Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
Related
Three Keys to Victory: NC State
Boston College returns to Saturday afternoon this weekend, heading to Raleigh to face the North Carolina State Wolfpack. NC State is coming off an upset defeat of a reeling Wake Forest team and sit at 7-2 despite losing veteran signal-caller Devin Leary for the season. The Eagles' losing streak extended to four games last week, as they fell to the Duke Blue Devils at home. While the defense allowed 38 points, the offense finally came alive with new quarterback Emmett Morehead at the help. Nevertheless, BC will face a difficult task this week against the Wolfpack. If they are to emerge victorious with an upset victory over a ranked opponent, here are the three objectives they will need to complete.
How to Watch: Duke vs Virginia Tech in Week Eleven
After clinching bowl eligibility with a 38-31 win over Boston College on the road, the Blue Devils return home for a game for the first time in four weeks when the host Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Blue Devils are heavy favorites over the visiting Hokies, favored by 9.5 points, which would move their record to 7-3 with two games left on the schedule.
Early Signing Period: ACC Superlatives
The early signing period is here, officially kicking off on Wednesday, November 9th. As we continue to dig deeper into signing week, we will be looking into each of the power conferences and handing out superlatives for the 2023 recruiting classes. Today, we look at the ACC where Duke currently...
How to Watch: Duke vs USC-Upstate on Friday night
Duke Basketball is 1-0, and it looks like Jon Scheyer has his team functioning at a high level despite eleven new players on the roster and two of the team's best players still out due to injury. But just how good their season opening opponent will be is still an open question, and the competition likely won't increase until next week's game against Kansas in the Champions Classic. The Blue Devils host South Carolina Upstate tomorrow evening in a game that tips off at the unusual time of 6:30PM.
Dave Clawson apologized to Dave Doeren for 'cheap' plays
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State put together a complete game on Saturday to come away with a 30-21 win over Wake Forest in a game the Demon Deacons were favored in on the road. It was a tight game all night long, but the Wolfpack took advantage of some mistakes from Sam Hartman with three interceptions, MJ Morris passed for three touchdowns and State once again salted the game with a lead late in the fourth quarter.
Expert Analysis: Hubert Davis' Signing Duo of Simeon Wilcher & Zayden High
The early signing period for college basketball recruiting begins Wednesday, Nov. 9. For North Carolina, that means that during the coming week Simeon Wilcher and Zayden High will officially become Tar Heels. Wilcher is an attacking 6-foot-4 guard from Roselle (N.J.) Catholic that committed in October 2021. High is a...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0