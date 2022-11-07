ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Columbia man charged with kidnapping, assault for August attack

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is charged with kidnapping and beating a woman in August. Christopher Long, 42, was charged with two counts of Domestic Assault, Kidnapping, and Tampering with a Witness in a Felony Prosecution. According to court documents, Boone County Joint Communication got a call on...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler

COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police reportedly increasing surveillance after report of serial prowler

COLUMBIA — After disclosing its investigation into an alleged serial prowler, the Columbia Police Department is reportedly increasing its surveillance around south-side Columbia apartment complexes, according to one apartment property manager. On Tuesday, CPD reported several occurrences of break-ins, burglaries, and other suspicious incidents that police believe to be...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Woman arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder

A suspect in a 2019 Callaway County murder is awaiting extradition in San Diego after being arrested in Mexico. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning and taken to San Diego, where she remains in federal custody. Ricketts...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

COVID booster shot clinic Tuesday in Ashland

Boone County health officials announced a COVID vaccine clinic. The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) clinic will be Tuesday, November 15, from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, in the cafeteria of the Southern Boone County Elementary School, 809 Henry Clay Boulevard, Ashland. The clinic offers the bivalent...
ASHLAND, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City police arrest man after road rage incident

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department says one man is in custody after responding to a shots fired incident Monday night. Police say the incident happened just before 9:00 PM near US Highway 54 and Ellis Boulevard. A 911 caller said someone fired multiple rounds from a vehicle after an apparent road rage incident and continued driving north on the highway.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

After Election Day, county clerks assess how voting went this year

JEFFERSON CITY — Election officials are assessing how voting played out with a new photo ID law and some additional rules that came with it. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer is working to certify ballots for a verification team coming in early next week. But even with very few issues on election day, he still said that volume would be a lot to handle.
COLE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia police seek public's help to find missing man

Columbia police asked for the public's help to find a missing person. In a tweet, the department said they are looking for Jason Washington, 49. Washington was last seen on October 15 walking by West Middle School on Clinkscales Road. Washington is about 6' tall and weighs 160 pounds. He...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Veterans are reluctant to seek help for sleep problems or substance use

American military veterans are least willing to seek treatment for the health conditions that are most prevalent in their communities — including sleep and alcohol use problems — according to a new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The findings also show a link between the willingness to seek help among veterans of color and the incidence of discrimination.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy