of microplastic each day. Creating plastic pollution can...
Comments / 0