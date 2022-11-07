Affidavit: victims of Friday night shooting members of ‘motorcycle club’

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Odessa Police Department, arrested 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, of Odessa, in connection with a shooting Friday night that left one man dead and another injured. Thompson has been charged with suspicion of Murder. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the incident.

According to the affidavit, ECSO deputies were called to Pat’s Place Lounge around 11:23 p.m. on November 4 after someone called 911 and said someone had been shot in the parking lot. At the scene, investigators found 27-year-old Aaron Ramos dead; another victim was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries. ECSO has not confirmed the identity, but friends of that victim identified him to ABC Big 2 News as a local man, Dallas Hunt. They say he is still in the hospital recovering.

While questioning witnesses, deputies discovered the two victims were members of the motorcycle club “Cossacks”.

Several of those witnesses, including the Vice President of the motorcycle club, were taken to ECSO to be interviewed about the shooting. There, the club VP said the incident began when a man known only as “Mento” was kicked out of the bar, just minutes prior to the shooting. Another club member then entered the bar and told the Vice President that some people were outside causing problems and asking to speak with him.

The Vice President then went into the parking lot and saw two people sitting in a black vehicle. The club members said as they approached the vehicle, an unknown man, later identified as Thompson, exited the driver’s side and began firing. In all, club members said Thompson fired about 15 rounds before driving away. Investigators said they found numerous brass casings in the parking lot and collected them as evidence.

During the investigation, Thompson reportedly called ECSO and said he knew investigators were looking for him and that his vehicle was parked inside his garage with bullet holes. Thompson was arrested early Saturday morning in the 7200 block of Cross B. OPD’s SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Team assisted by communicating with Thompson and convincing him to “peacefully turn himself in”. He remained in custody as of Monday afternoon; his bond has been set at $350,000.

