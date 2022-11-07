Read full article on original website
Dennis
2d ago
Praying for the family..that nursing home should be held accountable..she's Not the first that has happened to the AG should look into All falls at least 5 years back..an they will find that patients had been left alone in different areas of that nursing home..to fall an be abused ..abuse been going on along long time..Thank God her mother can talk..many of them couldn't speak or had strokes after the abuse and couldn't speak no more..
5
Just Love
2d ago
This is just terrible and very unfortunate. This woman is loved by many, very huge family and always carried herself like a lady at all times. Prayers for the family and my daughter great grandmother🙏❤
2
iheart.com
CNY Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Irondequoit Girl
A Central New York man is accused of raping a 13-year-old Irondequoit girl. Police in Fulton, about half an hour northwest of Syracuse, say they found the girl at the home of 35-year-old Bernard Hammond the Third. This after a call from Irondequoit Police. They say Hammond arranged to meet...
WHEC TV-10
Man in 20s hospitalized after daytime shooting on Bay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 20s is in the hospital after he was shot during the daytime on Thursday. Rochester police responded to Rochester General Hospital just before 11 a.m. after getting a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Officers determined that the man was shot on Bay Street near Harvest Street. He is expected to survive.
RPD: Man found dead on Industrial Street
Officers said they found an unidentified, deceased male approximately 30 years of age in a shelter.
Two Rochester men convicted in 2020 kidnapping and murder
Raymond Dukes, 50, has been convicted of two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of kidnapping in the first degree, and assault in the second degree for the murder of Tim Lewis.
WJLA
4-year-old girl shot; community calls for change
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — A family was heading home from a gathering with relatives in New York when shots rang out on Saturday night. I heard, 'bang, bang, bang,'" said neighbor Edith McKlveen. "Basically, I counted 12 shots, but I later learned it was 26." McKlveen heard the gunshots...
Witnesses asked to identify man seen at fatal shooting of retired RPD officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit has released photos of a man they believe is connected to the murder of Retired Officer William Keith Booker. They’re also working with Booker’s family to provide a cash reward to anyone who has information about the fatal shooting on September 25, 2022. As we […]
Man in his 20s shot on Bay Street, RPD investigates
RGH medical staff said the man's injuries were non-life-threatening.
WHEC TV-10
Police investigate after man found dead at Peace Village homeless encampment
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating after a body was found on Thursday at Peace Village, the homeless encampment on Industrial Street. Police say they received reports of the body around noon. When they got there, they found a man, possibly in his 30’s, dead in a shelter. So far there are no signs of foul play. The medical examiner will do an autopsy.
WHEC TV-10
Arrest made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An arrest was made in the fire at the old Rochester Riverside Hotel. Investigators say the man responsible set a series of fires around the city. We just got word in the last 10 minutes that the guy was arrested today. The man was identified as 39-year-old Isaac Lynch, of Rochester. He’s charged with burglary, arson, criminal mischief and petit larceny.
Police Chief Alan Laird retires from Town of Irondequoit
Police Chief Alan Laird has worked for the Town of Irondequoit for over 22 years.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Phillip Hann turned himself in on 11.10.22
Phillip Hann is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Hann is wanted for criminal contempt. Hann has violated an order of protection. Hann is 36 years old. Hann has red hair and hazel eyes. Hann is 6′ tall and weighs 165 pounds. Hann has a tattoo on...
Man From Buffalo Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter After Crash
A young woman was found dead on the road in Batavia, New York, and the alleged suspect was seen trying to get away from the scene. Police investigators were called to a roundabout on Oak Street Ext. in Batavia to look into an automobile crash that happened at that location and found a woman who was later identified as 17-year-old Jasmyne Rubel injured and laying on the ground.
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks
ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
Sunrise Smart Start: Overnight shooting, man arrested for arson
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Police continue search for Jamesville man reported missing after not picking up daughter
DeWitt, N.Y. — Police are still searching for a Jamesville man who went missing in October. David Benz, 68, is believed to have left his home Oct. 20 without his cell phone, police said. He was supposed to pick up his daughter from work that day around 5 p.m.
17-year-old killed in car accident
Officers responded to the area of Bluff Drive and Garfield Avenue and found a deceased, 17-year-old male inside a 2007 Audi.
‘It can be really scary’: WNY mom says daughter was hospitalized for weeks with RSV
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Healthcare officials are warning a spike in RSV cases across Western New York is leading to overwhelmed hospitals that are running out of room and children continue to get severely sick. Three of Carmen Bremiller’s children ended up testing positive with RSV in October. The Lockport resident says two of them […]
WHEC TV-10
Parolee arrested for firing shots near group mourning 17-year-old murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old parolee was arrested after police said he fired shots on Weld Street near a group mourning the murder of teenager Chance Mosley. Group gathered last Wednesday night and scattered once the shots went off. Rochester police said bullets hit a nearby house but no one was struck by the gunfire.
Home improvement contractor pleads guilty to defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
13 WHAM
Clergy groups lead town hall meeting to stop gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Clergy groups lead a town hall meeting to stop gun violence on Thursday, days after a 4-year-old was shot in Rochester. The event was to bring the community together to try to find an answer to stop gun violence around Rochester. Another goal of the event...
