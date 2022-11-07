ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel

EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Queen Anne

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday afternoon at Mercer St and Queen Anne Ave N. Police were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. Officers said a man was run over by the D bus as the driver was pulling out of a bus zone. The driver was unaware and kept driving, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood

SEATTLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Seattle Police said officers were called after 2:00 p.m. to Mercer St. and Queen Anne Ave. N. Few details were known, but police said a pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Second suspect arrested and held connected to fatal shooting at Ingraham High School

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle originally aired on Nov. 8, 2022. Two suspects were scheduled to make their first appearances in court on Wednesday related to a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School the day before. A 14-year-old suspect waived their first appearance, but a 15-year-old suspect did appear in court.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Two to hospital in MLK Way shootout — UPDATE

Two people were reported shot in a barrage of gunfire Tuesday just before 9 PM on MLK Way across from Powell Barnett Park in the Central District. According to East Precinct and Seattle Fire radio updates, 911 callers reported three to four shooters in a shootout involving around 30 shots fired. Arriving officers reported two people injured at the scene including one victim shot in the leg and one shot in the shoulder.
SEATTLE, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Two kittens go missing from Farrel-McWhirter Farm Park

On November 7, two six month old kittens went missing from Farrel-McWhirter Farm Park. Sage, a female Calico, and Basil, an orange male, were last seen at around 11 a.m. According to the Redmond Police Department, the outdoor kittens usually stay close to the buildings and barnyard areas. The police...
REDMOND, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KXL

Mayor: Student Dies After Shooting In Seattle High School

SEATTLE (AP) – A student who was shot at a Seattle high school has died, and a suspect is in custody. Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed Tuesday that the student died after being treated at a hospital. The victim was not identified, and police have not said whether the suspect...
SEATTLE, WA

