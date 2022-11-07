Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Veterans happy to return to annual holiday luncheon hosted by Vermilion High School students (photos)
VERMILION, Ohio -- Eighty-two-year-old Army veteran Tom Hoffman of Vermilion was elated to be attending Thursday’s Veterans Luncheon hosted by Vermilion High School students. The orchestrator of the event, held at the city’s Open Door Church, was social studies department head Kristy Edmison. “I think Kristy is doing...
A great night of good food for a good cause: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - More than 360 people supported North Royalton City Schools by attending the 10th Annual Taste of North Royalton fundraiser at the St. Paul Hellenic Center in North Royalton. The event, sponsored by the North Royalton Educational Foundation and the North Royalton Stadium Foundation, has become a...
Late-arriving winter means holidays are nearly upon us: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- I guess it’s time to think about the upcoming holidays. With such warm weather up until now, Christmas shopping seemed like a long way off. It’s not. I like the idea of bidding on non-profit auction items or raffles as a way to shop for everyone in one swoop. Pick a great multi-item source and bid. Who knows? Even if you don’t win, you’ve helped a good cause.
Spring 2023 eyed for installation of sculpture at Berea-Midpark: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — No doubt there are area residents who remain curious as to what’s afoot concerning the restoration of The Tree of Knowledge, a sculpture that for nearly a half-century, adorned Berea High School’s Bagley Road facade. Keith Berr, a member of the BHS Alumni Association,...
Amber Gibbs to head Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities is promoting longtime employee Amber Gibbs to Superintendent and CEO, effective May 1. Gibbs joined the department in 2008 and has worked in a variety of roles, most recently as chief administrative services officer. She was recognized in 2018 with the Ohio Association of County Board’s Partners in Excellence Award for her work to eliminate the statewide Medicaid waiting list.
A 75-year-old photograph and a canceled bowl game bring together two sons who share a common military legacy
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – For many sons of “the Greatest Generation,” the stories of their father’s experiences on the Western Front of World War II have been lost to time and the grave. But earlier this year, a 75-year-old photograph brought two men -- who share an unlikely legacy -- together.
Avon’s Main Event entertainment center adds new Family Kitchen restaurant
AVON, Ohio -- The Main Event entertainment center in Avon has added a new 5,000-square-foot Family Kitchen restaurant. The restaurant is a completely new in-center dining experience and is near the entrance to the establishment. “Family Kitchen was designed to bring families together,” says Chef Wiley Bates III, Director of...
City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023
MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
Gray House Pies returns to Lakewood, with Pizza Vendetta and U.K. Pies & Fries on its heels
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When Joe Schlott says he and his wife, Darlene, really regret moving Gray House Pies out of Lakewood years ago, and also leaving the city as residents, he’s not joking. The bakery was started in earnest as a home business in 2004. Schlott soon after needed...
Bruno Putze, a Veterans Day veteran: Peter Jedick
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- My uncle-in-law Bruno Putze died on Veterans Day last year. It was fitting, since he was in two wars for two different countries. Bruno was born in the Serbian city of Belgrade in 1928. A year after his birth, the Serbs, Croats and Slovenes formally united as the Kingdom of Yugoslavia.
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Sugar Pines Farm
To kick off its Countdown to Christmas Season — yes, you can already watch new holiday movies every weekend on the channel through Christmas — Hallmark is heading to a Northeast Ohio farm.
Election Day makes for happy mayors in Mayfield, Richmond Heights
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- A couple of local mayors, Mayfield Village’s Brenda Bodnar and Richmond Heights’ Kim Thomas are particularly pleased with the results from Election Day. By approving Issue 65 on Nov. 8, Mayfield voters elected to give Bodnar a pay increase from her current $26,000 per year salary, to $50,000 annually, effective Jan. 1, 2023. An annual 2.5-percent cost-of-living increase will follow beginning the first of January, 2024.
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
New owner brings new level of excellence in learning: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Amy Fletcher, a former esthetics educator turned entrepreneur, is the new owner of Sylvan Learning in Strongsville. Fletcher’s family history influenced her desire to earn a degree and strive to make a difference in her life and others. She is now excited to be the owner of her second Sylvan Learning, a K-12 supplemental learning and tutoring brand.
Why I support heart and brain health: Kevin Sloan
CLEVELAND -- A little more than two years ago, my wife and I were having a conversation early one Saturday morning about our busy weekend schedule of shuttling our girls around town to various activities. Our attention quickly changed when our 16-year-old daughter came down the stairs. Immediately, I could tell something was wrong. In a trembling voice, she delivered shocking news – the father of her close friend, our family friend, Kyle Yoder, had died suddenly from a heart attack. I was stunned. We just saw him a week earlier at a school event where he appeared to be in excellent health.
Vitality Bowls superfoods cafés planned for Berea, Brecksville
BEREA, Ohio – Business partners Michael Todia and Susan DiMassa spent a lot of time mulling the right location for an eatery - eight to 10 years, in fact. Between their intent to offer healthy foods and what they deem a “perfect location” in Berea, “Everything just seemed to fall in place,” Todia said.
Parma Heights receives grant to demolish NEO Soccer facility
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Parma Heights recently learned it was awarded a nearly $300,000 grant to demolish the closed NEO Soccer facility. After applying earlier this year to the Cuyahoga Land Bank application for funds, the city was given a grant as a sub-recipient by the Ohio Department of Development.
Cleveland Jewish News
Evan Sanford Novak
Evan Sanford Novak will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Nov. 12, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Evan is the son of Marci Novak and Nate Miracle of Pepper Pike, and Bryan Novak and Maria Schmidt of Chagrin Falls. He is the grandson of Bruce and Rita Langer of Beachwood, and Marc and Kathy Novak of Lyndhurst. For his mitzvah project, Evan is supporting NCJW/Cleveland Share What You Wear. His registry can be found at walmart.com/registry/ER/cb50ddee-c897-411b-9b6b-eb29e867909c.
Second try was the charm - barely - for North Olmsted Schools levy and bond issue
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- The North Olmsted City Schools levy and bond issue narrowly squeaked by this Election Day, prompting a sigh of relief from district administrators. After the same issue failed at the ballot this past spring, residents approved Issue 8 by just a little over 450 votes on Nov. 8.
Eco-friendly projects, domestic violence shelter funding part of Cuyahoga County’s $2.6 million in newly introduced spending: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County has introduced $2.6 million in proposed spending for environmentally friendly projects, a park, bail assistance and other initiatives. More than half of the newly proposed funding, $1.5 million, would be to demolish the Brook Park Memorial Elementary School and replace it with a retention pond. The point of demolishing the now-vacant school is to minimize flooding and to create a wheelchair-accessible path between the nearby library and community.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0