Pueblo, CO

Pueblo police arrest suspect in shooting that left two injured

By KRDO News
 3 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Pueblo's south side early Saturday morning, leaving two people injured.

Saturday, Nov. 5, officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) Dispatch received a call from a business in the 900 block of W. Northern Ave. at 12:41 a.m. on reports of multiple shots fired in the parking lot.

According to the PPD, dispatch received another call at 12:43 a.m. from someone who said she had been shot and was driving herself to a hospital. At this time, police had not released the age of the victim.

A few minutes later at 12:49 a.m., an officer on a separate call for service at a hospital reported that a male, whose age has not been released, had walked in with a gunshot wound.

According to police, two males approached a vehicle parked in front of the business and opened fire, injuring the two people inside the vehicle.

Monday, police said investigators reviewed surveillance video and were able to identify the suspects and the vehicle involved. Police later arrested 18-year-old Juaquin Avila.

Police said Juaquin was taken to the Pueblo County Judicial Center and booked on two charges of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder.

Police weren't able to provide any additional information on the second suspect, however, they did say additional arrests are expected.

The PPD said this incident is still an active and ongoing investigation.

