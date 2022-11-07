Read full article on original website
Red wave for Woodbury County GOP candidates on Election Night
The Woodbury County GOP gathered at Aggie's in Sergeant Bluff on Tuesday night to watch election results roll in. It was a red wave for all candidates there that night, starting with speeches from Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky DeWitt who will now head to the Iowa Senate for District 1.
Marijuana votes fall in South Dakota, locally in North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — It was a bad night for people pushing for the recreational use of marijuana in South Dakota. Voters rejected a renewed effort to legalize recreational marijuana in the Rushmore state. It was initially approved alongside medical marijuana in 2020, but the state supreme court ruled the recreational aspect of that vote was illegal and forced supporters to try again.
UPDATE: Power restored in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: Power has been restored in Sioux City. UPDATE: MidAmerican Energy says that power went out for 3100 customers at about 12:44 pm. Tuesday. 1,500 of those customers have been restored. MidAmerican says that weather has knocked down a transmission line near Steuben...
Siouxland News anchor graduates from Sioux City Citizens Police Academy
Sioux City, IOWA — You may have noticed that our Katie Copple has been on assignment on Thursday nights for the past few months. That assignment ended as she graduated from the Sioux City Police Department's Citizen's Police Academy along with 17 other community members who took part in the 11-week course.
New jail to be completed on time says Law Enforcement Center Board
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Just a little more than a month after some walls at the new Woodbury County Jail fell down, The Law Enforcement Center board says the jail will be done on time. It was back in October when strong winds knocked down some of the building's...
Western Iowa Tech honors military members attending, working at college
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Western Iowa Tech held a ceremony and moment of silence Thursday to honor veterans attending or working at the school. The event was held in the main entrance to the school, where a POW-MIA table had been set up to acknowledge those that did not return from conflict.
Hilton DoubleTree coming to downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Downtown Sioux City will soon be home to a new hotel along Gordon Drive. The old Holiday Inn is being renovated into a DoubleTree by Hilton, according to the developers "TAPS Management" of Joplin, Missouri. The hotel will have 120 rooms when fully renovated, with...
Clay County, S.D. voters approve new public safety center project
VERMILLION, S.D. — Voters in Clay County, South Dakota signed off on a new multi-million dollar jail Tuesday night. Voters approved a $42.8 million bond to replace the existing public safety center which was originally built in 1912 and is no longer suitable to hold inmates, by a margin of 60% in favor to 40% opposed.
Hospice of Siouxland honors local veterans with special pinning ceremony
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hospice of Siouxland honored veterans with a special pinning ceremony. Each veteran received a commemorative pin and Vietnam veterans got an additional pin to apologize for the poor treatment many received when they returned to the United States. Hospice of Siouxland has had many veterans volunteer to help other veterans who are in "end-of-life care." They say it takes a veteran to understand a fellow veteran.
Suspect in Monday's stabbing in Sioux City taken into custody
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say the man wanted for a stabbing attack in Leeds Monday morning is now in custody. 37-year-old Faron Starr is accused of stabbing a woman several times between Sunday night and Monday morning. Starr is believed to have stabbed a woman multiple...
Crews respond to house fire in Winnebago
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Several fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Winnebago, Nebraska. The fire started about 7: 15 a.m Friday morning on the 300 block of Bluff Street in Winnebago. Siouxland News has a crew on scene and will update this story with any...
TOTT - AFJROTC Veterans Day Events
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Ethan Dunkelberger and Logan Taylor sat down with Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming events being held on Veterans Day. Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) will be honoring those who served with events on Veterans Day and the day after.
Newell-Fonda falls to Waco in state semifinals
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Newell-Fonda Mustangs fall 29-21 to top-seeded Waco in the semifinals of the Iowa 8-man playoffs on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The Mustangs finish the season 10-2.
Yankton murder suspect found in Dixon County after shooting and killing girlfriend
YANKTON, S.D. — There are new details from prosecutors after a woman was murdered in Yankton, South Dakota on Nov. 7. Trevor Harrison, 36, of Yankton, was arrested in Dixon County, Neb. Monday morning, Nov. 8, after deputies found him hiding in a feedlot and determined he was wanted for murder in Yankton.
Sioux City Police to begin targeting abandoned vehicles before winter
Sioux City Police have announced an effort to target abandoned vehicles stored on city streets to make snow removal easier. With winter weather around the corner, Police are trying to remove vehicles that may cause difficulty removing snow from city streets. The Department says in a press release it will...
Sioux City Police searching for missing autistic teen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that Zack Hoselton-McCarthy is missing again after being found and returned home Sunday. Zack was last seen at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of S Cornelia St. He tends to frequent the Westside of town and was located at Sam's Mini Mart the last time he ran away.
Briar Cliff takes care of Mount Mercy for third win
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — #24 Briar Cliff men's basketball defeated Mount Mercy 78-66. The Chargers improve to 3-1 for the season.
NEW DETAILS: Court documents reveal new details about Leeds stabbing
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Court documents are revealing new details about the suspect accused of stabbing a woman in Leeds. 37-year-old Faron Starr was taken into custody on Tuesday after being on the run since Monday. Starr has been charged with willful injury, 2nd-degree burglary, going armed with intent,...
Hawks land in the 8-man state championship
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Remsen, St. Mary's Hawks are on a mission to return to the state title game this year - a mission that has been accomplished. Backed by an outstanding performance from quarterback Cael Ortmann and a defensive effort that only allowed one touchdown in the second half, the Hawks took care of business against the Lenox Tigers, winning 42-20 to punch their ticket to a second appearance in the title game in the last three years.
Wildcats' comeback falls short against Grundy Center
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Woodbury Central Wildcats fall to the Grundy Center Spartans 49-20 in the Iowa Class A semifinals. After falling behind 42-7, the Wildcats were able to rally together and start to mount a comeback - a 70-yard connection from Drew Kluender to Will DeStigter cut into the lead and a pick-six by Kyan Schultzen cut the lead in half with 9:00 to play in the fourth quarter.
