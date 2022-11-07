ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Vox

The nightmarish Supreme Court case that could gut Medicaid, explained

On Tuesday, as millions of Americans cast their ballots in the 2022 midterms, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in what could be one of the most consequential health care cases in its history. The defendants in Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County v. Talevski are asking the justices to fundamentally rework the Medicaid program, which provides health care to over 76 million low-income Americans.
Axios

SCOTUS seems unlikely to gut suing rights of Medicaid recipients

Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared unsympathetic toward an effort to bar Medicaid beneficiaries from suing for benefits the safety net program promises. Driving the news: During oral arguments in a closely watched case, justices rebuffed claims that Medicaid is off-limits from “Section 1983” — a Reconstruction-era law that allows people to enforce civil rights violations by suing state officials in federal court.
Salon

The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion

For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
Gephardt Daily

Federal judge bars Utah physician from issuing prescriptions

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal judge has permanently barred a Utah physician from issuing prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. The judge’s consent order “resolves allegations made by the United States against Dr. Sean Ponce, a medical doctor licensed in Utah,” says...
Daily Beast

Surprise! The GOP Has an Even Bigger Problem With Its Activist Base Than the Democrats.

Mitch McConnell was right: “candidate quality” was a problem. It’s still too soon to say, as of this writing, exactly where congressional majorities will fall once all the votes are tallied. But it’s already amply clear, as The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis has argued, that the GOP blew its chance at a classic out-party midterms sweep, and that its underperformance—concentrated, with some notable exceptions, among MAGA candidates—signaled the general electorate’s appetite for GOP normalcy and its rising distaste for former President Donald Trump and his imitators.
CNET

These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November

For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion. The...
PennLive.com

York County state senator wins second term

A state senator in York County has been re-elected to a second term. State Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill, a Republican from York Township defeated Judith Higgins, a small business owner 67.2% (74,332 votes) to 32.7% (36,127 votes) in the 28th state senate district. There were 151 write-in votes. Phillips-Hill has been...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

