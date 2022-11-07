NBC Developing ‘K-Town’ Soap From WBTV; Denise Hahn & Michael Notarile To Co-Write

EXCLUSIVE : NBC has put in development K-Town , a primetime sudser from Denise Hahn and Michael Notarile through WBTV . The script was sold in a competitive situation with penalty.

K-Town follows the intertwined fates of three influential families that run L.A.’s Koreatown. But after a shocking money heist and murder, each family’s legacy — and the soul of Koreatown itself — is thrown into chaos. In the neon-lights style of Michael Mann, K-Town is a family drama about power, shifting alliances and cultural identity.

Hahn is currently a co-executive producer on Fox’s crime drama The Cleaning Lady . Previously, she was a staff writer on Grey’s Anatomy and was writer and producer on Pure Genius , Rise and As We See It . She is represented by Writ Large and Gregg Gellman at Yorn Levine.

Notarile is currently a producer on Fox’s crime drama The Cleaning Lady . His previous television credits include Fox’s The Resident and WWE’s SmackDown! vs. RAW . In film, his debut script was featured on the 2019 Black List. He is represented by UTA, Kaplan Perrone and Gregg Gellman at Yorn Levine.