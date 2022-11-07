ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Walgreens, Intel, US Bancorp and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Walgreens (WBA) – The pharmacy chain operator's stock added 1.5% in the premarket after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Following a recent meeting with management, the firm said it is increasingly confident in Walgreens' strategy to transition to a healthcare services company.
Carl Icahn Says He Still Thinks We Are in a Bear Market Despite Thursday's Rally

Famed investor Carl Icahn said Thursday's relief rally didn't change his negative view on the market, and he believes a recession is still on the horizon. "We keep our portfolio hedged," Icahn said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" Thursday. "I am still very, quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least... but I still think we are in a bear market."
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. What a huge day for stocks. All three major U.S. indices on Thursday posted their best day since 2020 after new inflation data came in cooler than expected, giving investors hope that the Fed may throttle back its rate increases sooner than later (more on that below). The Dow surged more than 1,200 points, the S&P jumped 5.5%, and the Nasdaq rose a whopping 7.4%. We're not halfway through November yet, but the averages are on pace for a winning month. Some potentially positive news out of China (more on that below) is giving stocks some juice Friday morning, too. Read live market updates here.
Mortgage Rates Fall Sharply to Under 7% After Inflation Eases

Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start...
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

