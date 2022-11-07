ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants’ Xavier McKinney says he’ll miss ‘few weeks’ after hurting hand in freak accident in Mexico

By Darryl Slater
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to the Bronx with an impressive resume. Per NJ Advance Media’s Brendan Kuty:
BOONE, CO
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy