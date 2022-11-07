Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. What a huge day for stocks. All three major U.S. indices on Thursday posted their best day since 2020 after new inflation data came in cooler than expected, giving investors hope that the Fed may throttle back its rate increases sooner than later (more on that below). The Dow surged more than 1,200 points, the S&P jumped 5.5%, and the Nasdaq rose a whopping 7.4%. We're not halfway through November yet, but the averages are on pace for a winning month. Some potentially positive news out of China (more on that below) is giving stocks some juice Friday morning, too. Read live market updates here.

