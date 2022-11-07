ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach restaurant catches fire overnight

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Combo Latino on Miracle Strip parkway overnight on Nov. 9. The damage was contained to the restaurant and bar area without spreading to other nearby businesses. Photos released Thursday morning show the burnt building and crews on the scene. […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Outside fire along Highway 83 A in Walton County contained

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The fire has been contained, according to Walton County Fire Rescue. Florida Forest Service is arriving on scene to cut a fire line. Please continue to use caution as they continue to clear the scene. ------ ORIGINAL STORY:. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: 78-year-old Pensacola man dies after crashing into home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 78-year-old Pensacola man is dead after suffering a medical emergency in his SUV and crashing into a home Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of Portland Street as the driver was in a driveway. "The driver of this vehicle experienced a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. substitute teacher charged for inappropriately texting student: SRCSO reports

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A substitute teacher at a Santa Rosa County School is behind bars after allegedly having inappropriate conversations with a 16-year-old student, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. John William Kapolczynski, 46, was charged with obscene communication, public order crimes and a sex offense on Nov. 4. On […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Waterfront Mission helped Pensacola homeless veteran get back on his feet

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 12,000 veterans in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are facing financial hardship, according the United Way of Northwest Florida. With Veterans Day on Friday, some Northwest Florida organizations are preparing to honor those who served our country. "I went to Germany, Spain, Italy and special...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Holiday Haul giveaway now underway in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Downtown Pensacola was decorated with holiday lights Wednesday evening -- and the Holiday Haul is now officially underway. From 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, the shops on Palafox launched their 6th annual Holiday Haul event with shopping deals, holiday drinks, special pop-up vendors and more. "Your receipts from any...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy