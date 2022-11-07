ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Late-arriving winter means holidays are nearly upon us: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- I guess it’s time to think about the upcoming holidays. With such warm weather up until now, Christmas shopping seemed like a long way off. It’s not. I like the idea of bidding on non-profit auction items or raffles as a way to shop for everyone in one swoop. Pick a great multi-item source and bid. Who knows? Even if you don’t win, you’ve helped a good cause.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Amber Gibbs to head Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities is promoting longtime employee Amber Gibbs to Superintendent and CEO, effective May 1. Gibbs joined the department in 2008 and has worked in a variety of roles, most recently as chief administrative services officer. She was recognized in 2018 with the Ohio Association of County Board’s Partners in Excellence Award for her work to eliminate the statewide Medicaid waiting list.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023

MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Bruno Putze, a Veterans Day veteran: Peter Jedick

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- My uncle-in-law Bruno Putze died on Veterans Day last year. It was fitting, since he was in two wars for two different countries. Bruno was born in the Serbian city of Belgrade in 1928. A year after his birth, the Serbs, Croats and Slovenes formally united as the Kingdom of Yugoslavia.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Election Day makes for happy mayors in Mayfield, Richmond Heights

MAYFIELD, Ohio -- A couple of local mayors, Mayfield Village’s Brenda Bodnar and Richmond Heights’ Kim Thomas are particularly pleased with the results from Election Day. By approving Issue 65 on Nov. 8, Mayfield voters elected to give Bodnar a pay increase from her current $26,000 per year salary, to $50,000 annually, effective Jan. 1, 2023. An annual 2.5-percent cost-of-living increase will follow beginning the first of January, 2024.
MAYFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

New owner brings new level of excellence in learning: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Amy Fletcher, a former esthetics educator turned entrepreneur, is the new owner of Sylvan Learning in Strongsville. Fletcher’s family history influenced her desire to earn a degree and strive to make a difference in her life and others. She is now excited to be the owner of her second Sylvan Learning, a K-12 supplemental learning and tutoring brand.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Why I support heart and brain health: Kevin Sloan

CLEVELAND -- A little more than two years ago, my wife and I were having a conversation early one Saturday morning about our busy weekend schedule of shuttling our girls around town to various activities. Our attention quickly changed when our 16-year-old daughter came down the stairs. Immediately, I could tell something was wrong. In a trembling voice, she delivered shocking news – the father of her close friend, our family friend, Kyle Yoder, had died suddenly from a heart attack. I was stunned. We just saw him a week earlier at a school event where he appeared to be in excellent health.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Vitality Bowls superfoods cafés planned for Berea, Brecksville

BEREA, Ohio – Business partners Michael Todia and Susan DiMassa spent a lot of time mulling the right location for an eatery - eight to 10 years, in fact. Between their intent to offer healthy foods and what they deem a “perfect location” in Berea, “Everything just seemed to fall in place,” Todia said.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Evan Sanford Novak

Evan Sanford Novak will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Nov. 12, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Evan is the son of Marci Novak and Nate Miracle of Pepper Pike, and Bryan Novak and Maria Schmidt of Chagrin Falls. He is the grandson of Bruce and Rita Langer of Beachwood, and Marc and Kathy Novak of Lyndhurst. For his mitzvah project, Evan is supporting NCJW/Cleveland Share What You Wear. His registry can be found at walmart.com/registry/ER/cb50ddee-c897-411b-9b6b-eb29e867909c.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Eco-friendly projects, domestic violence shelter funding part of Cuyahoga County’s $2.6 million in newly introduced spending: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County has introduced $2.6 million in proposed spending for environmentally friendly projects, a park, bail assistance and other initiatives. More than half of the newly proposed funding, $1.5 million, would be to demolish the Brook Park Memorial Elementary School and replace it with a retention pond. The point of demolishing the now-vacant school is to minimize flooding and to create a wheelchair-accessible path between the nearby library and community.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy