ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 6

Dennis
2d ago

Praying for the family..that nursing home should be held accountable..she's Not the first that has happened to the AG should look into All falls at least 5 years back..an they will find that patients had been left alone in different areas of that nursing home..to fall an be abused ..abuse been going on along long time..Thank God her mother can talk..many of them couldn't speak or had strokes after the abuse and couldn't speak no more..

Reply
5
Just Love
2d ago

This is just terrible and very unfortunate. This woman is loved by many, very huge family and always carried herself like a lady at all times. Prayers for the family and my daughter great grandmother🙏❤

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

CNY Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Irondequoit Girl

A Central New York man is accused of raping a 13-year-old Irondequoit girl. Police in Fulton, about half an hour northwest of Syracuse, say they found the girl at the home of 35-year-old Bernard Hammond the Third. This after a call from Irondequoit Police. They say Hammond arranged to meet...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WJLA

4-year-old girl shot; community calls for change

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — A family was heading home from a gathering with relatives in New York when shots rang out on Saturday night. I heard, 'bang, bang, bang,'" said neighbor Edith McKlveen. "Basically, I counted 12 shots, but I later learned it was 26." McKlveen heard the gunshots...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigate after man found dead at Peace Village homeless encampment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating after a body was found on Thursday at Peace Village, the homeless encampment on Industrial Street. Police say they received reports of the body around noon. When they got there, they found a man, possibly in his 30’s, dead in a shelter. So far there are no signs of foul play. The medical examiner will do an autopsy.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Arrest made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest was made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel. Investigators say the man responsible set a series of fires around the city. We just got word in the last 10 minutes that the guy was arrested today. The man was identified as 39-year-old Isaac Lynch, of Rochester. He’s charged with burglary, arson, criminal mischief and petit larceny.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Man From Buffalo Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter After Crash

A young woman was found dead on the road in Batavia, New York, and the alleged suspect was seen trying to get away from the scene. Police investigators were called to a roundabout on Oak Street Ext. in Batavia to look into an automobile crash that happened at that location and found a woman who was later identified as 17-year-old Jasmyne Rubel injured and laying on the ground.
BATAVIA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
ERWIN, NY
13 WHAM

Clergy groups lead town hall meeting to stop gun violence

Rochester, N.Y. — Clergy groups lead a town hall meeting to stop gun violence on Thursday, days after a 4-year-old was shot in Rochester. The event was to bring the community together to try to find an answer to stop gun violence around Rochester. Another goal of the event...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy