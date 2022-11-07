Read full article on original website
Ammunition detonates in south Wichita mobile fire
The Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Fire District #1 responded to a fire in the 1100 block of 55th Street South Wednesday.
Wichita cops think shooting in hospital’s child unit was negligence but still investigating
Wichita police said Thursday that three women wanted for questioning in a shooting Monday inside of a local hospital’s children’s unit have been identified.
Third suspect found in gun shot at Via Christi pediatric unit incident
WPD says there were three women involved in the incident, and two have been located. Officers are still trying to find the third woman.
South Wichita home destroyed by fire
A mobile home was destroyed by fire in south Wichita. It happened around 6:00 Wednesday morning in the 11-hundred block of 55th south. South Wichita home destroyed by fire
Suspicious package closes downtown Wichita post office
has closed a downtown Wichita post office.
KAKE TV
Police identify 2 of 3 people sought after gun fired in Wichita hospital pediatric unit
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have identified two of the three people being sought in connection to gunfire inside a local hospital. The department on Friday was still asking for the community's help in identifying the third woman. The incident happened Monday after 7 p.m. in the...
Fire District 1 determines cause of Evergreen Recycling fire
Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has determined the cause of the Evergreen Recycling fire.
kfdi.com
Police identify three women connected to hospital incident
Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
Gun fired inside Ascension Via Christi pediatric unit
Wichita police are investigating after a gun was fired inside Ascension Via Christi St. Francis on Monday night.
Update: Westbound Kellogg open after fiery crash
A fiery crash in west Wichita has closed part of Kellogg.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman
A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
A list of Wichita restaurants offering free, discounted meals on Veterans Day 2022
Many local restaurants are offering free meals and other deals for veterans on Friday, which is Veterans Day
Update: Wichita police arrest man accused of stealing car with kids inside
Two kids have been found safe after the car they were in had been stolen in south Wichita Monday.
One lane closed on West 17th, repairs to start Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 6th at 10:00 a.m, a water line break was reported in the 400 block of West 17th Ave. The break was on a ¾” copper service line, which was excavated and replaced. This road damage caused by the water line break has...
Police release name of person killed in Sunday motorcycle crash
The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur between Meridian and Seneca.
Kansas woman, 78, dead after rollover crash involving small SUV, pickup truck: official
Both vehicles rolled and ended up in a ditch, a report said.
Power outage scheduled for Mulvane
A power out has been scheduled for the City of Mulvane.
KWCH.com
Children found safe, man arrested after abduction call in S. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed it arrested a man suspected of stealing a car with two small children inside from a south Wichita QuikTrip. Police identified that man as 30-year-old Tyler Kirkhart, of Wichita. Arresting charges include two counts of kidnapping, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of interference with parental custody and deprivation of property stemming from an auto theft investigation.
KAKE TV
Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
KWCH.com
One dead in Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
