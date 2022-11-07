ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Affidavit: victims of Friday night shooting members of ‘motorcycle club’

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12eewl_0j2B8jOK00

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Odessa Police Department, arrested 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, of Odessa, in connection with a shooting Friday night that left one man dead and another injured. Thompson has been charged with suspicion of Murder. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the incident.

According to the affidavit, ECSO deputies were called to Pat’s Place Lounge around 11:23 p.m. on November 4 after someone called 911 and said someone had been shot in the parking lot. At the scene, investigators found 27-year-old Aaron Ramos dead; another victim was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries. ECSO has not confirmed the identity, but friends of that victim identified him to ABC Big 2 News as a local man, Dallas Hunt. They say he is still in the hospital recovering.

While questioning witnesses, deputies discovered the two victims were members of the motorcycle club “Cossacks”.

Several of those witnesses, including the Vice President of the motorcycle club, were taken to ECSO to be interviewed about the shooting. There, the club VP said the incident began when a man known only as “Mento” was kicked out of the bar, just minutes prior to the shooting. Another club member then entered the bar and told the Vice President that some people were outside causing problems and asking to speak with him.

The Vice President then went into the parking lot and saw two people sitting in a black vehicle. The club members said as they approached the vehicle, an unknown man, later identified as Thompson, exited the driver’s side and began firing. In all, club members said Thompson fired about 15 rounds before driving away. Investigators said they found numerous brass casings in the parking lot and collected them as evidence.

During the investigation, Thompson reportedly called ECSO and said he knew investigators were looking for him and that his vehicle was parked inside his garage with bullet holes. Thompson was arrested early Saturday morning in the 7200 block of Cross B. OPD’s SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Team assisted by communicating with Thompson and convincing him to “peacefully turn himself in”. He remained in custody as of Monday afternoon; his bond has been set at $350,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 10

George
3d ago

Just a comment. Bikers have their own rules. In The Colony Tx, there were two bikers killed by an alleged DWI driver on Hwy 121. Man and woman. Separate bikes. The female was an Animal Control Officer. Dog catcher? Civilian employee of our Police Department. The PD asked to use our large Methodist Church for the funeral. No one knew until the funeral was starting that her husband was a member of one of the outlaw (?) clubs. About 150 bikers showed up. Different outlaw (?) clubs and also outriders (non club riders)Local PD got very nervous and sent every available officer (?).I explained to the Assistant Chief that funerals were neutral ground and not going to be any problems. There wasn't..... Except for 300 (?) empty beer cans in our parking lot. Our Pastor said no more biker funerals..... Somethings you don't forget....stay safe

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk 1340

A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck

A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two former Midland Christian administrators arrested on new charges

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Midland educators were arrested today on a warrant, jail records show. Dana Ellis and Jared Lee have both been charged with Failure to Make a Required Child Abuse Report with Intent to Conceal.  The two were previously arrested in February along with three other Midland Christian School administrators after investigators with […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Lubbock man in stolen truck tries to cash fraudulent check, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa earlier this week after he allegedly tried to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. Jacob Paredez, 41, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Evading Arrest, and Tampering with a Government Record.  According to an affidavit, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of slapping victim who tried to prevent car theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman who allegedly forced Midland Police officers to break a car window because she refused to listen to their commands to exit was arrested earlier this week. Sara Garcia, 29, has been charged with Robbery, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Trespassing.  According to court documents, on November 8, officers responded to a […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man killed in Tuesday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A pedestrian killed Tuesday evening has been identified as Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland. Around 7:35 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Farm to Market Road 715 and County Road 120. Investigators said Meza was walking north on FM 715 and failed […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD saves teen following overdose, older brother arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier this month, officers with the Odessa Police Department saved the life of a 14-year-old boy who reportedly overdosed on fentanyl laced pills; investigators said the teen’s older brother supplied the drug. Angel Ramos, Jr., 18, has been charged with Endangering a Child, a state jail felony. According to an affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Midland Crime Stoppers Needs Help Identifying Shopping Suspects

MIDLAND – Midland Police need help identifying a suspect who has been accused of stealing from shoppers in the Permian Basin and Big Country. On Wednesday, a picture circulated around social media from Midland Crime Stoppers on one of the suspects. According to the post, the woman in the picture and two others have been targeting shoppers, mainly older women, and stealing their wallets and purchasing gift cards with the victim's credit cards.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Teen injured in pedestrian crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. Odessa Police say OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue went to the 2100 block of East 42nd Street in reference to a car-pedestrian accident. They found that a 16-year-old boy was hit by an SUV while attempting to walk across 42nd Street (just west of Grandview).
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal hit and run in Andrews County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Highway Patrol is requesting the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in Andrews County. The crash occurred around 12:32 PM on SH 176 about 15 miles east of Andrews. A red 2006 Ford...
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury

MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD still searching for suspect in ‘intentional’ apartment crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is still searching for a man accused of deliberately crashing a vehicle into an apartment building and seriously injuring a man late last week. William Earl Crayton Jr., 31, is wanted on two outstanding warrants: one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and one count of Aggravated Assault […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting father, 74, amid argument about money

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his 74-year-old father earlier this year. Cory Bryce Horrell, 29, has been charged with two counts of Injury to an Elderly Person.  According to an affidavit, on July 27, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Employee accused of threatening customer with firearm at drive-thru window

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An altercation at a local restaurant’s drive-thru window ended with the arrest of a Kentucky Fried Chicken employee earlier this month. Nicholas Frieson, 21, has been charged with Deadly Conduct and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on November 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the KFC […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged with trying to use credit cards from lost wallet

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Bastrop man was arrested in Midland this week after investigators said he allegedly tried to use credit cards that didn’t belong to him. Logan Reese Crosby, 32, has been charged with Credit Card Abuse, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest.  According to an affidavit, on November 8, officers with […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County crash sends three to hospital

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS says a crash on State Highway 302 and FM 1936 has sent three people to the hospital . A semi was traveling northbound on FM 1936 and failed to yield the right away at the stop sign intersection. A Honda Piolt was traveling eastbound and struck the trailer.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man arrested in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly acted as a ‘get-away’ driver as his partner, who has not been identified, broke into several vehicles parked at a hotel on S Grant Avenue. Gonzalo Valdez, III, 32, has been charged with Resisting Arrest and Theft of Property.  […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy