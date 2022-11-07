Read full article on original website
Related
Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'
Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
spectrumnews1.com
What the passing of Issue 1 and Issue 2 means for Ohioans
Voters in Ohio overwhelmingly passed state issues one and two Tuesday night. But what does that mean for those living across the Buckeye State?. Mindy Drayer talks with political strategist and attorney Mehek Cooke. Mehek also discuses the historic voter turnout for the 2022 midterm election and why we may see more and more women running for office in the near future.
wosu.org
Ohio 2022 Election Results: U.S. House Races
All 15 of Ohio's congressional seats are up for a vote this election, though most are expected to remain in the hands of their incumbent party. The district map being used in this election was ruled to be unconstitutional. by the Ohio Supreme Court but remained in place due to...
wvxu.org
Hamilton County judge races split by party with one race too close to call
Out of the eight races for a judge position in Hamilton County, three went to Republicans and four went to Democrats. One race is still too close to call. Republican Stacey DeGraffenreid is leading in the race for Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division, with just 1,062 votes more than Democrat Rickell Howard Smith (out of 253,526 total votes).
Greene County poll worker removed after threatening voter
“She read my shirt out loud as I walked past and I was maybe three to four feet away from her, she said I’m going to stomp on your face,” said Donnie Greene.
WSYX ABC6
Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
2022 Ohio November Midterm General Election Results
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, November 8, Ohioans once again had the opportunity to vote in the Ohio General Election. On the ballot this time around were candidates for U.S. Senate, Ohio Governor, and more issues that could effect the Miami Valley. When the polls close Tuesday night WDTN.com will begin compiling the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Election Coverage: Issue 2 has passed in Ohio
OHIO —– Issue 2 has passed. The state constitutional amendment prohibits local governments from allowing non-electors to vote. This would require that “only a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years of age and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote at any state or local election held in this state, and prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”
Ohio breaks early voting record
Ohio set a record for early and absentee voting in a midterm election this year.
lovelandmagazine.com
2022 Loveland Area Mid-Term Election Results
Loveland, Ohio – We published our results as soon as the three counties Loveland is in, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren reported their “Unofficial” counts and when 100% of precinct votes had been tabulated by each county BOE. These results are, as of 12:10 AM Wednesday, November 9.
wosu.org
Mike DeWine re-elected Ohio governor
Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor, according to the AP. As a candidate, DeWine has kept a low-profile as part of his campaign strategy to avoid discussing controversial political issues,...
Issue 1 and Issue 2: Ohio constitutional amendments changing cash bail, prohibiting noncitizens from voting in local elections poised to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio –Ohio voters on Tuesday appeared to overwhelmingly support a pair of statewide ballot issues. Issue 1 would require courts to consider public safety when determining the amount of cash bail, and Issue 2 would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens from voting in elections.
WLWT 5
Election results: Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race
Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Watch the full debate in the video player above. Here's a look at each candidate and...
WLWT 5
Election results: Tax levies
Here are the election results for tax levies across counties in Greater Cincinnati. Having trouble viewing results? Click here.
Ohio initiatives for bail reform, voting requirements pass with massive support
Voters in Ohio's general election overwhelmingly endorsed two proposed amendments to the state's constitution.
WLWT 5
Ohio voters pass Issue 2 on requiring citizenship to vote
Ohioans have voted to pass Ohio Issue 2 to require U.S. citizenship to vote. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Ohioans voted overwhelming in support of Republican-backed issue two. It makes a tiny, but pivotal wording change to the Ohio constitution, stating no city or town in Ohio would be...
Ohio Democrats pick up one U.S. Congressional seat in midterm election
Ohio Democrats increased the number of U.S. House district seats they hold by one in the state’s midterm election Tuesday, though Republicans still hold 10 out of the 15 seats.
Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer
Republican incumbents won the day in races for Ohio’s attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer, according to unofficial general election results. Attorney General Dave Yost fought back attacks for his role in the abortion ban now indefinitely blocked in Ohio, and reports of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled out of state for […] The post Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term after facing her toughest challenge in decades, while longtime Republican Rep. Steve Chabot lost his seat in a newly redrawn district. The victories for Democrats on Tuesday were rare bright spots in...
Hours-long lines reported throughout Kenton County for voters; here's why
Multiple locations in Kenton County saw hours-long lines to vote on election day because of a longer ballot, new equipment and ADA compliance issues.
