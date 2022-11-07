ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Bumble, Rivian, Dutch Bros, FICO and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Bumble – The dating app company plummeted 15% after it reported third-quarter revenue below Wall Street's expectations, according to StreetAccount. Bumble said fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization would likely come in under expectations due to headwinds from foreign currency and the war between Russia and Ukraine. Competitor Match Group slid 1%.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tapestry, WeWork, Rivian and Others

Nio (NIO) – The China-based electric car maker posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, but said it expected deliveries to nearly double in the current quarter from a year ago. Nio shares jumped 5.5% in premarket trading. WeWork (WE) – The office-sharing company's stock fell 1.7% in the premarket after...
Carl Icahn Says He Still Thinks We Are in a Bear Market Despite Thursday's Rally

Famed investor Carl Icahn said Thursday's relief rally didn't change his negative view on the market, and he believes a recession is still on the horizon. "We keep our portfolio hedged," Icahn said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" Thursday. "I am still very, quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least... but I still think we are in a bear market."
Goldman Sachs CEO Says He Expects a ‘Reopening' in Capital Markets Next Year

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that he expects capital markets to recover in the upcoming months. "I think what we're going through at the moment is a reset of valuation expectations," he said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that...
Rocket Lab Reports Record Quarterly Revenue, With Added Contract Wins

Rocket Lab delivered quarterly results on Wednesday that boasted record revenue, with the space company tacking on additional contract wins across its business. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $63.1 million, up 14% from the second quarter. The spacecraft and components business won a number of contracts during the third...
October CPI Expected to Show Inflation Still Ran Hot Even as Some Goods Prices Cooled

Economists expect the consumer price index rose in October by 0.6% from September, or 7.9% over a year ago, according to Dow Jones. The report is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m., and is expected to show headline inflation cooled slightly from September's 8.2% pace. Within the report, economists expect to...
Inflation Cooled More Than Expected—But Prices Are Still Up 7.7% Since Last Year

Inflation went down faster than expected in October, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 7.7%, according to new Labor Bureau data published Thursday morning. Inflation is down from its 9.1% June year-over-year peak, but still nowhere near the Federal Reserve's benchmark target rate of 2%. Last month, prices for goods...

