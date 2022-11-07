Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
krcgtv.com
Columbia man charged with kidnapping, assault for August attack
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is charged with kidnapping and beating a woman in August. Christopher Long, 42, was charged with two counts of Domestic Assault, Kidnapping, and Tampering with a Witness in a Felony Prosecution. According to court documents, Boone County Joint Communication got a call on...
krcgtv.com
DWI charges brought against Callaway County Sheriff after October arrest
MOBERLY — Randolph County prosecutors have formally charged Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism with two misdemeanor charges after an arrest last month on suspicion of driving while under the influence. KRCG 13 broke the story in October of Chism's arrest, though no charges had been officially brought forward until...
krcgtv.com
Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler
COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
krcgtv.com
Quatavia Givens defense attorneys filed new motions at the Cole County Courthouse
Jefferson City — The attorneys for Quatavia Givens, the woman charged with murdering four-year-old Darnell Gray in 2018 filed a few motions in court that sparked pushback from prosecutors. The public defenders for Givens requested for third parties to submit documentation related to the case but not share the...
krcgtv.com
Sentenced as a teen to 241 years in prison, Bobby Bostic gets parole
JEFFERSON CITY — After serving 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence, a St. Louis area man is free. Bobby Bostic walked out of Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City just after 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of family and friends were on hand to greet him. He shared his...
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police reportedly increasing surveillance after report of serial prowler
COLUMBIA — After disclosing its investigation into an alleged serial prowler, the Columbia Police Department is reportedly increasing its surveillance around south-side Columbia apartment complexes, according to one apartment property manager. On Tuesday, CPD reported several occurrences of break-ins, burglaries, and other suspicious incidents that police believe to be...
krcgtv.com
Woman arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder
A suspect in a 2019 Callaway County murder is awaiting extradition in San Diego after being arrested in Mexico. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning and taken to San Diego, where she remains in federal custody. Ricketts...
krcgtv.com
Columbia police seek prowler, accused of trying to break into women's apartments
Columbia police asked for the public's help to find a suspected prowler. In a Facebook post, police described the events. On August 9, someone called officers to the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane for a burglary. A woman said a man entered her apartment while she was home. She said...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City police arrest second suspect charged in early Sunday morning shooting
JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City police Tuesday morning arrested a second suspect wanted in connection to a shooting and an assault early Sunday morning. In a press release, JCPD Lt. David Williams said Cortez Burton, Jr. was arrested after a traffic stop just after 9:00 AM. Williams said he...
krcgtv.com
COVID booster shot clinic Tuesday in Ashland
Boone County health officials announced a COVID vaccine clinic. The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) clinic will be Tuesday, November 15, from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, in the cafeteria of the Southern Boone County Elementary School, 809 Henry Clay Boulevard, Ashland. The clinic offers the bivalent...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City police arrest man after road rage incident
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department says one man is in custody after responding to a shots fired incident Monday night. Police say the incident happened just before 9:00 PM near US Highway 54 and Ellis Boulevard. A 911 caller said someone fired multiple rounds from a vehicle after an apparent road rage incident and continued driving north on the highway.
krcgtv.com
After Election Day, county clerks assess how voting went this year
JEFFERSON CITY — Election officials are assessing how voting played out with a new photo ID law and some additional rules that came with it. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer is working to certify ballots for a verification team coming in early next week. But even with very few issues on election day, he still said that volume would be a lot to handle.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police seek public's help to find missing man
Columbia police asked for the public's help to find a missing person. In a tweet, the department said they are looking for Jason Washington, 49. Washington was last seen on October 15 walking by West Middle School on Clinkscales Road. Washington is about 6' tall and weighs 160 pounds. He...
krcgtv.com
Cole County EMS upgrades ambulance fleet to benefit patients and crew
Jefferson City — The new ambulance fleet was funded by the emergency medical service sales tax. The sales tax was passed by Cole County voters in 2008 and enacted in 2009. The tax allowed one-half cent of sales in the county to go to medical services. The new four-wheel...
krcgtv.com
Veterans are reluctant to seek help for sleep problems or substance use
American military veterans are least willing to seek treatment for the health conditions that are most prevalent in their communities — including sleep and alcohol use problems — according to a new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The findings also show a link between the willingness to seek help among veterans of color and the incidence of discrimination.
krcgtv.com
Cole County polling places see almost 20% increase in voter turnout than expected
JEFFERSON CITY — Cole County election officials have reported a 53.08% voter turnout after an anticipated 35% turnout. Out of nearly 54,300 registered voters, just under 29,000 ballots were cast. Some individual polling places have seen as high as 55% voter turnout. While some voters depend on candidates' promises,...
krcgtv.com
Ten Rock Bridge athletes make college decisions for Early Signing Day
Columbia — Early Signing Day rolls along here in Mid-Missouri. Ten different Rock Bridge athletes made their college decisions official Thursday afternoon.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City officials hold two public meetings on a proposal to raise bus fares
The City of Jefferson announced two public meetings to talk about a proposal to raise the price of riding the bus. The Public Transit Advisory Committee and the Public Works & Planning Committee recommended to the city council that JEFFTRAN raise fares. Regular Fare (1 ride) increase from $1.00 to...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City organization empowering women gears up for virtual wine tasting event
JEFFERSON CITY — Zonta of Jefferson City joined KRCG 13 Live At Sunrise to discuss their virtual wine tasting event going on December 1. There are multiple items to choose from included in the fundraiser, all from locally owned or women owned businesses. Emily Kliethermes, president of Zonta Jefferson...
krcgtv.com
New Bloomfield Softball standouts Smith and Smart sign on to Lincoln University
New Bloomfield — Early signing period continues for local high school student athletes. Brooklyn Smith and Raegan Smart sign on to play softball at Lincoln University.
Comments / 0