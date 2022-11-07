Read full article on original website
‘Our Lives Are At Stake’: Protesters from Louisiana’s Cancer Alley March to the White House
Protesters demanded President Biden declare a climate emergency to stop more polluting plants from being built in their communities. The post ‘Our Lives Are At Stake’: Protesters from Louisiana’s Cancer Alley March to the White House appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Senator Cassidy discusses passenger rail in North Louisiana
The rail line would divide the existing Amtrak Crescent line service in Meridian, Mississippi to Dallas with stops in Shreveport, Ruston, and Monroe.
NOLA.com
Guest column: Bill could unleash a new era of wildlife conservation in Louisiana
From white-tailed deer to whooping cranes, wildlife are a big part of what defines Louisiana. Sadly, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) estimates that 362 species in the state are already at risk. It’s part of a larger national trend where more than one-third of America’s wildlife are edging toward extinction.
NOLA.com
Louisiana Citizens rate increases will be as high as 111% in some parishes
The unlucky residents who rely on the state’s insurer of last resort pay the most for property insurance coverage in the state. Thanks to the hurricanes of 2020 and 2021, the prices charged by Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. are set to rise by an average of 63%. But in some parishes, the financial pain will be much more severe.
Could Low Water Levels Lead to Hidden Louisiana Community in Atchafalaya Basin?
It's no secret that the water levels in the Atchafalaya Basin are really low and some have been out exploring areas that they've never been to before. We've shared a number of photos in recent weeks from the basin and there are areas that are dried up that have not been in years.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Supreme Court: People sent to jail by racist jury rule not owed new trials
The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Friday morning in the case of Reddick v. Louisiana denying some 1,500 people who are still in prison the right to a constitutional hearing. "This decision will be remembered as a grave misstep in Louisiana history," the Promise of Justice Initiative said in a statement.
WDSU
Louisiana elects Sen. John Kennedy to serve second term in U.S. Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. — United States Sen. John Kennedy has been projected to win a second six-year term, according to the Associated Press and NBC News. Can't see results? Tap here. Kennedy secured over 70 percent of the early vote Tuesday night. His closest challengers, Luke Mixon and Gary...
BET
Rev. Charles Southall III Admits To Defrauding Louisiana Church Of $900,000
On Tuesday (October 18), Rev. Charles Southall III conceded to defrauding his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he then used for personal gain. According to NOLA.com, the 64-year-old, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for...
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack Lost In Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the state. Some are very well documented, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins of...
Atlas Obscura
The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover
Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
NOLA.com
Low Mississippi River resurfaces a twice-sunken ship — and a Louisiana town's boondoggle
Down a gravel road partially overgrown with grass, obscured by a line of trees and across from a sandy bank, another ship wreck has emerged from the low waters of the Mississippi River this fall. Unlike the Brookhill ferry that sank in 1915 in Baton Rouge or the previously unknown...
Sen. Cassidy grants $43.8M to Louisiana schools for 111 new school buses; Madison Parish and Monroe School District received $13.4M
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues delivering for Louisiana communities.
iheart.com
These Are The Latest Results For Key 2022 U.S. Senate & House Races
The 2022 midterm elections will dramatically change the political party makeup of the U.S. Congress, according to experts. Several key races will determine which party will gain control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and determine the course of federal laws over the next four years. Below are...
Children Were Sometimes Fed To Hogs
Strange events occurred in America's past. It is over 400 years since the documented arrival of indentured workers. The children of these adults had odd responsibilities. (source)
WDSU
Louisiana's Troy Carter elected to first full term in U.S. Congress
NEW ORLEANS — Congressman Troy Carter has been projected to secure his first full term in Congress. Can't see election results? Tap here. Carter received 62 percent of the early vote for his seat in the 2nd Congressional District race. His challenger, Dan Lux, secured 38 percent of the...
Three judges in Baton Rouge running for seat on First Circuit Court of Appeal
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three judges in Baton Rouge are running for a seat on Louisiana’s First Circuit Court of Appeal. The candidates are Hunter Greene, Beau Higginbotham and Don Johnson. The 2nd District, Subdistrict 1, Division B seat is being vacated by Judge J Michael McDonald. “And...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana
The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Indians.
It’s National Louisiana Day. Here’s Why the World Should Thank Us
Did you know there was a 'National Louisiana Day?' Well, there is and people nationwide are celebrating... And if they aren't, they should be! Because as far as I can see, the world owes us for a lot of pretty amazing things!. According to NationalDayCalendar.com, they began celebrating each state...
Democrats Win Full Control of Government in More States
Democrats defied precedent and solidified their power in several state capitols in Tuesday’s elections, but few of their gains came in deep Republican territory and were instead in states where party control was already split. Still, Democrats touted their successes in an election cycle when rising inflation and an...
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Resigns
The embattled secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has resigned. Governor John Bel Edwards has announced he accepted the resignation today of Marketa Garner Walters. As we have followed this case, there have been multiple stories that have arisen about people making complaints about DCFS, but...
