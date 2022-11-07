Read full article on original website
Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?
As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Statement on Election Results in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) issued the below statement following the news that Eric Sorensen was elected to Illinois’ 17th Congressional District:. “Yesterday, the residents of Northwest and Central Illinois chose to stand for democracy, freedom and a future where we work together instead of tearing each other apart. I want to congratulate Eric Sorensen on his victory. I am thrilled that the working- and middle-class families of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District will have a representative who will fight for them, work to build up our local economy and continue to uplift Heartland values and Midwestern voices.
NBC Chicago
Are Schools Closed for Veterans Day in Illinois?
This year, Veterans Day falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks, businesses and offices closed. But what about schools -- is Veterans Day considered a school...
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois amendment still too close to call
Illinois’ constitutional amendment known as the workers’ rights amendment remains too close to call. It takes a 60 percent “yes” vote to pass or it must get a simple majority from all the votes cast — that includes those that skip the question altogether. Supporters...
Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election
CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
1470 WMBD
Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
Advocate
Illinois Elects First Gay Congressman, Eric Sorensen
Illinois has elected its first out congressman, Eric Sorensen. Sorensen will represent the 17th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The district covers portions of western, central, and northwestern Illinois. It includes industrial cities and rural areas. Sorensen, a Democrat, declared victory early Wednesday over far-right Republican Esther...
What's Open and Closed on Veterans Day?
Veterans Day, which honors American veterans of all wars, this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, which that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks and offices closed. However, many Illinois businesses...
iheart.com
This Illinois Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Illinois bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending
It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
Don’t Forget, It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Illinois
The Quad Cities experienced pretty warm weather in October and it's been pretty decent to begin November. But this warm fall weather is going to come to a screeching halt beginning this weekend. While it's tempting to warm up your car when it's cold outside, if you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it could get you in serious trouble.
Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term. Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis. “I will uphold my promise to defend defend […]
Here Are The Chicago-Area Referendum Results From the 2022 Midterm Election
Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities. There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.
Daily Northwestern
‘Workers Rights Amendment,’ still too close to call
An Illinois amendment that may enshrine collective bargaining rights in the state constitution on Tuesday is still too close to call. The legislation, dubbed the ‘Workers Rights Amendment’ among activists and named Amendment 1 on the ballot of Illinois Voters, gives workers a state constitutional right to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford-area election roundup: Here’s a look at results in key local, statewide races
ROCKFORD — Voters across Illinois went to the polls on Tuesday to pick the state’s governor, members of Congress and the state General Assembly, and local offices such as county board. Here’s a look at key contested races for the Rockford-area, including the top-of-ballot statewide races. Results...
Illinois, Here’s Why You Could Be Arrested If You Don’t Carry Cash
Illinois is back at it with some weird laws and this one is definitely on that list. How many of us routinely carry cash these days? It seems like it's not very many of us, especially with apps like Venmo and CashApp to pay our friends back for the iced coffees.
$4 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Illinois
Someone in southern Illinois just got a lot richer. $4 million richer, to be exact. According to Illinois Lottery officials, a winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday's drawing was sold in the small town of Murphysboro, about 7 miles outside of Carbondale. The ticket was sold at a...
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
