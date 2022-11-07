Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Rotary Club Looks to Evolve and Successfully Rise Past Challenges
Over its 117-year history, Rotary has had to continually adapt to a changing world and freshen itself with new members and service projects to tackle on a local and global scale. That was never more evident than during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when local Rotary clubs were unable...
Today’s 4 Things: Bad Motorists 🚗, Unhinged Parents 😱, One-Man Shows 🎭, Pigskin Previews 🏉
This column first appeared in our Examiner+ email newsletter. Let me start today with a local story I just can’t shake from my mind. Examiner Editor-in-Chief Martin Wilbur reports how a pair of northern Westchester school districts — Somers and Hen Hud — experienced a staggering number of motorists illegally passing stopped school buses picking up or dropping off students during the first two months of the academic year.
Winners in Local Races in Westchester and Putnam Declared
Lost in the shuffle of the higher profile congressional and state races on Election Day may have been a slew of contested and uncontested local races in Westchester and Putnam counties. Westchester. In the Town of Cortlandt, Councilman Robert Mayes, who was appointed in February to fill an empty seat...
Sayegh Emerges Victorious In Close Assembly Race Representing Most Of Yonkers
Incumbent Democratic Assemblyman Nader Sayegh was able to hold back Republican Michael Breen to be reelected to represent District 90, which includes parts of Westchester County. Sayegh beat Breen, a Yonkers City councilman, by more than 1,600 votes, out-polling him 53 percent to 47 percent, according to a release from...
Remarkable First Signing Day at Greenwich High School
23 student-athletes were honored at Greenwich High School’s first Signing Day today. Congratulations and wow!. Drinkall, William Rowing University of Pennsylvania. Flaherty, Liam Swimming California Baptist University. Garcia, Javiera Diving Fordham University. Jhamb, Maya Rowing Columbia University. Koester, Lauren Rowing Stanford University. Kosinski, Charles Water Polo Santa Clara University.
North Castle Revises Ethics Code, Requires Annual Disclosure
The North Castle Town Board adopted a revision of the town’s ethics code that requires elected officials and members of land use boards to regularly disclose real estate and business holdings along with those of certain relatives. After several months of debate and fine-tuning, all town elected officials and...
John Breunig (opinion): No secret to the cause of 'bloodbath' for Greenwich Republicans
I’m getting the sense it’s still news to people that Ned Lamont is from Greenwich. Stamford Advocate and Greenwich Time Editorial Page Editor John Breunig will be one of the panelists for a discussion on "How to Publish an Outstanding Op-Ed" from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Fairfield County Story Lab, 21 Charles St., Westport.
Woman claims she’s misgendered at work by Dollar General
Joy Derosa's name tag at work says her name and clarifies her pronouns as she/her. The 41-year-old woman from the hamlet of Wallkill is transitioning and says she's done everything she can to make sure coworkers and management at the Dollar General store in Marlboro know her correct name and gender since she started last year.
Pirate Festival Looking to Find Permanent Home in Putnam Valley
A pirate festival took Putnam Valley by storm last spring, so much so that organizers are looking to permanently call the town home. During a Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting last week, Putnam Valley Councilman Christian Russo said Kingdom Faire, an original theatrical production with some talent that have been connected with the New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo Park and Medieval Times in New Jersey, exceeded their expectations when they held shows from April 30 to June 26 at the Putnam Valley Camp facility on Peekskill Hollow Rd.
Dubious Robo Calls and Attack Ads as Tight Rockland Races Twist to the Finish Line
This week in the Villages: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the contentious battle for the 17th Congressional district leads an interesting slate of “toss-up” races to represent Rockland at almost every level of government. Plus, all your final election day updates and voting information, more local news, your weekly weather prediction, health updates, upcoming meetings and much more. Thanks for being here!
12 GA Seniors to Compete at Division I Colleges and Universities
On this National Signing Day, parents, coaches, and teachers convened to recognize the 12 Greenwich Academy seniors planning to compete at Division I colleges and universities. Those signing national letters of intent at this morning’s event were Kate Haffenreffer, lacrosse at Vanderbilt University; Ellie Johnson, lacrosse at Stanford University; Mimi...
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
Stony Point Voters Once Again Reject Development At Former Letchworth Village Site
Voters Overwhelmingly Defeat Proposal For Multi-Generational Housing. For the second time in two years, voters defeated a proposed development for the former crumbling Letchworth Village site in Stony Point. Although this year’s proposal was markedly different from the previous one, voters via a referendum on Tuesday’s ballot rejected the opportunity...
Mayor rehires police commissioner he fired last year
VILLAGE OF WAPPINGERS FALLS – Mayor Rick Cerino faced criticism from fellow Wappingers Falls village trustees on Wednesday after he arbitrarily re-hired a police commissioner that he fired in April of 2021. Mayor Cerino had orchestrated the firing of former Village Police Commissioner Walter Burke in March of 2021 for not performing his required duties.
Brewster High School Musicians Play in Prestigious Festival
Thirteen musicians from Brewster High School have been selected for the prestigious 2022 Area-All State Music Association Zone 10, which is the regional festival for Putnam, Columbia and Dutchess counties and includes 24 schools. The festival will be held at Red Hook High School on November 18-19. Hundreds of students...
Arteta wins Orange County Sheriff’s race
CHESTER – Paul Arteta started in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in November 1992 and 30 years later, he was elected on Tuesday as the agency’s new sheriff. A Republican, he defeated Democrat Bernie Rivers. The new sheriff declared his own war on drugs and crime. “If...
Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
Taxes to Decrease 6% in Levenberg Proposed Ossining Town Budget
Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg submitted her seventh and likely last budget to the Ossining Town Board last week that reduces tax rates by more than 6% in both the Unincorporated Town of Ossining and Town General funds. “As we all know, the town budget is a reflection of the values and priorities of our town government,”
It’s Time to Properly Pronounce Caraluzzi’s Greater Danbury
My last name is Baltrush, it's said like 'ball-trush'. But my whole life I've had to endure teachers, DMV employees, my neighbors, and everyone else who has to say it out loud mispronounce it I know it's not a common last name, but I still correct people. No, it's not 'Ball-rash', it's Baltrush,
Benefit Set to Help Dutchess County Correctional Officer and Family In Poughkeepsie
A benefit for Baby Hazel, who was born with a condition that requires many surgeries, is set to take place this weekend. One organization helping get the word out for this event is the DC 10-13 Foundation of the Hudson Valley, a not-for-profit organization formed by a group of current and former police officers, public officials and private citizens back in 2015, established to help aid all Law Enforcement of the Hudson Valley (police, courts, jail, probation and members of their immediate family) who have suffered hardship due to injury, illness or any other unfortunate circumstances which may have occurred on or off duty.
