Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
411mania.com
Austin Theory Comments Following Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In on WWE Raw
Austin Theory took to social media for the first time after he failed to successfully cash in Money in the Bank on last night’s Raw. As noted, Theory attempted to cash in his title shot on Seth Rollins but lost his match due to an attack by Bobby Lashley. Theory was silent on social media for much of the day, but he posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to share a clip of highlights and comment on his future.
411mania.com
Update On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
A new report has an update on AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and the possibility of a renewal of their rights deal. As reported last week, AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner that is expected to behind the scenes at AEW through the experiences of several members of the roster who will be the focal points.
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, Billy Corgan Joins Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands...
411mania.com
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo
During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho on Altercation at AEW All Out: ‘Sometimes Guys Just Have To Leave’
– AEW star Chris Jericho appeared on Howie Mandel Does Stuff this week. During the show, Jericho was asked about the backstage incident that took place at AEW All Out involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite. Without getting too specific, Jericho discussed the event and what took place, indicating that “sometimes, guys just have to leave.” Below are some highlights:
411mania.com
Kristal Marshall On Whether She’d Be Up for a Royal Rumble Appearance
Kristal Marshall hasn’t been in WWE since 2007, but she would be up for a Royal Rumble appearance. The WWE alumna recently spoke with Just Alyx and was asked if she ever gets the bug to return and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:. On...
411mania.com
Details On Viewership, PPV Buys and Google Searches for WWE Crown Jewel
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter updated numbers for the viewership and more of WWE Crown Jewel, which was the most successful Saudi Arabia show to date. WWE even had an internal memo praising it as the most watched international PLE ever. It was the first show outside of the US to...
411mania.com
Various News: Matchups Set for This Week’s NJPW Strong, Fred Yehi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Note on Next Week’s Episode of Young Rock
– NJPW has announced the matchups for this week’s edition of NJPW Strong. Here’s the lineup. * Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest vs JR Kratos & Danny Limelight. – Here is the synopsis for next week’s episode of Young Rock airing on NBC on November 18:. “Hawaii,...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Zicky Dice Runs Afoul of Bully Rey, PJ Black Cuts Promo, Samoa Joe’s TNA Debut
– Impact Wrestling tweeted a video involving Bully Ray & Zicky Dice which you can see below:. – PJ Black’s promo video was featured by Impact Wrestling on Twitter:. – Impact Wrestling posted a YouTube video of Samoa Joe’s TNA debut, described as:. The Samoan Submission Machine arrives...
411mania.com
Note On WWE’s Goal For This Year’s Survivor Series: War Games
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that one of the goals for this year’s WWE Survivor Series is to get ‘great visual shots’ to promote the show in the future. War Games is planned to be a fixture on the main roster going forward, so they want “spectacular” shots to help sell it later on.
411mania.com
WWE News: Update on Bobby Roode’s Status In WWE, Gabe Sapolsky At Performance Center, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Ava Raine
– PWInsider reports that Bobby Roode was seen in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday, where WWE stars typically go for treatment of injuries. The hope backstage is that he will be back soon. WWE officials have reportedly talked about putting him on the Smackdown brand. – Gabe Sapolsky was at the WWE...
411mania.com
Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite: The Elite Backstage, Note On Postponed Rampage Match, More
– PWInsider reports that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite. MJF and Colt Cabana were not. – The angle from last night’s episode, with Lance Archer attacking Ricky Starks, will lead to their announced Rampage match being pushed to next week.
411mania.com
Impact News: Chelsea Green Goes ‘Home’ On Impact Wrestling, Trey Miguel Moves on In X-Division Tournament
Chelsea Green is going “home” from Impact, as seen on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The Impact star lost to Mickie James on tonight’s episode and left the arena, telling Deonna Purrazzo that she was “going home” in a manner that was similar to Mickie James’ promo for her loss before announcing that she was going on her “Last Rodeo”:
411mania.com
WWE News: Dudley Boyz Reunite At Event, FOX Sports Analyst Pays Tribute to 24/7 Title
– The Dudley Boyz reunited at a recent event, and a photo is online. D-Von Dudley posted a photo at what appears to be a convention that had himself, Bubba Ray and Spike Dudley together, as you can see below. D-Von wrote:. “The boyz reunited again for the first time...
411mania.com
Nick Aldis Open Challenge Added To Upcoming Stand Alone Wrestling Event
Stand Alone Wrestling has announced that their upcoming ‘Contest of Champions’ event will feature an open challenge from Nick Aldis. Aldis was recently suspended from the NWA after asking for his release. NICK ALDIS issued an open challenge for Contest of Champions on 12/3 in Toms River and...
411mania.com
Billy Corgan Says He’s Never Seen the NWA World Title That Triple H Owns
Billy Corgan owns the NWA, but he isn’t sure where the original Ten Pounds of Gold title belt is and doesn’t know if it’s the one Triple H has. Corgan was a guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw and was talking about the original title when Jerry Brisco asked if the owns the original NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title, to which he answered no.
411mania.com
WWE News: Top Dolla Denies Being SCRYPTS, Top 10 NXT Moments
– WWE talent and Top Dolla claimed that he is not the mysterious SCRYPTS, who delivered his latest message on last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Top Dolla wrote on Twitter last night, “This is not me. Carry on. #WWENXT”. – WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10...
411mania.com
Candice LeRae On Stepping Away From WWE To Have a Baby, Decision to Return
Candice LeRae stepped away from her career in WWE to start a family with Johnny Gargano in 2021, and she recently weighed in on the decision as well as her return. The WWE star spoke with the Ringside Podcast for a new interview and talked about why she decided 2021 was the right time for her to step back, how she felt about a return and how she is feeling now that she’s back on Raw. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Says Ending of WWE Raw With Austin Theory Cash-In Didn’t Click
– During his latest Reffin’ Rant this week, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued the ending for last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw, and Austin Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Seth Rollins after Lashley beat up Rollins. However, Theory lost his subsequent match with Rollins, so it was a failed cash-in. Korderas stated the following:
Comments / 0