Louisiana State

NOLA.com

Louisiana Citizens rate increases will be as high as 111% in some parishes

The unlucky residents who rely on the state’s insurer of last resort pay the most for property insurance coverage in the state. Thanks to the hurricanes of 2020 and 2021, the prices charged by Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. are set to rise by an average of 63%. But in some parishes, the financial pain will be much more severe.
Atlas Obscura

The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover

Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
iheart.com

These Are The Latest Results For Key 2022 U.S. Senate & House Races

The 2022 midterm elections will dramatically change the political party makeup of the U.S. Congress, according to experts. Several key races will determine which party will gain control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and determine the course of federal laws over the next four years. Below are...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana

The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Indians.
Route Fifty

Democrats Win Full Control of Government in More States

Democrats defied precedent and solidified their power in several state capitols in Tuesday’s elections, but few of their gains came in deep Republican territory and were instead in states where party control was already split. Still, Democrats touted their successes in an election cycle when rising inflation and an...
