Saint Cloud, MN

Veterans Day Parade is Friday in downtown St. Cloud for 16th year

By Times staff report
 3 days ago

Downtown St. Cloud will have a Veterans Day Parade at 11 a.m. Friday.

The parade runs from the St. Cloud Public Library to the River's Edge Convention Center, where there will be a parade social open to parade participants and attendees, according to MetroVets.

The St. Cloud MetroVets, the City of St. Cloud and the VA Medical Center have invited veterans' groups from across Central Minnesota as well as anyone who would like to honor veterans with a parade entry, according to the Metropolitan Veterans Council (MetroVets). Veterans who want to participate in the parade but would find marching in it challenging will be able to ride in vehicles during the parade.

This is the Veterans Day Parade's 16th year.

St. Germain Street will be closed from 14th Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday due to the parade.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Veterans Day Parade is Friday in downtown St. Cloud for 16th year

