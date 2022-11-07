ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Baby claps back: Rebel Wilson is a new mom, not newly engaged

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ASFV_0j2B76df00
Actor Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her first child via surrogate on Instagram. (Scott Garfitt / Invision/ Associated Press)

Rebel Wilson revealed Monday that she is a mother, just days after shutting down engagement rumors.

The “Pitch Perfect” star announced that she has welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian. Wilson’s daughter was born “this past week via surrogate,” the actor said in her matching Twitter and Instagram posts.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle,” the “Senior Year” star wrote. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

Wilson’s baby news comes months after she came out in June and shared that she is in a relationship with clothing and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJLl2_0j2B76df00

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the 42-year-old wrote at the time in an Instagram post.

Since her June post, Wilson’s relationship with Agruma has been watched closely enough for engagement rumors to swirl around the couple. Before the weekend, multiple outlets reported that they were en route to tying the knot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbgOn_0j2B76df00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVvr4_0j2B76df00
Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 16

Related
DoYouRemember?

74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Glamour

Elliot Page and Mae Martin Appear to Make Their Red-Carpet Couple Debut

It looks like Elliot Page and Mae Martin are more than friends. On November 5, the Umbrella Academy star and the creator of Netflix’s Feel Good suited up in Gucci for the LACMA Art +Film Gala in Los Angeles. Page looked dapper as ever in a double-breasted black suit and bow tie, while Martin wore a navy and black suit, opting to go tieless and leaving their white oxford unbuttoned at the collar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Her Bump in Skeleton Onesie — Complete with Baby — on Halloween

Meghan McCain is celebrating Halloween as she prepares to enter the third trimester of her pregnancy with her baby girl Meghan McCain is celebrating Halloween as a spooky mom-to-be! The former co-host of The View, 37, shared a mirror photo on Instagram Monday, smiling as she poses in a maternity skeleton onesie. "Happy Halloween!" she captioned the sweet photo. McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, is also mom to daughter Liberty, 2. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon

The cookbook author saw a series of cute family photos taken without her during her time away at BravoCon in New York City Chrissy Teigen is feeling a bit of FOMO after her family had a color-coordinated photoshoot while she was away. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, joked on Twitter Sunday that her family had "moved on without [her]" as she saw Legend and their two kids had a photoshoot while she was away in New York City at BravoCon. "Saw...
People

Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas

The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Tia Mowry Celebrates Halloween as 'The Addams Family' with Daughter Cairo and Son Cree: Watch

Tia Mowry posed for a moody family photo with her kids as they channeled characters from The Addams Family Tia Mowry is enjoying Halloween with her two kids. On Monday, the Family Reunion actress, 44, gave a glimpse at Halloween with her two kids — daughter Cairo, 4, and son Cree, 11 — on her Instagram Story. The three spent the holiday checking out lights and displays in Los Angeles, posing for pictures at different spots. In a later post on Tuesday, Mowry gave fans a better look at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
461K+
Followers
74K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy