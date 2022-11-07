ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Axios

LeBron James: Kyrie Irving "should be playing" after apologizing for antisemitic film post

LeBron James said Thursday that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving's recent apology and condemnation of an antisemitic film warrants him a return to the NBA hardwood. Why it matters: James is arguably the biggest star in the league and the most notable NBA player to support Irving's return to the NBA amid the controversy surrounding Irving's promotion of an antisemitic film.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Nets officially name new head coach

The Brooklyn Nets have officially named a new head coach, and the decision may represent a pivot from their original plan. On Wednesday, the Nets announced that they have removed the interim tag from head coach Jacque Vaughn. The 47-year-old will remain the team’s coach for the foreseeable future.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Luke Williams: Claimed by Dodgers

The Dodgers claimed Williams off of waivers from Miami on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Despite finding success during his limited appearances in Triple-A, where he slashed .327/.414/.469 last season, Williams struggled to carry it over into the majors. Now he joins a Dodgers organization that is filled with outfield talent, which will give him time to develop more in the minors before potentially getting a look in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
WASHINGTON, CA
The Clarion Ledger

Jackson State football assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son Mike dies at 38

Loyalty, friendship and family mean a lot to Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Tuesday, Sanders was in Dallas, attending the funeral of Adam Zimmer, who passed away on Oct. 31, at age 38. Zimmer is the son of Jackson State football analyst Mike Zimmer. Adam Zimmer was working as an analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season and lived in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, at the time of his death, per the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Plan Protest Outside Crypto.com Arena: "We Will Make Jeanie And Rob Do Something. They’ve Been Hiding Long Enough."

The Los Angeles Lakers have started their opening 10 games of the season with a very poor 2-8 record. The Lakers look like longshots to even make the playoffs at this point as the front office has failed to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with good talent amidst injury concerns for their two star players in recent seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Ryan Clark Not Happy With Jeff Saturday Hire

ESPN's Ryan Clark has some issues with the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and he laid them out on the air Tuesday. Clark started off by congratulating Saturday, his former ESPN colleague, on being picked for the job, adding that the longtime offensive lineman has the "intelligence and character" for the position. From there, he went into his grievances with the move.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Unveil City Edition Uniforms for 2022-23 Season

For years, Charlotte Hornets fans have wanted the team to adopt 'CLT' as the team's official abbreviation rather than 'CHA'. Due to legal reasons, that just isn't possible. However, the Hornets, Nike, and the NBA were able to work together with the company that owns the 'CLT' trademark to allow the abbreviation to be featured on the chest of this year's Hornets City Edition uniforms.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday

Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

No. 1 basketball recruit Juju Watkins puts game before fame

CAMPUS IS BUZZING when Alicia Komaki blows her whistle for the first time of the 2022-23 Sierra Canyon girls basketball season. It's Oct. 31, and outside the gym, students dressed in Halloween costumes accessorized with high-end sneakers and designer backpacks and tote bags wait for their parents to pick them up from the private school in Chatsworth, California. A line of luxury cars -- Range Rovers, Teslas, BMWs -- wraps around the gated parking lot as a security guard motions the traffic to stop and go. One after another, students, eyes glued to their iPhones, ride away from the school that charges more than $40,000 per year in upper-school tuition and claims students and parents with last names like Kardashian and James.
247Sports

WATCH: Malcolm Dandridge, Kendric Davis & Penny Hardaway Media Availability

University of Memphis basketball joined the media on Thursday, November 10th. Forward Malcolm Dandridge, point guard Kendric Davis and head coach Penny Hardaway discussed the season opening win at Vanderbilt University, the upcoming contest against Saint Louis University and more. WATCH FULL AVAILABILITY HERE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy