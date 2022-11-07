Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc7amarillo.com
Man on bicycle arrested after running from Amarillo police
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man on a bicycle was arrested Wednesday after running from Amarillo police. Around 3 p.m., police spotted the suspect, a 46-year-old male, riding a bicycle at NE 14th Ave and North Manhattan Street. He was wanted on a probation violation warrant. According to police,...
KRMG
Woman kidnapped at machete point, rescued after chase
Suspect arrested with guns, machete in car after reported kidnapping
abc7amarillo.com
Search for missing juvenile turns into meth seizure in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — Three people were arrested with 44 grams of methamphetamines and paraphernalia for distribution after police initially responded to a Hereford residence looking for a missing juvenile. According to Hereford Police Chief Brent Harrison, on Monday officers responded to an address in the 300 block of...
KFDA
Gray County continues to investigate animal attack that left one woman dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Gray County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating after a McLean woman died from a confirmed animal attack. On October 29, Gray County deputies were called about the body of a woman who had been stabbed. The scene leading up to the body of Kimberly Dawn Morris...
KFDA
Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast 20th Avenue. According to officials, on Nov. 8, at around 9:34 p.m., Amarillo police were called near northeast 20th Avenue and Martin Road on a shooting. Reports state that a 19-year-old man had...
Cat, dog, puppies rescued from overnight southwest Amarillo fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details on an early Thursday morning fire in southwest Amarillo, during which crews rescued a cat, a dog, and a number of puppies. Department officials reported that crews responded to the 2600 block of South Van Buren Street at around 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, where smoke […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Suspect Id’ed In Kidnapping Incident
KFDA
APD: Death of 2 found dead in mobile home ruled a homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department ruled the death of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home today. Around 12:18 p.m., APD said 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
kgncnewsnow.com
Police I.D Two Bodies Found
abc7amarillo.com
2 people found shot to death inside Amarillo mobile home, family member in custody
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead inside a mobile home. Around 12:15 p.m. police were called to the Lakeview Mobile Home Park located at 7865 Canyon Drive. Officers found two bodies inside the mobile home. Police later said the...
abc7amarillo.com
Hartley Co. Chief Deputy to be new Dalhart Police Chief
(AMARILLO, Texas) — Hartley County Sheriff’s office bid a fond farewell to their most recent Chief Deputy, Tommy Hughes. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared the news of Hughes’ departure via a Facebook post noting he will soon take over as Chief of Police for the Dalhart Police Department.
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building. According to the release, 27-year-old, Jarred William Davis is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for arson and burglary of a building. Davis is 5 feet 8 inches tall...
KFDA
Amarillo police investigating shooting near South Washington
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning. According to officials, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8:09 a.m., Randall County Deputies were called to the East parking lot of Affiliated Foods on South Washington on a report of shots fired. The suspect was...
abc7amarillo.com
Driver, 22, ejected, killed after hitting guard rail, 'large concrete structure'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A 22-year-old Amarillo man was killed in a crash overnight when police said he hit a "large concrete structure." The crash happened about 1:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of south Taylor Street. According to police, Isaiah Humberto Mendiola was traveling at a high rate...
kgncnewsnow.com
Panhandle Laundry Fire
A blaze at a downtown Amarillo building is under investigation from Wednesday night. Fire crews at the Panhandle Laundry and Dry cleaning say there was a fuel leak at the building. The two-story building, according to fire personnel when they first arrived on scene, was vacant and showing heavy smoke...
KLTV
Amarillo woman pleads guilty for stealing $23,000 from federal program that benefited elderly through pandemic
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court to a charge of stealing around $23,000 from a federal program benefiting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Josephine Mayorga worked for the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission and had access to gift credit cards she said she stole.
kgncnewsnow.com
Fatal Car Crash In Amarillo
KFDA
Gun violence trends in Amarillo broken into 3 types
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Amarillo, gun violence can be broken down into three categories: Suicide, retaliation shootings, and accidents. “We’ve transitioned our investigations to where, when a person is shot, even if they don’t die, which we call a nonfatal shooting, we are still going to investigate those as if it was a homicide,” says Amarillo Police Department Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld.
