AG Jeff Landry pressing DOTD to explain I-10 lane closure decisions
Attorney General Jeff Landry is calling on the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to provide more information about the department’s plans to significantly reduce the number of travel lanes on Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge for one year or more beginning in 2024 as part of the I-10 widening project.
Louisiana elections offer little in the way of suspense
Louisiana had a few surprises on Election Day but none related to the races on the ballot. More than 1.3 million residents voted Tuesday, reelecting the state’s Republican-heavy congressional delegation and sending a key Public Service Commission race to a December runoff. The day began with technical difficulties at...
Under fire, Louisiana’s DCFS head resigns after second child dies from fentanyl
The head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services resigned today, nearly two weeks after a second child died in Baton Rouge due to a fentanyl overdose—despite a warning 10 days before the death to check on the baby. Following the death of the 20-month-old—occurring just four...
