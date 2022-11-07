ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

Comments

Anthony B. Irvine
3d ago

Prime opportunity to teach some young, soon to be adult, men about respect, sportsmanship, and if nothing else, how to behave in a dignified manner. You may question the coaches, but I’m more curious about the parents.

Shawn Smith
3d ago

these are young men .. they all know right from wrong. .. anything less than the coaches pulling tge team out of the playoffs is unexceptible . ..

Michele Fogel
3d ago

The team should be disqualified from further advancing in the playoffs. The players should be disciplined & made to pay restitution to the school for the damages they caused in the locker room.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NorthcentralPA.com

Milton, Selinsgrove school districts trade public barbs after football fallout

In the old days, these things were handled with private phone calls and closed-door meetings. Welcome to 2022 and the world of social media. After the Milton School District posted a public accusation of vandalism to their visitor’s locker room committed by the Selinsgrove football team, Selinsgrove released an online response of its own, detailing the results of their investigation into the events following Friday night’s game. ...
MILTON, PA
wkok.com

Selinsgrove: Minor Locker Room Damage at Milton, No Urine Found

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Area School District says its investigation revealed minor locker room damage at Milton’s Alumni Stadium last Friday night, but that did not include urine. Selinsgrove Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski said in a letter issued Wednesday the rumor of liquid on the floor being urine...
SELINSGROVE, PA
PennLive.com

Live Updates from PennLive’s Mid-Penn Winter Media Day

The stars are out at Cumberland Valley High School today as PennLive hosts the Mid-Penn’s Media Day for basketball, swimming and wrestling. Top athletes from each Mid-Penn program will be on hand along with several media outlets for photos, videos, interviews and fun and games. The event is sponsored...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive’s Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball Media Day wrap up: Photos, tweets and more from Cumberland Valley

Yes, the 2022-23 girls basketball season remains weeks away, but PennLive got an early start Thursday with Mid-Penn Conference Media Day for winter sports. Cumberland Valley High School was a most gracious host for boys and girls basketball inside Dome Gym. MPC swimming programs were featured inside the natatorium and wrestling teams were just down the hall.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Police investigate school threat in Montour County

DANVILLE, Pa. — Police are investigating a threat at the Danville Area High School. In a statement, the District says the threat was received Thursday afternoon, and the source is still unknown. Classes were dismissed early. As a precaution, all district schools will have a flexible instruction day Friday...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Selinsgrove vandalism speculation ruled ‘inaccurate’

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Area School District along with the Milton Area School District, have completed an investigation regarding an accusation made on social media of locker room misuse and vandalism, which was found to be not credible and ‘factually inaccurate.’ On Friday, November 4, the Milton Area School District Administrators reported […]
MILTON, PA
therecord-online.com

Jersey Shore playoff game moved up to Thursday

JERSEY SHORE, PA – Faced with a Friday weather forecast calling for rain and the game scheduled for Jersey Shore’s grass Thompson Street field, PIAA District 4 has announced the Bulldog Class 4A championship game with Selinsgrove has been moved up 24 hours to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man from Hughesville dies in crash

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Cheerleader showcase: Central Dauphin East Panthers

With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Central Dauphin East squad, directed by Bria Mosley. School - Central Dauphin East High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State wrestlers set for Friday night’s season-opening foe Lock Haven

Wrestling fans know coach Cael Sanderson is about to trot out yet another talented Penn State team, and they’re ready to check out some new talent. And no one is more ready to display their talents than lineup newcomers Alex Facundo (165), Shayne Van Ness (149) and Gary Steen (125). That trio will join seven Nittany Lion veterans at 7 p.m. Friday when No. 1-ranked Penn State will face Lock Haven at Rec Hall.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for Sheetz liquor bandits

Muncy, Pa. — Two women were on the run after they stole several bottles of liquor Tuesday evening from the Muncy Sheetz store. State police at Montoursville say the women entered the store around 5:22 p.m. Nov. 8 and grabbed two bottles of Bootlegger and one bottle of Parrot Bay rum. The women then fled the scene in a white Ford Edge. Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
MUNCY, PA
wkok.com

Danville Schools Moving to Flexible Instruction Day Friday After Threat

DANVILLE – All Danville Area School District buildings will not have in-person instruction Friday after a threat was received Thursday afternoon at the high school. The district said on its website Thursday the threat was not building specific. Police and administration are investigating and have not yet discovered the source of the threat.
DANVILLE, PA
pahomepage.com

Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County shooting

Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County …. Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County shooting. New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Kids eating nutritious foods is...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State-Maryland game predictions: Nittany Lions return home as sound favorites for tricky matchup with the Terps

Penn State comes off one of its most complete performances of the season in a 45-14 thrashing of Indiana, and now gets to return home to play in front of its own crowd. The Nittany Lions are 7-2 and still trying to position themselves for double-digit regular-season wins, and Saturday’s contest against Maryland might be their biggest remaining test. Penn State has been installed as a 10-point favorite, but knows first-hand how tricky the Terps can be.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. driver dies after crashing into multiple trees: report

A Pennsylvania man has died after the car he was driving went 23 feet over an embankment and crashed into multiple trees, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. State police said that a car driven by Stephen Rank, 66, of Hughesville, Lycoming County, was traveling along Northway Road in Eldred Township, at around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4 when it veered off the road and went over an embankment, hitting three trees in the process.
HUGHESVILLE, PA
