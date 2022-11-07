Read full article on original website
Fort Walton Beach restaurant catches fire overnight
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9. The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses. Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene. […]
UPDATE: Outside fire along Highway 83 A in Walton County contained
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The fire has been contained, according to Walton County Fire Rescue. Florida Forest Service is arriving on scene to cut a fire line. Please continue to use caution as they continue to clear the scene. ------ ORIGINAL STORY:. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue...
Police: Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck on Highway 90 in Milton
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to Milton Police, a pedestrian is suffering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Milton Thursday evening. Police say the pedestrian reportedly has several broken bones after they were hit by a car trying to cross Grover Lane north of U.S. Highway 90.
Escambia County woman looking for help after a fire at Moorings Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two apartments are damaged and one is deemed a total loss after an apartment fire on the 8400-block of Old Spanish Trail Road. “I walked through my door and everything was on fire. I was trying to run and go get my purse and some of my daughters stuff, and […]
Plaza de Luna in Downtown Pensacola reopens following Hurricane Sally repairs
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Plaza de Luna in Downtown Pensacola has reopened to the public after being closed due to repairs being done to areas damaged by Hurricane Sally. Repairs to the plaza's brick walkway were completed during the closure, in addition to the installation of new gates and concrete sidewalks.
UPDATE: 78-year-old Pensacola man dies after crashing into home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 78-year-old Pensacola man is dead after suffering a medical emergency in his SUV and crashing into a home Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of Portland Street as the driver was in a driveway. "The driver of this vehicle experienced a...
Stolen vehicle stopped trying to enter Eglin A.F.B., Okaloosa Co. deputies
EGLIN A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Security at Eglin Air Force Base’s West Gate detained a driver Tuesday night trying to enter the base, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy’s report said Eglin’s team contacted OCSO for a stolen vehicle recovery on Nov. 8. Security personnel ran the tags on a black 2017 […]
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
1 person hospitalized after fire at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- At least two units suffered significant damage in a fire Monday night at the Moorings Apartments in Escambia County. Crews responded to the fire around 9:15 p.m. at the complex in the 8400-block of Old Spanish Trail Road. "Upon arrival, black smoke was seen coming through...
Pensacola woman sentenced to life for shooting neighbor 6 times in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Circuit Court Judge sentenced a Pensacola woman to life in Prison for attempted second degree murder on Wednesday. 72-year-old Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum was arrested back in 2020 for shooting her neighbor six times at the Myrtle Grove Villa Apartments in Escambia County. An Escambia County...
'Seatbelts save lives': Florida Highway Patrol encourages public to wear seatbelts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- "Seatbelts save lives." That's the message from Florida Highway Patrol. In the last five days four people have died in car accidents in Escambia County -- including a 19-year-old driver who was ejected from his vehicle Wednesday morning. None of the victims were wearing seat belts,...
Santa Rosa Co. substitute teacher charged for inappropriately texting student: SRCSO reports
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A substitute teacher at a Santa Rosa County School is behind bars after allegedly having inappropriate conversations with a 16-year-old student, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. John William Kapolczynski, 46, was charged with obscene communication, public order crimes and a sex offense on Nov. 4. On […]
Waterfront Mission helped Pensacola homeless veteran get back on his feet
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 12,000 veterans in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are facing financial hardship, according the United Way of Northwest Florida. With Veterans Day on Friday, some Northwest Florida organizations are preparing to honor those who served our country. "I went to Germany, Spain, Italy and special...
Police: 54-year-old man dies after being struck by truck on Highway 98 in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 54-year-old man is dead after being struck by a truck Thursday afternoon in Okaloosa County. According to police, it happened as the man was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Highway 98 near Memorial Parkway on foot around 2:35 p.m. Officers say the vehicle...
Man arrested in Monday Navarre shooting: Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (3:37 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office now said the victim provided a false name during the investigation. The correct victim’s name is Myrick Brock Hamilton, 46. NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man in connection with a Monday shooting in Navarre, according to a […]
All-access look into how Escambia County law enforcement deals with opioid crisis
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR News received a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Escambia County as officers now play a crucial role in preventing and responding to the worsening opioid crisis. Olivia Iverson rode along with an Escambia County Sheriff's deputy for an in-depth look at the process. Tune...
Holiday Haul giveaway now underway in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Downtown Pensacola was decorated with holiday lights Wednesday evening -- and the Holiday Haul is now officially underway. From 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, the shops on Palafox launched their 6th annual Holiday Haul event with shopping deals, holiday drinks, special pop-up vendors and more. "Your receipts from any...
Woman found dead behind building: Fort Walton Beach PD investigating
Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they are investigating a death in connection to a woman found dead behind a building, according to a Facebook post from the FWBPD. Catrina Rogers, 45, of Fort Walton Beach was found behind a building after officers were called to 14 First […]
Man who hit Pensacola police officer with car in 2021 sentenced to 15 years in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after fleeing from police in 2021 and hitting an officer on foot patrol. On Nov. 3, Circuit Court Judge John Simon sentenced Josiah Miles Andersen, 44, to 15 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, […]
2 rescued after cigarette causes fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Multiple units responded to a structure fire in Escambia County Sunday morning. Units were dispatched to the 1300 block of Jasma Lane in response to a fire. Escambia County Fire officials told WEAR News that the fire was caused by a lit cigarette that fell out...
