FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox 59
Record warmth possible, tracking flurries too
INDIANAPOLIS – The tale of two seasons: summer warmth today, winter chill by this weekend. We are riding the temperature rollercoaster, here we go!. Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the lower to mid-70s. Our record high for the day is 77°, we will come close to record-breaking warmth! There will be elevated fire concerns on Thursday as well with the dry ground conditions and breezy winds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.
Fox 59
Sunny and seventies here while blizzard warnings are hoisted out west
The mild November just keeps rolling along as we topped 70-degrees again Wednesday. This warm streak is officially on the clock. It really is an incredible open to the month, nine days in and every day has been above normal. 71° was the official high in Indianapolis with other nearby locations going even warmer. Wednesday was 16-degees above normal and the normal afternoon high for early October.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Temperature tumble ahead this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — A pleasant — albeit breezy — Election Day is happening across central Indiana. Afternoon temperatures are nearing 60 degrees despite a stiff, easterly wind. Give thanks to plentiful sunshine. Polls close at 6 p.m. this evening, and temperatures drop quickly after sunset, with seasonably chilly lows near 40 degrees Wednesday morning.
cbs4indy.com
One more warm day before big changes arrive
One more day with this very mild air is all we have before everything changes. To-date, this November ranks as the 2nd warmest on record for Indianapolis. Every day this month has been above average and today will be no exception. Temperatures will surge to the mid 70s Thursday afternoon, flirting with the record high temperature for today’s date. The record is 77° set back in 2020. We will likely be a couple degrees shy of that record today.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Forecast: From 70s to flurries
INDIANAPOLIS — We have one more warm day on the way. Thursday will be mainly sunny with highs in the middle 70s and near-record warmth. The record is 77, set in 2020. We are tracking Nicole that will make landfall just north of West Palm Beach Florida overnight as a Category 1 hurricane.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking temperature tumble into the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning clear and cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We have another warm day on top with highs in the 70s that continue into Thursday. Temperatures are going to tumble this weekend with the possibility of even some flurries in Indy!
cbs4indy.com
Near-record warmth for central Indiana; Hurricane Nicole moves toward Florida
Indianapolis averages two 70° days in November. Wednesday was a sunny, warm day with highs in the 70s for the third day this month. Thursday will be even warmer. The record is 77°, set back in 2020 and the high temperature will be close that. An artic front...
WTHR-TV and Downtown Indy, Inc. prepare to flip switch on 60th Anniversary Circle of Lights
INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR-TV and Downtown Indy, Inc. will flip the switch on the 60th Anniversary of Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481 on Nov. 25. For six decades, Hoosiers have gathered on Monument Circle to celebrate the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the monument.
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
WTHR
GALLERY: High winds down trees, power lines in central Indiana
A tree was taken down by high winds in Galveston, Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: Kent Moss.
wbiw.com
Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
$3.5 million going into downtown Indy for public safety, cleanliness and outreach
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is going to invest $3.5 million in downtown public safety, cleanliness and outreach. City leaders said the plan is being paid for from the $420 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act. "That includes overtime for additional off duty IMPD bike patrol. It...
Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to fairgrounds for 73rd year
INDIANAPOLIS — The annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the fairgrounds this week, marking its 73rd year. This festive marketplace features more than 300 vendors, a holiday entertainment stage and photos with Santa. The five-day event runs through Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds &...
Louis Tomlinson making Indianapolis tour stop in June 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Louis Tomlinson announced North American tour dates for his "Faith In The Future World Tour" Thursday, and he'll make a stop in Indianapolis in June 2023. Tomlinson, a former One Direction band member, will perform at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Circle of Lights sweepstakes: Enter to win a holiday weekend in downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Enter the Downtown Indy Circle of Lights® Ultimate Holiday Sweepstakes before Nov. 20 for the chance to win an unforgettable holiday weekend Downtown!. Enjoy a two night stay from Nov. 25-27 at Hyatt House with a premier winter igloo experience. Discover the holiday magic at the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights® presented by IBEW 481, complete with VIP access and free parking. The winner will also receive tickets to top holiday attractions including the Eiteljorg Museum's Jingle Rails, the Indiana Historical Society's Festival of Trees, Christmas at the Zoo and the Athenaeum's Christkindlmarkt. Enjoy a nice dinner Downtown courtesy of Cunningham Restaurant Group to round out each day. Enter now for your chance to win!
Richmond Hill neighborhood rebuilt stronger 10 years after deadly explosion
INDIANAPOLIS — 10 years ago Nov. 10 at 11:10 p.m., a massive natural gas explosion shook the Richmond Hill neighborhood on the south side of Indianapolis. The investigation led to criminal charges and convictions. Two innocent neighbors died. More than 30 homes had to be demolished because of the damage.
pendletontimespost.com
Christmas in Pendleton set for Saturday
PENDLETON — Christmas in Pendleton celebation will jumpstart the holiday season in town on Saturday, with many fan-favorite events from years past, including a parade and snowball toss, and opportunities to take pictures with Santa. “I feel like it’s all coming along well,” organizer Niki Brown said last week....
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms
INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
