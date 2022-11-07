Read full article on original website
WMTW
Rossen Reports: This is when new car prices will drop
Need a new car? Well, now is not the right time to buy. Auto dealers are starting to have a major surge of new cars on their lots for a couple of reasons; demand was low during the pandemic and the chip shortage is starting to ease up now. But that doesn’t mean they’re dropping prices.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel expects stocks to soar 30% in 2 years - and house prices to tumble 15% from their peak
Jeremy Siegel expects US stocks to surge by 20% to 30% over the next two years. The Wharton professor sees interest rates dragging house prices down by 10% to 15% from their peak. Siegel warned the Fed risks causing a recession if it continues to aggressively hike rates. Jeremy Siegel...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
New Car Prices Downshift After Summer Record
Car buyers could begin to feel less pain when paying for a new vehicle following a years-long spike in the price of new automobiles. That’s according to a Monday report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which noted that the average price of a new vehicle has begun to dip after reaching a record of $46,173 in July.
Motley Fool
Why Yeti Holdings Stock Jumped Today
The maker of premium coolers reported a 20% increase in sales year over year. Revenue and earnings beat Wall Street’s estimates, sending the stock higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
10 Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Home Prices
The tides seem to be turning in the real estate market. While the pandemic brought on a hot sellers' market with demand outpacing supply, homebuyers are now getting the upper hand in some areas. As...
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
Investors, you can bet on midterms bringing in a market rally even as the Fed keeps hiking rates.
Welcome back, team. I'm Phil Rosen. With coffee in hand, stock charts pulled up, and "The Wolf of Wall Street" playing at full volume, I'm ready to take us through another week of markets. With pivotal midterms kicking off this week, it seems fitting to give a nod to elections....
Wholesale prices drop, retail rises as car dealers profit big
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Car dealers are getting better and better prices for wholesale used cars, while raising sticker prices on the lot higher and higher. Manheim's Vehicle Value Index reports used car prices dropped 10.6% below last year, including a 2% drop from September to October. The decrease was relatively low compared to what has been seen over the last several months. Yet it is still exaggerating the profits car dealerships are in line to make.
CNBC
Carvana shares jump more than 30% from record lows
Shares of Carvana jumped by more than 30% Thursday. The increase represents a small, yet notable, rebound after significant declines for the used car retailer. Despite the double-digit increase, the embattled stock remains off roughly 96% this year. on Thursday put up their best day in roughly three months –...
Carvana falls as rising rates, inflation cut used car sales
DETROIT (AP) — Shares of upstart used-vehicle chain Carvana tumbled another 16% Monday, undercut by the company's struggles with falling prices and waning demand for its products. The latest downturn comes after the shares fell almost 40% on Friday following Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas's move to suspend his...
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
Carvana Stock Could Be Worth As Little As $1 Per Share, Analyst Predicts
Shares of the online used car retailer have plummeted more than 50% over the past two trading days.
The S&P 500 could plunge another 16% and won't bottom until the Fed starts to cut interest rates, UBS says
The S&P 500 will fall to 3,200 points before it hits a low in Q2 next year, UBS has forecast. US stocks won't recover until the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, the bank said. "The speed of that pivot will drive every asset class next year," UBS strategists said...
Amazon Became the Biggest Loser Following Price Drop
It's been a long fall from the top for Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report stock price. The company's market capitalization is officially down more than $1 trillion from the peak of $1.88 trillion it reached in July 2021. The company's market cap was sitting at $878.77 billion before Thursday's session.
Toronto stocks slide as weak earnings weigh
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with energy and technology stocks leading the decline, as disappointing earnings weighed ahead of keenly awaited U.S. inflation data and the outcome of midterm elections.
Unstoppable Fall of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers'
Online car dealer Carvana is just a shadow of itself. Gone is the dream of a future where buying a vehicle online would become the principal, if not the only option. All that remains is a gray board with numbers that tell the story of how the dream turned into a nightmare.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Home Prices Rose Year-Over-Year In 98% of Metros In Q3
The National Association of Realtors also said 46% of metros registered double-digit price increases. The national median single-family existing-home price climbed 8.6% from a year ago to $398,500. The monthly mortgage payment on a typical existing single-family home with a 20% down payment was $1,840 — up 50% year-over-year.
DuPont quarterly profit slides nearly 7% on higher costs
(Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours reported a 6.9% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher raw material, energy and logistics costs as well as currency headwinds.
Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases
Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
