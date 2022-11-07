Giants’ Xavier McKinney says he’ll miss ‘few weeks’ after hurting hand in freak accident in Mexico

Read full article on original website
Giants’ Xavier McKinney broke fingers in ATV accident, had surgery, won’t say if he was driving
Giants free safety Xavier McKinney on Tuesday apologized for the all-terrain vehicle accident that will sideline him for at least four games, while clarifying what happened. He also said he is willing to accept the Giants yanking his salary, if that’s what they want to do.
Jets midseason progress report: Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Quinnen Williams, more | Room to improve
The Jets are writing a great, improbable story through the first nine games of the season, putting themselves in a position to do something few thought possible two months ago: end their playoff drought right now. Coach Robert Saleh has pushed all the right buttons in crunch time, but most...
Jets midseason awards 2022: Top rookie, best offensive weapon, biggest surprise, MVP and more
Back in late July, when the Jets arrived for training camp, one of the big storylines involved something veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley had said earlier in the summer. “I’m really expecting playoffs or bust,” Mosley told AL.com back in June. At the time, it seemed like a bit...
Have you played SILive.com’s weekly NFL Pro Picks Challenge yet? | How to play it and see who won Week 9 (updated)
A person who goes by Jay Emm picked 10 games correctly and then needed the tiebreaker to take Week 9 of SILive.com’s Pro Picks Challenge last week. In all, the contest drew 65 entries. For its efforts, Jay Emm earned the weekly $50 top prize. It also has a...
Amazon Prime is the only way to watch the Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Thursday (11-10-22) | How to get it
ATLANTA (4-5) at CAROLINA (2-7) Thursday night, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Atlanta 6-3, Carolina 3-6. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 35-20. LAST MEETING: Falcons beat Panthers 37-34 in OT on Oct. 30 at Atlanta. LAST WEEK: Falcons lost to Chargers 20-17; Panthers lost to Bengals 42-21. FALCONS...
Giants sound warning to Yankees: Aaron Judge isn’t too expensive at any price
The Yankees are in for a fight to keep Aaron Judge, and they may not even have the home-field advantage in a free agent bidding war that figures to top $300 million. Judge’s hometown team is gunning for him, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi strongly hinted on the eve of the market opening Thursday morning.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to the Bronx with an impressive resume. Per NJ Advance Media’s Brendan Kuty:
