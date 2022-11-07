ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Award-winning statistician and author Howard Wainer to speak at KU

Renowned statistician and author Howard Wainer will present next week at the University of Kansas, discussing the power of effective written and visual communication. The Achievement and Assessment Institute (AAI) at KU, one of the university’s 12 designated research institutes, is relaunching its AAI Speaker Series. The series features “noted individuals in the fields of assessment, statistics, education, and more,” according to a news release.
LAWRENCE, KS
Lawrence school district seeks community input on budget cuts via online survey

A public survey is asking community members to share their input on how the Lawrence school district should make budget cuts, including potentially closing and consolidating schools. As discussed during Monday’s school board meeting, survey takers will be asked which of the three “bucket” items — or categories of budget...
LAWRENCE, KS
Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education

Unofficial results show four seats on the Kansas State Board of Education were won by conservative candidates who want to restrict how race and social-emotional learning are taught in schools. Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing...
KANSAS STATE
Obituary: Evan Granrath Ridenour

A memorial service and celebration of life for Evan Granrath Ridenour, age 37, will be at 2PM Wednesday, November 30th at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Lawrence, KS. Evan was born in Lawrence on July 2, 1985, and passed away on October 26, 2022, in Seattle WA. We...
LAWRENCE, KS
Voters hit the polls in Douglas County

Voter turnout at polling places in Douglas County as of Tuesday afternoon ranged from just short of 10% at one polling place to more than 60% at another. According to data from the clerk’s office, as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, KU’s Burge Union, 1565 Irving Hill Road, had only seen about 10% turnout. Clinton Township Hall, however, had seen about 63% turnout, and the average turnout across the county was about 41%. (See the full PDF below.)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS

