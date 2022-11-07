Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Award-winning statistician and author Howard Wainer to speak at KU
Renowned statistician and author Howard Wainer will present next week at the University of Kansas, discussing the power of effective written and visual communication. The Achievement and Assessment Institute (AAI) at KU, one of the university’s 12 designated research institutes, is relaunching its AAI Speaker Series. The series features “noted individuals in the fields of assessment, statistics, education, and more,” according to a news release.
lawrencekstimes.com
Local control or ASAP? Opening of Treatment & Recovery Center could hinge upon competing values
If community members want the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County to open its doors sooner rather than later, they might need to weigh the value of local management against the value of a timeline. Two looming questions remained after a TRC update Wednesday evening at the Douglas County...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Community Shelter leaders explain reasons for lower capacity, issues they’re facing
The only way problems will be fixed is ‘if somebody sticks around,’ interim director says. As community members pressure the Lawrence Community Shelter to surge capacity from 50 to 125 people, team members at the shelter say they wish more people took the time to understand their decision-making process.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence community members share concerns about city’s camp for people experiencing homelessness
Business owners, housing advocates, and housed and unhoused community members filled Lawrence City Hall on Tuesday night to speak out about the city’s handling of homelessness and management of the camp behind Johnny’s. Rick Renfro, owner of Johnny’s Tavern in North Lawrence, closed his restaurant as a form...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school district seeks community input on budget cuts via online survey
A public survey is asking community members to share their input on how the Lawrence school district should make budget cuts, including potentially closing and consolidating schools. As discussed during Monday’s school board meeting, survey takers will be asked which of the three “bucket” items — or categories of budget...
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County election results: Democrat Kelly easily retains his seat; commission to expand
Douglas County Commissioner Patrick Kelly easily won a three-way race for the District 1 seat on Tuesday. At the County Elections Office, he thanked the voters who “affirmed the good work I think I’ve done the past four years.”. “I think my type of leadership is to ask...
lawrencekstimes.com
Conservatives sweep races for seats on Kansas State Board of Education
Unofficial results show four seats on the Kansas State Board of Education were won by conservative candidates who want to restrict how race and social-emotional learning are taught in schools. Conservatives appear to have won a slate of seats on the Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday night, pushing...
lawrencekstimes.com
Obituary: Evan Granrath Ridenour
A memorial service and celebration of life for Evan Granrath Ridenour, age 37, will be at 2PM Wednesday, November 30th at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Lawrence, KS. Evan was born in Lawrence on July 2, 1985, and passed away on October 26, 2022, in Seattle WA. We...
lawrencekstimes.com
Voters hit the polls in Douglas County
Voter turnout at polling places in Douglas County as of Tuesday afternoon ranged from just short of 10% at one polling place to more than 60% at another. According to data from the clerk’s office, as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, KU’s Burge Union, 1565 Irving Hill Road, had only seen about 10% turnout. Clinton Township Hall, however, had seen about 63% turnout, and the average turnout across the county was about 41%. (See the full PDF below.)
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County Democrats’ early enthusiasm in AG race fizzles as rural results trickle in
Post last updated at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9:. Gov. Laura Kelly maintained a slight lead late Tuesday night in her bid to be reelected, but fellow Democrat Chris Mann of Lawrence was running behind Kris Kobach in the race for attorney general. Supporters tensely watched election results come in...
lawrencekstimes.com
Clay Wirestone: After an unhinged election season, results in Kansas suggest a sensible streak (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
Comments / 0