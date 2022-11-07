Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel
EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
KOMO News
Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Queen Anne
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday afternoon at Mercer St and Queen Anne Ave N. Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. Officers said a man was run over by the D bus as the driver was pulling out of a bus zone. The driver was unaware and kept driving, police said.
q13fox.com
Spike in thefts of car, catalytic converters forcing dealerships to conceal carry
PARKLAND, Wash. - The amount of cars and catalytic converters stolen are being reported in staggering numbers along Pacific Highway. Some dealerships in the area say it's up to them to protect themselves and their establishments. They say while you wouldn’t know it about 90% of employees are now armed....
Seattle police release surveillance image of vehicle involved in fatal October hit-and-run
On Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department announced that detectives obtained surveillance images of the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in South Seattle on Oct. 24, and are seeking help in finding its driver. According to police, surveillance video showed the car was a “light-colored, possibly silver, gray, or...
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake police looking to ID 2 suspects accused of targeting elderly women for wallet theft
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of targeting elderly women and stealing wallets from shopping carts, and then using them to purchase gift cards. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), on Oct. 25, a victim had her wallet...
q13fox.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood
SEATTLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Seattle Police said officers were called after 2:00 p.m. to Mercer St. and Queen Anne Ave. N. Few details were known, but police said a pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle.
Second suspect arrested and held connected to fatal shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle originally aired on Nov. 8, 2022. Two suspects were scheduled to make their first appearances in court on Wednesday related to a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School the day before. A 14-year-old suspect waived their first appearance, but a 15-year-old suspect did appear in court.
q13fox.com
Police: Suspect robbed victim in Bellevue, hit cars fleeing to Seattle, carjacked another victim
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police are investigating a series of crimes between Kent, Bellevue and Seattle linked to a single suspect, who was arrested in Renton. Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim in Kent, then drove the car to Bellevue. The suspect then reportedly stole someone's purse at gunpoint in...
14-Year-Old Faces Charges In Fatal Seattle School Shooting
Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones said the shooting may have been 'a targeted attack.'
capitolhillseattle.com
Two to hospital in MLK Way shootout — UPDATE
Two people were reported shot in a barrage of gunfire Tuesday just before 9 PM on MLK Way across from Powell Barnett Park in the Central District. According to East Precinct and Seattle Fire radio updates, 911 callers reported three to four shooters in a shootout involving around 30 shots fired. Arriving officers reported two people injured at the scene including one victim shot in the leg and one shot in the shoulder.
Body recovered after crews respond to call of swimmer in distress in Lake Washington
A body was recovered after Seattle Fire Department crews responded to reports of a person in distress in Lake Washington on Thursday afternoon. According to SFD, crews responded to the 2200 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South just before 3 p.m. Rescue swimmers found an adult male submerged in the water who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Suspect says she was trying to get police, fire to 'do their jobs' by setting Sumner fire
SUMNER, Wash. — A woman in her 20s said she started a fire that destroyed multiple Sumner businesses Oct. 28 because she wanted to have police and fire "do their jobs," according to the city. Multiple businesses were destroyed in the fire that crews were called to around 2:30...
redmond-reporter.com
Two kittens go missing from Farrel-McWhirter Farm Park
On November 7, two six month old kittens went missing from Farrel-McWhirter Farm Park. Sage, a female Calico, and Basil, an orange male, were last seen at around 11 a.m. According to the Redmond Police Department, the outdoor kittens usually stay close to the buildings and barnyard areas. The police...
Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
q13fox.com
Mental evaluation requested for suspect in murder of Seattle father, business owner
SEATTLE - The man suspected of shooting and killing a 32-year-old Seattle father, and business owner is also suspected of several other violent incidents days before the deadly attack. On Monday, 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Lefall appeared in court. He is the suspect in the murder of 32-year-old D'Vonne Pickett Jr.
Seattle police investigate fatal collision in Wallingford
A man was struck and killed by multiple vehicles in Wallingford on Sunday night, according to Seattle police. At about 10:15 p.m., a man in his 30s was crossing Aurora Avenue in the 4500 block of Aurora Avenue North, where he was struck by several passing vehicles. The man died...
q13fox.com
2 suspects arrested after shooting at North Seattle high school
Seattle Police say two suspects - both armed - were arrested on a city bus a couple blocks away from Ingraham High School. Authorities say there was a shooting that left one person injured inside the school early Tuesday morning.
Tensions rise as Kirkland robbery, rape suspects make court appearance
There were intense moments between two families at a court hearing Wednesday morning. Two suspects accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Kirkland were in court, with one suspect also charged with raping her. The victim was in court, along with a large group of about 30 people...
Teen suspects make first court appearances following Ingraham HS shooting
Prosecutors said they intended to charge two teenagers with a slew of felony charges in relation to Tuesday’s deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. According to prosecutors, the alleged gunman is 14, while his accused accomplice is 15. Only one of the two teenage suspects actually appeared before a...
KXL
Mayor: Student Dies After Shooting In Seattle High School
SEATTLE (AP) – A student who was shot at a Seattle high school has died, and a suspect is in custody. Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed Tuesday that the student died after being treated at a hospital. The victim was not identified, and police have not said whether the suspect...
Comments / 1