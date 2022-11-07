Baby claps back: Rebel Wilson is a new mom, not newly engaged

Actor Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her first child via surrogate on Instagram. (Scott Garfitt / Invision/ Associated Press)

Rebel Wilson revealed Monday that she is a mother, just days after shutting down engagement rumors.

The “Pitch Perfect” star announced that she has welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian. Wilson’s daughter was born “this past week via surrogate,” the actor said in her matching Twitter and Instagram posts.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle,” the “Senior Year” star wrote. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

Wilson’s baby news comes months after she came out in June and shared that she is in a relationship with clothing and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the 42-year-old wrote at the time in an Instagram post.

Since her June post, Wilson’s relationship with Agruma has been watched closely enough for engagement rumors to swirl around the couple. Before the weekend, multiple outlets reported that they were en route to tying the knot.