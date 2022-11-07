SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hospice of Siouxland honored veterans with a special pinning ceremony. Each veteran received a commemorative pin and Vietnam veterans got an additional pin to apologize for the poor treatment many received when they returned to the United States. Hospice of Siouxland has had many veterans volunteer to help other veterans who are in "end-of-life care." They say it takes a veteran to understand a fellow veteran.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO