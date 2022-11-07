Penn State comes off one of its most complete performances of the season in a 45-14 thrashing of Indiana, and now gets to return home to play in front of its own crowd. The Nittany Lions are 7-2 and still trying to position themselves for double-digit regular-season wins, and Saturday’s contest against Maryland might be their biggest remaining test. Penn State has been installed as a 10-point favorite, but knows first-hand how tricky the Terps can be.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO