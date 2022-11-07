ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Man on bicycle arrested after running from Amarillo police

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man on a bicycle was arrested Wednesday after running from Amarillo police. Around 3 p.m., police spotted the suspect, a 46-year-old male, riding a bicycle at NE 14th Ave and North Manhattan Street. He was wanted on a probation violation warrant. According to police,...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Search for missing juvenile turns into meth seizure in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — Three people were arrested with 44 grams of methamphetamines and paraphernalia for distribution after police initially responded to a Hereford residence looking for a missing juvenile. According to Hereford Police Chief Brent Harrison, on Monday officers responded to an address in the 300 block of...
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast 20th Avenue. According to officials, on Nov. 8, at around 9:34 p.m., Amarillo police were called near northeast 20th Avenue and Martin Road on a shooting. Reports state that a 19-year-old man had...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Suspect Id’ed In Kidnapping Incident

Amarillo police have identified and put in jail a man responsible for a possible kidnapping Monday morning. Police have 29-year-old Tyler Putch in custody after.they were called out to reportsof a man forcing a woman into a car at Bell Street and Gainsbourough Road. Whwn officers got ther they tried...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

APD: Death of 2 found dead in mobile home ruled a homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department ruled the death of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home today. Around 12:18 p.m., APD said 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Police I.D Two Bodies Found

Amarillo Police have identified the two people found dead, Monday afternoon at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park. At 12:18 APD says 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead from gunshot.in a home there. They took a family member into custody for both killings and are still investigating.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Hartley Co. Chief Deputy to be new Dalhart Police Chief

(AMARILLO, Texas) — Hartley County Sheriff’s office bid a fond farewell to their most recent Chief Deputy, Tommy Hughes. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared the news of Hughes’ departure via a Facebook post noting he will soon take over as Chief of Police for the Dalhart Police Department.
DALHART, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating shooting near South Washington

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning. According to officials, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8:09 a.m., Randall County Deputies were called to the East parking lot of Affiliated Foods on South Washington on a report of shots fired. The suspect was...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Panhandle Laundry Fire

A blaze at a downtown Amarillo building is under investigation from Wednesday night. Fire crews at the Panhandle Laundry and Dry cleaning say there was a fuel leak at the building. The two-story building, according to fire personnel when they first arrived on scene, was vacant and showing heavy smoke...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Car Crash In Amarillo

A Saturday morning wreck in downtown Amarillo has left one man dead. Amarillo Police says at 1:43 a.m.the wreck happened in the 1200 block of South Taylor Street, November 5th, involving a large concrete structure.. Twenty-two-years old Isaiah Humberto Mendiola is said to have been going south on Taylor and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Gun violence trends in Amarillo broken into 3 types

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Amarillo, gun violence can be broken down into three categories: Suicide, retaliation shootings, and accidents. “We’ve transitioned our investigations to where, when a person is shot, even if they don’t die, which we call a nonfatal shooting, we are still going to investigate those as if it was a homicide,” says Amarillo Police Department Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld.
AMARILLO, TX

