CLEVELAND -- A little more than two years ago, my wife and I were having a conversation early one Saturday morning about our busy weekend schedule of shuttling our girls around town to various activities. Our attention quickly changed when our 16-year-old daughter came down the stairs. Immediately, I could tell something was wrong. In a trembling voice, she delivered shocking news – the father of her close friend, our family friend, Kyle Yoder, had died suddenly from a heart attack. I was stunned. We just saw him a week earlier at a school event where he appeared to be in excellent health.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO