Fox 59

Record warmth possible, tracking flurries too

INDIANAPOLIS – The tale of two seasons: summer warmth today, winter chill by this weekend. We are riding the temperature rollercoaster, here we go!. Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the lower to mid-70s. Our record high for the day is 77°, we will come close to record-breaking warmth! There will be elevated fire concerns on Thursday as well with the dry ground conditions and breezy winds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.
Fox 59

Sunny and seventies here while blizzard warnings are hoisted out west

The mild November just keeps rolling along as we topped 70-degrees again Wednesday. This warm streak is officially on the clock. It really is an incredible open to the month, nine days in and every day has been above normal. 71° was the official high in Indianapolis with other nearby locations going even warmer. Wednesday was 16-degees above normal and the normal afternoon high for early October.
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Temperature tumble ahead this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — A pleasant — albeit breezy — Election Day is happening across central Indiana. Afternoon temperatures are nearing 60 degrees despite a stiff, easterly wind. Give thanks to plentiful sunshine. Polls close at 6 p.m. this evening, and temperatures drop quickly after sunset, with seasonably chilly lows near 40 degrees Wednesday morning.
cbs4indy.com

One more warm day before big changes arrive

One more day with this very mild air is all we have before everything changes. To-date, this November ranks as the 2nd warmest on record for Indianapolis. Every day this month has been above average and today will be no exception. Temperatures will surge to the mid 70s Thursday afternoon, flirting with the record high temperature for today’s date. The record is 77° set back in 2020. We will likely be a couple degrees shy of that record today.
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Forecast: From 70s to flurries

INDIANAPOLIS — We have one more warm day on the way. Thursday will be mainly sunny with highs in the middle 70s and near-record warmth. The record is 77, set in 2020. We are tracking Nicole that will make landfall just north of West Palm Beach Florida overnight as a Category 1 hurricane.
cbs4indy.com

Tracking temperature tumble into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning clear and cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We have another warm day on top with highs in the 70s that continue into Thursday. Temperatures are going to tumble this weekend with the possibility of even some flurries in Indy!
wbiw.com

Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
WTHR

Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to fairgrounds for 73rd year

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the fairgrounds this week, marking its 73rd year. This festive marketplace features more than 300 vendors, a holiday entertainment stage and photos with Santa. The five-day event runs through Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds &...
WTHR

Louis Tomlinson making Indianapolis tour stop in June 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Louis Tomlinson announced North American tour dates for his "Faith In The Future World Tour" Thursday, and he'll make a stop in Indianapolis in June 2023. Tomlinson, a former One Direction band member, will perform at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
WTHR

Circle of Lights sweepstakes: Enter to win a holiday weekend in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Enter the Downtown Indy Circle of Lights® Ultimate Holiday Sweepstakes before Nov. 20 for the chance to win an unforgettable holiday weekend Downtown!. Enjoy a two night stay from Nov. 25-27 at Hyatt House with a premier winter igloo experience. Discover the holiday magic at the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights® presented by IBEW 481, complete with VIP access and free parking. The winner will also receive tickets to top holiday attractions including the Eiteljorg Museum's Jingle Rails, the Indiana Historical Society's Festival of Trees, Christmas at the Zoo and the Athenaeum's Christkindlmarkt. Enjoy a nice dinner Downtown courtesy of Cunningham Restaurant Group to round out each day. Enter now for your chance to win!
pendletontimespost.com

Christmas in Pendleton set for Saturday

PENDLETON — Christmas in Pendleton celebation will jumpstart the holiday season in town on Saturday, with many fan-favorite events from years past, including a parade and snowball toss, and opportunities to take pictures with Santa. “I feel like it’s all coming along well,” organizer Niki Brown said last week....
atomic-ranch.com

A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem

Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
WTHR

RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms

INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
