These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse

By Valerie Mesa
 3 days ago
Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13 . That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune.

The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster Saturn on November 7, just days after the Scorpio sun crossed over the South Node . On the darkside, this could trigger feelings of abandonment and rejection, but it will also shed light on what needs more of your time, energy and focus. Humility is key. And while tensions are running high, the influence of nebulous Neptune is scattering our thoughts and energies, making it difficult to commit to one specific path. Keep in mind, in addition to representing what is collectively surrendered, the South Node speaks to our past experiences and patterns, so rest assured, you’re well-acquainted with the energies that are coming back around.

The full moon lunar eclipse on November 8 will be action-packed, not to mention hyper-activated by revolutionary Uranus. So, on top of experiencing a high surge of emotions, we could be feeling a strong desire to rebel and break away from energies that have been keeping us stagnant, and/or inhibited. The sun and Mercury will eventually clash with ruthless Saturn on November 10 and 11, which is equivalent to coming to terms with the reality of things. Oh, and let’s not forget Mars is still retrograde .

If your sun sign and/or rising sign happens to fall under any of the below zodiac signs, here’s why you’re more likely to feel overwhelmed this week:

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week

Taurus

Take a load off, and steer away from unnecessary tension and stress. Before the moon is eclipsed in your sign, your celestial ruler, Venus, will go head-to-head with taskmaster Saturn on November 7, creating friction between your close alliances vs. your professional priorities, and sense of authority. On another note, you could experience feelings of neglect and/or rejection under these somber skies, but there’s a lesson in the struggle. Also, perspective is everything.

What is being illuminated to you under this week’s eclipse could be both radical and life-altering, even if it’s an epiphany you have on your own. Themes surrounding your personal identity and professional path are being brought to the forefront. Yes, there are big changes ahead, so it’s time to sort out your priorities. Also, between November 8 and 11, Mercury and the sun will follow Venus’ footsteps, and square off with structured Saturn. Again, it’s time to choose a path, but it’s not going to be an easy decision.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For November 2022

Leo

There are pivotal changes you’re experiencing in both your personal and professional life, but it’s important for you to remain balanced despite the burdens. This is especially true when considering this week’s lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8, as it is a follow up from October’s solar eclipse in your fourth house of home, family and innermost feelings. For instance, are your personal goals aligned with your professional pursuits? Are you being supported by a significant other?

This could be a business partner or a romantic commitment; you’re being called to take the lead either way. Granted, reflecting on your values may trigger old wounds to resurface throughout the week, especially with your celestial ruler, the sun, Mercury and Venus going head-to-head with Saturn in your relationship sector between November 7 and 11. If a partnership is inhibiting you from obtaining the success and/or lifestyle you crave, it may be time to pull the plug. Don’t fret—the discomfort can only last for so long. And more importantly, be honest with yourself and others.

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For November 2022

Sagittarius

All that’s happening in your personal life could seem incredibly overwhelming at the moment, but as always… this, too, shall pass. However, when considering the total lunar eclipse that’s happening in your sixth house of health, daily rituals and due diligence on November 8, you’re being left with no choice but to restructure your everyday life, whether it be logistically or in terms of your health and mind.

Throughout the week, the sun, Mercury and Venus will go head-to-head with structured Saturn, making it difficult to choose between your privacy and sacred space and the tension stemming from your surroundings. Some of you could even be avoiding an important conversation, but the sooner you rip the bandaid, the better.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For November 2022

