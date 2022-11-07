Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.

2 DAYS AGO