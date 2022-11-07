Read full article on original website
Dawgman.com Predictions - Oregon Ducks
This prediction bag isn't as easy as it seems, especially when it's difficult to know what version of the Washington Huskies will show up on game day. It's not as hard to determine what UW's identity will be on offense as it was last season, leaving Death Row out there to try and win the game on their own. That's not a recipe for success.
PODCAST: The storylines and Predictions of No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon
Get yourself up to speed ahead of this big rivalry game between the No. 25 ranked Washington Huskies and the No. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks before kickoff Saturday afternoon. What are the main storylines to watch? What are the concerns for Oregon against the high-flying Washington offense? Is there anything to worry about with Washington's defense? How do we see this game playing out on both sides of the ball? What's our score prediction? Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss all those topics and more on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Cal Golden Bears
The Oregon State Beavers return home looking to bounce back after their loss to Washington last week. The Beavers will host the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday evening at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. This week's game will air on the Pac-12 Network while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in...
No. 6 Oregon announces uniforms for game 10 vs. No. 25 Washington
On Wednesday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against rival Washington on Nov. 12th. Oregon is going back with a traditional look. The Ducks are sporting their all-yellow home jerseys, with yellow jerseys, pants, cleats, and helmets with black wings. Oregon has...
Late Kick: Can Washington pull the upset against Oregon?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines the upset potential in the Washington vs Oregon game.
