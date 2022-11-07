Read full article on original website
Vox
The nightmarish Supreme Court case that could gut Medicaid, explained
On Tuesday, as millions of Americans cast their ballots in the 2022 midterms, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in what could be one of the most consequential health care cases in its history. The defendants in Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski are asking the justices to fundamentally rework the Medicaid program, which provides health care to over 76 million low-income Americans.
SCOTUS seems unlikely to gut suing rights of Medicaid recipients
Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared unsympathetic toward an effort to bar Medicaid beneficiaries from suing for benefits the safety net program promises. Driving the news: During oral arguments in a closely watched case, justices rebuffed claims that Medicaid is off-limits from “Section 1983” — a Reconstruction-era law that allows people to enforce civil rights violations by suing state officials in federal court.
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Medicaid, abortion stand out as state ballot tests on health issues
Some of the most high-profile and consequential key heath care election fights are showing up on state-level ballots during this high-stakes U.S. midterm election season. Voters in states including Montana, California, Kentucky, Vermont and Michigan will decide on question related to vital reproductive rights after the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
Trump news - live: Trump claims he sent FBI to stop DeSantis losing election in 2018
Donald Trump is keeping up his attacks on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections and increased discussion of his potential as a 2024 presidential candidate. In a long and at times surreal statement last night, Mr Trump claimed that in 2018,...
This Swing State Could Rewrite Abortion Access in the Midwest
DETROIT — More than four months after the Supreme Court shredded the federal right to an abortion, arguing that access to the procedure should be decided on a state-by-state basis, voters in Michigan are getting their chance to do just that. On Tuesday, Michiganders will head to the polls...
House, Senate control remains uncertain as Democrats so far hold off worst-case ‘red wave’
WASHINGTON — The balance of power in Congress was still in question Tuesday after polls closed across the country and governors races in Florida, Massachusetts and several other states were called. Republicans appeared on track to flip the five seats necessary to control the House, but their successes so...
Pat Toomey blames Donald Trump for GOP’s election failures in Pa.
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said former President Donald Trump bears significant blame for the “debacle” Tuesday that left the GOP struggling to capitalize on Democratic weakness in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, and urged his party to move away from Trump’s influence. Toomey, of Pennsylvania, predicted that the GOP’s...
Federal judge bars Utah physician from issuing prescriptions
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal judge has permanently barred a Utah physician from issuing prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. The judge’s consent order “resolves allegations made by the United States against Dr. Sean Ponce, a medical doctor licensed in Utah,” says...
A looming ‘tripledemic’ could make for a rough winter. Which states may be hit hardest?
With the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surging early this year, ahead of an expected increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitals should plan to be overwhelmed this winter. Federal health authorities are closely "monitoring capacity across the country, sharing best practices to reduce the strain on systems and standing by...
Summer Lee becomes first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania
Progressive Democrat Summer Lee won election to the House on Tuesday, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania. For Lee, it’s the second time she’s made history. Four years ago, Lee became the first African American woman from the region elected to the state House in Harrisburg.
Lawmakers plan to present federal abortion proposals
Political analysts in Washington say abortion remains a top issue in deciding which party will control Congress.
Voters Rejected Montana’s Anti-Abortion Referendum. Here’s What it Means
Montana was one of five states with abortion-related ballot measures on Tuesday, and in all cases, voters chose to protect abortion access.
Surprise! The GOP Has an Even Bigger Problem With Its Activist Base Than the Democrats.
Mitch McConnell was right: “candidate quality” was a problem. It’s still too soon to say, as of this writing, exactly where congressional majorities will fall once all the votes are tallied. But it’s already amply clear, as The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis has argued, that the GOP blew its chance at a classic out-party midterms sweep, and that its underperformance—concentrated, with some notable exceptions, among MAGA candidates—signaled the general electorate’s appetite for GOP normalcy and its rising distaste for former President Donald Trump and his imitators.
These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion. The...
Ohio Bar Condemns Ad Attacking Democratic State Supreme Court Nominees
Bar officials argue the ad “grossly oversimplif(ies) their opinions just to score political points.”
Medicaid appears likely to survive its latest encounter with the Supreme Court
Most of the Supreme Court justices appeared unlikely to embrace a truly outlandish legal argument presented to them on Tuesday, which could have gutted the Medicaid program that provides health coverage to over 76 million low-income Americans. In that case, Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski, the...
Abortion supporters win in conservative, liberal states
Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot
York County state senator wins second term
A state senator in York County has been re-elected to a second term. State Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill, a Republican from York Township defeated Judith Higgins, a small business owner 67.2% (74,332 votes) to 32.7% (36,127 votes) in the 28th state senate district. There were 151 write-in votes. Phillips-Hill has been...
