Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Car dealers are getting better and better prices for wholesale used cars, while raising sticker prices on the lot higher and higher. Manheim's Vehicle Value Index reports used car prices dropped 10.6% below last year, including a 2% drop from September to October. The decrease was relatively low compared to what has been seen over the last several months. Yet it is still exaggerating the profits car dealerships are in line to make.

3 DAYS AGO