A pirate festival took Putnam Valley by storm last spring, so much so that organizers are looking to permanently call the town home. During a Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting last week, Putnam Valley Councilman Christian Russo said Kingdom Faire, an original theatrical production with some talent that have been connected with the New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo Park and Medieval Times in New Jersey, exceeded their expectations when they held shows from April 30 to June 26 at the Putnam Valley Camp facility on Peekskill Hollow Rd.

PUTNAM VALLEY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO