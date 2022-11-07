Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Project Bear Hugs partners with Waste Management of Northern Nevada for local Christmas parade
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since being founded in 2013, Project Bear Hugs provides much needed comfort and relief to victims of disaster. Over the last 9 years, the organization has successfully provided much needed comfort items and donations to thousands of disaster victims across the U.S., including, most recently, victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. They will also be sending “comfort items” like stuffed animals, blankets and pillows to victims of Hurricane Nicole in the coming weeks. If you would like to donate, click here.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Red Cross volunteers assist with hurricane relief
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and volunteers from the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada continue to help residents in the area. Executive Director Mary Powell visited KOLO 8 to talk about what she witnessed when she was deployed there, the assistance they’re providing now and their plans as another storm is expected.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno instructor explains dangers of puffy jackets inside car seats
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s cold outside and the chances are parents are layering their kids, but experts say to think twice before buckling children wearing thick coats in the car seats. Child Passenger Safety Instructor at REMSA, Nellie Martinez said, bulky winter coats will cause the straps to...
KOLO TV Reno
Chemigram Landscapes Exhibition at Stremmel Gallery
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a chance to look at landscapes like you’ve never seen them before. Stremmel Gallery is showcasing the work of a local artist who has a unique way of creating his pieces. Nolan Preece refers to his work as chemical painting. He’s invented a way to use photographic paper, floor wax and chemical reactions to create incredibly detailed and textured works of art.
KOLO TV Reno
NULYPHE Media hopes to bring hands-on hip-hop workshop to schools in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - H.O.W. 4 HipHop is an introductory workshop created by NULYPHE, a Reno-based multimedia company. The goal of the workshop is to bring this curriculum to schools across Northern Nevada in hopes that will inspire kids to envision careers for themselves in the music industry. Jywanza Scott...
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee expands home weatherization rebates
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Town of Truckee announced it will be launching expanded home weatherization rebates. The expansion is a partnership with the Truckee Donner Public Utility District and expands eligibility for existing rebates previously limited to customers using electricity as their primary heating source. All TDPUD customers are...
KOLO TV Reno
Free Holiday Arts Festival at the Lake Mansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Arts for All Nevada is kicking off the holiday season with the Lake Mansion Holiday Arts Festival. It’s free and family friendly. The event takes place on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake Mansion at 250 Court Street in Reno. It is open to the public will feature eight hands-on art making stations, ornament making, a meet and greet with Santa, and a holiday pop-up store. Every child in attendance will receive a free book from Spread the Word Nevada and there will be a toy drive to benefit the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation. Santa Claus will be making an appearance from 10 a.m. to noon to hear wish lists and for photo opportunities. The free event, hosted by Arts for All Nevada, features interactive art stations, Santa Claus, free books for kids and more.
KOLO TV Reno
All welcome to NIA Thanksgiving service
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All people are invited to the free Nevada Interfaith Association Thanksgiving service. This is a northern Nevada tradition that has gone uninterrupted for 37 years even during the pandemic. The evening will include a worship service, prayer, and music from a variety of faith traditions. The...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM campgrounds to close in northeast California
SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management will be closing several campgrounds and recreation sites for the winter this Monday. Starting Nov. 14, the North Eagle Lake Campground and Hobo Camp Day Use Area in Lassen County, and the Pit River Campground near Fall River Mills in eastern Shasta County will close for the season.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County detectives involved in Martinez Guzman case among those honored at ceremony
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Recognizing the commitment to public safety, a crowd gathered Wednesday night at the Washoe County Commission Chambers to pay tribute to members of the Sheriff’s Office and a civilian for their work. During the ceremony’s awards portion, more than a dozen detectives were presented with...
Record-Courier
Craft Fairs in Gardnerville and Sunridge this weekend
Young At Heart Senior Citizens Club will be hosting their annual two-day craft fair 5-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center in Gardnerville. More than 100 vendors are expected at the fair, which supports local soup programs and other...
mynews4.com
Caught on cam: Bear takes relaxing dip in Reno resident's pond
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Splish splash I was taking a bath! Shocking moments caught on camera when a bear helps themselves to a dip in homeowner's pond in Reno. The residents had just recently moved their Ring doorbell when they noticed their pond was missing a significant amount of water two days in a row.
KOLO TV Reno
Atlantis hosting complimentary brunch for Veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Atlantis Casino is hosting a complementary lunch buffet for veterans this week. The buffet goes from Nov. 8 to No. 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Toucan Charlie’s Buffet and Grille. Veterans will get one complimentary lunch buffet during the promotion. Guests...
FOX Reno
Washoe County schools delayed on Wednesday
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Winter weather conditions have led to some closures and delays at northern Nevada schools and Tahoe area schools on Wednesday, Nov. 9. There will be a two-hour delay at all Washoe County School District schools due to hazardous weather and...
KOLO TV Reno
Local Public Works crews prep for winter season with Snow Plow Simulator
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over the last two days, public works crews with the city and county participated in a two-hour training program which included a virtual snow plow simulator. The experience, a first of its kind for our region, allows for crew members to get comfortable operating a 60,000...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD votes on framework for replacing District E Seat
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has voted to proactively adopt a process for appointing a replacement for Trustee Dr. Angie Taylor, should she be elected to the State Assembly District 27 seat. Under the revised statute, any successful applicant for the District E post must be...
Live Design
Anolis Helps Spread Romanza In Reno
The unique ambience, smells, tastes and cultural whiffs of traditional Italy and its beautiful Tuscany region can be exquisitely sampled by lucky diners delving into the fine cuisine offered at the Romanza restaurant in Reno, Nevada, USA. Part of the exclusive Peppermill Resort Hotel & Spa property, the whole Romanza...
KOLO TV Reno
Live feed of ballot counting cuts out overnight
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is addressing the overnight outage of live feed cameras monitoring the counting of ballots. They say the computer managing the livestream lost connection to the camera around 11:30 p.m., and that that connection was not restored again until just before 8:00 a.m. All staff...
nevadabusiness.com
Dickson Commercial Group Industrial Team Announces Panattoni Development’s 195,000± SF Addition to Spanish Springs Business Center
(RENO, Nev.) — Dickson Commercial Group (DCG) is pleased to announce the development of 420 Ingenuity Ave. by Panattoni Development Company, a 195,000± square foot Class A industrial building in northern Nevada’s Spanish Springs Business Center with planned delivery in Q4 2023. The project will feature a...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council Ward 4: Meghan Ebert
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The seat for Reno City Council Ward 4 is up for grabs and first-time candidate Meghan Ebert will be on the ballot tomorrow. “I’m a wife and a mother and during the day I’m a business systems analyst,” Ebert said. Ebert is new...
Comments / 0