NC State WBB downs Elon to notch historic 1,000th win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Entering its 49th season of play, NC State had already collected 998 wins and needed just two more to reach 1,000 total. The Wolfpack did just that on Thursday night with an 89-55 win over Elon to move to 2-0 on the young season. The mark was...
RALEIGH, NC
