Stock Futures Rise After S&P 500 Posts Its Biggest One-Day Rally Since 2020
Stock futures rose Friday after China said it would ease some Covid measures, building on optimism from lighter-than-feared inflation data that fueled a broad market rally in the previous session. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 152 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.5% and...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Six Flags, Rivian, Bumble, Coinbase, Dutch Bros and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Coinbase – The cryptocurrency exchange was up 10.7% after Oppenheimer said Coinbase was well-positioned while the larger sector was having its "Lehman Brothers moment." The failed deal between Binance and FTX caused a "calamitous hurricane," the firm said. Rivian...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Walgreens, Intel, US Bancorp and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Walgreens (WBA) – The pharmacy chain operator's stock added 1.5% in the premarket after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Following a recent meeting with management, the firm said it is increasingly confident in Walgreens' strategy to transition to a healthcare services company.
Jim Cramer Says a Slowdown in the Logistics Industry Suggests Inflation Could Be Coming Down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a cool-off in the logistics industry suggests that inflation could finally be cooling off. "We caught a real break today with a much lower-than-expected consumer price index number, and a huge part of that came down to how much it costs to get goods to the consumer," he said.
Goldman Sachs CEO Says He Expects a ‘Reopening' in Capital Markets Next Year
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that he expects capital markets to recover in the upcoming months. "I think what we're going through at the moment is a reset of valuation expectations," he said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that...
Carl Icahn Says He Still Thinks We Are in a Bear Market Despite Thursday's Rally
Famed investor Carl Icahn said Thursday's relief rally didn't change his negative view on the market, and he believes a recession is still on the horizon. "We keep our portfolio hedged," Icahn said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" Thursday. "I am still very, quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least... but I still think we are in a bear market."
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. What a huge day for stocks. All three major U.S. indices on Thursday posted their best day since 2020 after new inflation data came in cooler than expected, giving investors hope that the Fed may throttle back its rate increases sooner than later (more on that below). The Dow surged more than 1,200 points, the S&P jumped 5.5%, and the Nasdaq rose a whopping 7.4%. We're not halfway through November yet, but the averages are on pace for a winning month. Some potentially positive news out of China (more on that below) is giving stocks some juice Friday morning, too. Read live market updates here.
Mortgage Rates Fall Sharply to Under 7% After Inflation Eases
Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start...
