Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Bumble, Rivian, Dutch Bros, FICO and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Bumble – The dating app company plummeted 15% after it reported third-quarter revenue below Wall Street's expectations, according to StreetAccount. Bumble said fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization would likely come in under expectations due to headwinds from foreign currency and the war between Russia and Ukraine. Competitor Match Group slid 1%.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tapestry, WeWork, Rivian and Others
Nio (NIO) – The China-based electric car maker posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, but said it expected deliveries to nearly double in the current quarter from a year ago. Nio shares jumped 5.5% in premarket trading. WeWork (WE) – The office-sharing company's stock fell 1.7% in the premarket after...
Nio Reports Strong Third-Quarter Revenue as It Gears Up for a Big Year-End Production Push
Nio reported a third-quarter loss that was much greater than a year ago, but revenue surged. Nio's gross margins have been squeezed by rising costs and lower sales of regulatory credits. Demand has been strong for its new ET5 sedan, and the company expects a record fourth quarter. Chinese electric...
Hong Kong Stocks Drop 2% as Asia-Pacific Markets Fall Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell Thursday as investors await U.S. inflation data, a key metric closely watched by the Federal Reserve, and as U.S. midterm results continue to roll in. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 2.44% in early trade as Hang...
Carl Icahn Says He Still Thinks We Are in a Bear Market Despite Thursday's Rally
Famed investor Carl Icahn said Thursday's relief rally didn't change his negative view on the market, and he believes a recession is still on the horizon. "We keep our portfolio hedged," Icahn said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" Thursday. "I am still very, quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least... but I still think we are in a bear market."
Goldman Sachs CEO Says He Expects a ‘Reopening' in Capital Markets Next Year
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that he expects capital markets to recover in the upcoming months. "I think what we're going through at the moment is a reset of valuation expectations," he said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that...
Rocket Lab Reports Record Quarterly Revenue, With Added Contract Wins
Rocket Lab delivered quarterly results on Wednesday that boasted record revenue, with the space company tacking on additional contract wins across its business. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $63.1 million, up 14% from the second quarter. The spacecraft and components business won a number of contracts during the third...
October CPI Expected to Show Inflation Still Ran Hot Even as Some Goods Prices Cooled
Economists expect the consumer price index rose in October by 0.6% from September, or 7.9% over a year ago, according to Dow Jones. The report is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m., and is expected to show headline inflation cooled slightly from September's 8.2% pace. Within the report, economists expect to...
Inflation Cooled More Than Expected—But Prices Are Still Up 7.7% Since Last Year
Inflation went down faster than expected in October, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 7.7%, according to new Labor Bureau data published Thursday morning. Inflation is down from its 9.1% June year-over-year peak, but still nowhere near the Federal Reserve's benchmark target rate of 2%. Last month, prices for goods...
Thanksgiving Flight Bookings Are Down From 2019, But Higher Fares Lift Revenue, Adobe Says
Bookings were down from the same point in 2019, new Adobe data shows. A jump in fares this year hasn't deterred many consumers from booking flights. Domestic bookings in 2022 are up 5% from three years ago. Consumers have booked fewer flights for Thanksgiving week than they did three years...
The Latest Inflation Numbers Come Out Tomorrow and It's Expected to Remain High—Here's What to Know
The latest numbers from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report come out tomorrow, and inflation is expected to remain high. Forecasts expect it to barely dip below the 8% year-over-year rate it's been floating above since March. Specifically, inflation is predicted to be 7.9% year-over-year as of October, according to...
